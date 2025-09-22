Consumer Reports' Top 3 Most Reliable Auto Brands Just Recalled 90K Models - Here's Why
Even the most reliable automotive brands have issues from time to time. And the three brands at the top of Consumer Reports' reliability ratings are proving that point with a related recall this week. Subaru, Lexus, and Toyota all have issues with their Heating Ventilation and Cooling (HVAC) systems on three specific cars: the Subaru Solterra, Lexus RZ, and Toyota bZ4X. All three of these are electric SUVs that share underpinnings, and they all use the same HVAC system, as well as the same ECU to control their HVAC. Combine the number of vehicles from all three brands that the recall affects, and it's potentially as many as 94,320 EV SUVs across the three brands. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a fault with the HVAC system can cause the air-conditioning compressor to fail, or the defroster can fail. With a bunch of fog or frost on your windshield, this could lead to visibility issues and the higher potential for a crash.
What to do if your vehicle is affected
There are some pretty simple steps to take if you own one of the vehicles affected by the recall. First, if you own a Solterra, RZ, or bZ4X, you'll want to plug your VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) into NHTSA's search engine. The vehicles affected by the recall were built for the model years 2023 through 2025. Once they've identified their vehicle as a part of the recall, owners can contact Toyota (yes, even the Subaru owners) at 1-800-331-4331. There are different reference numbers for the recall depending on the vehicle. Toyota bZ4X's use the recall numbers 25TB07 and 25TA07, while Lexus RZ models use 25LB04 and 25LA04. Finally, the Subaru Solterra uses the recall number WRD-25.
Seemingly, this recall has a relatively simple fix. Subaru, Toyota and Lexus dealerships will install a free software update for customers to address the issue. They'll also inspect the HVAC system's electrical compressor, and they'll replace it if need be. As is the case with many recalls, the fixes will be free of charge.