What Does The VTM-4 Light Mean On A Honda Pilot, And Can It Be Turned Off?

The Honda Pilot's VTM-4 Lock switch is on the instrument panel. There's also a VTM-4 warning light on the dashboard that would light on temporarily and turn off upon turning the key and starting the engine. It's normal for the VTM-4 Lock button to light up if you press the switch. However, what does it mean if the VTM-4 warning light on the dash illuminates or blinks?

Unfortunately, an illuminated VTM-4 warning light on the console is bad news. In most cases, the VTM-4 warning light will turn on with the VSA (Vehicle Stability Assist) and check engine light. The only thing to do is to read the trouble codes with a scanner to get to the root of the problem. You can't turn it off without a scan tool to clear the codes.

The VTM-4 warning light could turn on despite having nothing to do with the drivetrain or the VTM-4 system. A Honda Pilot owner at Piloteers.org had to replace an oxygen sensor to address the VTM-4 warning light and check engine light, which also happened to a Honda Ridgeline owner at RidgelineOwnersClub.com. For some Pilots, it could be a wiring or connector issue underneath, which an owner found the hard way after endless scanning and replacing an oil temperature sensor.

However, a blinking VTM-4 indicator light means the system is overheating. If this happens, pull over, stop driving, and put the gear lever in P or Park. Allow the engine to idle until the light goes out. Do not drive if the VTM-4 light is blinking. Doing so could damage the drivetrain. If the blinking light persists, call for help and get the vehicle towed to a dealership or garage for the necessary diagnostics and repairs.