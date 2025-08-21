Genesis Could've Screwed Up The 2026 GV70 So Badly

Refinement can be a tricky thing to get right. When overhauling a bad car, automakers can typically start with a pretty clean slate. Taking something like the Genesis GV70 — still well-esteemed from its 2020 debut — and giving it a facelift, in contrast, requires a deft touch. Play it too safe, and you risk momentum; make changes for their own sake, and you run the risk of losing the lingering magic. It's even more precarious when, as is the case with the GV70, you're tinkering with your most popular model in North America.

Pricing for the 2026 GV70 kicks off at $49,480 (including $1,495 destination); that actually makes it the automaker's most affordable SUV, even if it's not the smallest (the all-electric GV60 takes that title). The cheapest GV70 model with Genesis' V6 engine commands a hefty premium, meanwhile, priced from $64,910. That said, you do also get a markedly healthier equipment sheet beyond just the uptick in power.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

It's a stylish SUV, all swooping lines and bold creases. Vaguely nautical from some angles, to my eyes at least, and with hints of larger (and more expensive) rivals like Bentley. The wheels — 19 inches on lower trims, 21 inches on higher specs — are oddly mainstream. We've seen some really interesting, unique designs out of Genesis recently, but the GV70's rims are nice, but hardly distinctive.