Consumer Reports' Top 3 Most Reliable Auto Brands Just Recalled 90K Models - Here's Why

There are some pretty simple steps to take if you own one of the vehicles affected by the recall. First, if you own a Solterra, RZ, or bZ4X, you'll want to plug your VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) into NHTSA's search engine. The vehicles affected by the recall were built for the model years 2023 through 2025. Once they've identified their vehicle as a part of the recall, owners can contact Toyota (yes, even the Subaru owners) at 1-800-331-4331. There are different reference numbers for the recall depending on the vehicle. Toyota bZ4X's use the recall numbers 25TB07 and 25TA07, while Lexus RZ models use 25LB04 and 25LA04. Finally, the Subaru Solterra uses the recall number WRD-25.

Seemingly, this recall has a relatively simple fix. Subaru, Toyota and Lexus dealerships will install a free software update for customers to address the issue. They'll also inspect the HVAC system's electrical compressor, and they'll replace it if need be. As is the case with many recalls, the fixes will be free of charge.