7 Alternatives To The Honda Odyssey

While considering the appropriate alternatives to the 2025 Honda Odyssey, it is necessary to take your own preferences into account. There are other minivans similar to the Odyssey, but there are also three-row SUVs. Many alternatives will have an internal combustion engine (ICE) like the Odyssey, but there are also hybrids and electric vehicles (EVs). There is even a three-row SUV that's also an EV. There are many possibilities out there, so let's round them up.

First, a recap on the Honda Odyssey itself. The Odyssey is Honda's minivan and it sticks to the traditional, non-hybrid formula. It is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that cranks out 280 horsepower and flows through a ten-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive. This means that the Odyssey has plenty of power (for a minivan) but can't post the high fuel economy numbers of its hybrid competitors.

Performance-wise, the Honda Odyssey goes from 0-60 mph in 6.4 seconds and does the 0-100 mph run in 16.4 seconds, based on testing by Car and Driver. It does an uninspiring but not unexpected .73g on the 300-foot skidpad. The fuel economy of the Odyssey is an EPA-estimated 22 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which breaks down to 19 mpg city and 28 mpg highway. The Honda Odyssey is available in four trim levels, The entry-level EX-L trim has a starting MSRP of $42,220, with the Sport-L at $43,370, the Touring at $46,910, and the Elite at $51,180. Heated leather front seats and a power tailgate are standard across the entire Odyssey lineup.

