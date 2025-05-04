10 Things To Know Before Buying A Honda Odyssey (New Or Used)

Minivans might not be as popular as they once were, but a few of the best-known minivan nameplates continue to sell in strong numbers. Honda sold roughly 72,000 examples of its Odyssey minivan in 2024 and around the same amount the previous year. Thanks to its consistent popularity with buyers, there is also a plentiful supply of used examples on the market, which means buyers can afford to be picky when it comes to finding the right example for them.

Across all of its five current generations, the core formula of the Odyssey has remained unchanged. It's designed to be a practical, sensible, and spacious family hauler, offering a range of trims and variants that stretch from budget-oriented to plush. The model is also reflective of Honda's brand-wide reputation for reliability, and in general, it's a safe bet to buy used. However, there are a handful of model years that don't live up to the high bar set by the model overall.

Whether you're looking to buy a new Odyssey or find a bargain used example, these 10 things are worth knowing about before you head to your nearest dealership.