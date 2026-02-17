Every Honda Model Announced For 2026, And What They Cost

Honda's lineup has featured all sorts of iconic vehicles over the years, from the efficient and fun Honda Civic to the family-friendly Honda Odyssey. This lineup rarely changes, so you can probably guess what Honda's 2026 lineup mostly is without having to look. However, Honda is usually tinkering with its lineup to some extent, whether through mid-cycle refreshes or odd new cars like the plug-in hybrid, hydrogen-powered CR-V. Yes, that's a real thing, and don't worry, it's there if you scroll down.

If you're going to wind up in a new car in 2026 and you want a Honda, you're probably curious what Honda is doing this year. We won't bury the lede too deep. Honda's lineup remains largely unchanged from 2025, and thus, you can expect to find nearly two dozen total models if you walk into a well-stocked Honda dealership today. Many of those are hybrid and gas variants of the same vehicles, so there are about a dozen unique vehicles.

Below are those Honda vehicles and their various price tags. We'll toss an honorable mention to the Honda 0 Series here. It's an EV that Honda says will come out sometime in 2026, but it's not one you'll find on dealership lots as of this writing. If it does launch this year, it won't be until later in 2026.