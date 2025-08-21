Genesis Could've Screwed Up The 2026 GV70 So Badly
Refinement can be a tricky thing to get right. When overhauling a bad car, automakers can typically start with a pretty clean slate. Taking something like the Genesis GV70 — still well-esteemed from its 2020 debut — and giving it a facelift, in contrast, requires a deft touch. Play it too safe, and you risk momentum; make changes for their own sake, and you run the risk of losing the lingering magic. It's even more precarious when, as is the case with the GV70, you're tinkering with your most popular model in North America.
Pricing for the 2026 GV70 kicks off at $49,480 (including $1,495 destination); that actually makes it the automaker's most affordable SUV, even if it's not the smallest (the all-electric GV60 takes that title). The cheapest GV70 model with Genesis' V6 engine commands a hefty premium, meanwhile, priced from $64,910. That said, you do also get a markedly healthier equipment sheet beyond just the uptick in power.
It's a stylish SUV, all swooping lines and bold creases. Vaguely nautical from some angles, to my eyes at least, and with hints of larger (and more expensive) rivals like Bentley. The wheels — 19 inches on lower trims, 21 inches on higher specs — are oddly mainstream. We've seen some really interesting, unique designs out of Genesis recently, but the GV70's rims are nice, but hardly distinctive.
You don't need the V6, but it's nice to have
Genesis has two options for what's under the gas GV70's hood. The base engine is a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four, with 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. Optional is the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, which bumps power up to 375 hp and torque to 391 lb-ft. Either way, there's an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive.
The 2.5t is a great engine, responsive and eager, and well matched to the GV70's footprint. Still, there's no denying that the extra pull of the V6 is welcome. There are Eco, Comfort, Sport, and Sport+ drive modes, along with a driver-customizable mode; Terrain mode now has settings for Snow, Mud, and Sand. While I suspect most GV70 owners won't be viewing their fancy SUV as an off-roader, a little extra reassurance in more treacherous conditions seldom goes awry.
Unsurprisingly, the V6 makes for a more aggressive SUV in Sport or Sport+ modes (the latter automatically turning off traction control, too). The electronically controlled suspension — not offered with the smaller engine — probably makes an equal contribution to the uptick of power, though, stiffening what would otherwise be a fairly cushy ride to cut roll in corners.
The result isn't going to compete with a true sporting SUV — Genesis doesn't have a direct AMG or M Sport rival — but it's fun nonetheless. The Road Preview system (also limited to V6 trims) promises to scan the asphalt ahead and preempt bumps and potholes with suspension adjustments. I'm not sure how much of an impact it actually has, since you can't disable it, but I can't really fault the GV70's ride for the category it's competing in.
A cleaner cabin which isn't short on personality
While the pre-refresh GV70's cabin felt a little more whimsical than Genesis' larger SUVs, this revamped 2026 model seems more mature. Retiring the odd, rugby-ball-shaped steering wheel is a big part of that. Lower trims get leatherette seats, with real leather from Advanced up; the flagship Sport Prestige trim gets even nicer Nappa leather, along with Genesis' Ergo Motion seat for the driver. That's basically seat massage, though framed through the lens of helping avoid discomfort on extended journeys.
Genesis gets credit for offering some color inside, too. The glossy carbon fiber-esque trim on the center console and doors will be a love-it-or-hate-it thing, but while lower trims have fairly traditional black and beige seat options, from Sport Advance up, you get a choice of blue or red, too. Better still, the more interesting finishes come at no extra cost.
Space up front is ample, and all trims get color-adjustable ambient lighting. A panoramic sunroof is standard on all but the base trim. In the rear, 37.2 inches of legroom falls between BMW's more snug X3 and Mercedes' ever-so-slightly bigger GLC. 28.9 cu-ft of trunk space (expanding to 56.9 cu-ft with the rear seats folded) easily bests the GLC's 21.9 cu-ft (expanding to 56.3 cu-ft) and makes the Porsche Macan's 17.2 cu-ft (expanding to 53.1 cu-ft) look piddling. Still, the X3 is the cargo king of the quartet, with 31.5 cu-ft expanding to a hefty 67.1 cu-ft.
More screen, but you still get buttons
As we've seen in other recent Genesis models, the GV70 skips separate driver and infotainment displays in favor of a single sweeping panel topping two-thirds of the dashboard. The software itself is familiar, too: effectively, the left and right halves of the extra-wide 27-inch OLED panel are treated entirely independently. Given the section where they join is typically blocked from the driver's view by the steering wheel, it's questionable just how much more functional this approach is, but it sure looks fancy.
While the infotainment section is a touchscreen, there are still shortcut buttons for the main features running underneath. Genesis also includes a rotary controller in the center console — just be sure to grab it, and not the similar rotary transmission controller instead — and a physical volume dial.
Equally exciting, there's wireless support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (something which hasn't necessarily been guaranteed on other recent Genesis models).
Below, there's a dedicated panel to handle the climate control — dual-zone in most trims, but tri-zone in the Sport Prestige — along with the heated front seats standard on all trims. Advanced trim and up adds a heated steering wheel and front seat ventilation; Sport Prestige gets heated second row seats.
The V6 is thirsty
After a week living the GV70 life, I couldn't help but wish that Genesis had a plug-in hybrid version of the SUV (like Mercedes does with the GLC 350e). Instead, there's the 2026 Electrified GV70 — available in select U.S. states — which starts at $68,875 (including destination). That boasts 429 horsepower and 263 miles of electric-only range. Potent, certainly, but you need to be ready to go EV-only.
A GV70 3.5T, in contrast, can be fueled up at your nearest gas station. You may need to stop by fairly regularly, too: while the turbo-four is rated for 20 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway, the V6 dips to 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. My own, mixed driving fell just short of 18 mpg.
Before options, this particular top-trim example lands at $71,590 including destination. That'd get you into a Porsche Macan T, albeit in base spec and — with 261 hp — well down on power. Arguably, an AMG GLC 43 (from $68,250 including destination) or BMW X3 M50 (from $67,075 including destination) would be better comparisons: slightly swifter than the GV70, though arguably not as pleasant inside.
2026 Genesis GV70 Verdict
It remains more than impressive that Genesis has — in such a relatively short period of time — risen to where it can be mentioned as a strong contender among such luminous company. The 2026 GV70 is also a reminder that there's more than one way to build a compact luxury crossover. Genesis' priorities here were clearly centered on refinement and cosseting, and compared to the firm suspension of its AMG and M rivals, I suspect the GV70 would be easier to live with day to day.
That is, mind, assuming you can afford the V6 thirst, and of course, shell out for the 3.5T engine upgrade in the first place. The more affordable — and more plentiful — 2.5T configurations miss out on the trick suspension and the extra grunt, though Genesis will happily sell you a similarly lavish cabin experience.
Overall, there's plenty to like about the 2026 GV70, just like there was about its pre-refresh predecessor. While in V6 form, the obvious value advantage of the lower trims isn't quite so clear; it's instead a testament to just how appealing Genesis' crossover is beyond price alone. You can't really ask for better than that from a mid-cycle revamp.