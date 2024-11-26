What Does The VTM-4 Light Mean On A Honda Pilot, And Can It Be Turned Off?
Honda's VTM-4 all-wheel drive system was available in the first and second-generation Honda Pilot launched in 2003 and 2009, respectively. In 2015, the third-generation Honda Pilot came with a revised i-VTM4 drivetrain, which carried over to the fourth-gen Pilot that debuted in 2022. SlashGear's Chris Davies had a go at a 2023 Pilot Trailsport and called the i-VTM4 drivetrain "solidly capable." The newer i-VTM4 has updated software and hardware, but it still performs torque vectoring between the left and right rear wheels like the older VTM-4 drivetrain in older Honda Pilots.
Like i-VTM4, the VTM-4 works silently and seamlessly in auto mode and requires no driver intervention. The VTM-4 has a VTM-4 Lock button to send all torque to the rear wheels, which is helpful when stuck in mud or climbing hilly slopes. When in first, second, reverse, or moving below 18 mph (30 kph), pushing the button will illuminate the VTM-4 Lock symbol on the button, which overrides the auto system and sends all the available engine torque to the rear axle.
Pushing the VTM-4 Lock button should be the only time you see an illuminated VTM-4 symbol. The VTM-4 Lock will disengage when the speed exceeds 18 mph, but the indicator on the button remains lit. It will only turn off if you press the button again or put the ignition switch in the Lock position.
Honda Pilot VTM-4 dashboard light is on: What does this mean?
The Honda Pilot's VTM-4 Lock switch is on the instrument panel. There's also a VTM-4 warning light on the dashboard that would light on temporarily and turn off upon turning the key and starting the engine. It's normal for the VTM-4 Lock button to light up if you press the switch. However, what does it mean if the VTM-4 warning light on the dash illuminates or blinks?
Unfortunately, an illuminated VTM-4 warning light on the console is bad news. In most cases, the VTM-4 warning light will turn on with the VSA (Vehicle Stability Assist) and check engine light. The only thing to do is to read the trouble codes with a scanner to get to the root of the problem. You can't turn it off without a scan tool to clear the codes.
The VTM-4 warning light could turn on despite having nothing to do with the drivetrain or the VTM-4 system. A Honda Pilot owner at Piloteers.org had to replace an oxygen sensor to address the VTM-4 warning light and check engine light, which also happened to a Honda Ridgeline owner at RidgelineOwnersClub.com. For some Pilots, it could be a wiring or connector issue underneath, which an owner found the hard way after endless scanning and replacing an oil temperature sensor.
However, a blinking VTM-4 indicator light means the system is overheating. If this happens, pull over, stop driving, and put the gear lever in P or Park. Allow the engine to idle until the light goes out. Do not drive if the VTM-4 light is blinking. Doing so could damage the drivetrain. If the blinking light persists, call for help and get the vehicle towed to a dealership or garage for the necessary diagnostics and repairs.