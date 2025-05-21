Are Honda Pilots Reliable? Here's What Owners Have To Say

Japanese automaker, Honda, released the Pilot in 2003, a mid-size SUV meant to combat models like the Ford Explorer. It offered a family-oriented design, that put the focus on functionality to target parents. In the years since, the Pilot's dimensions have increased, the styles have changed, and the mid-size SUV market has only become more fiercely contested.

But, from the looks of recent sales data, where Honda sold 141,245 Pilot's in 2024, this vehicle appears to be holding its own against the competition. Although, we noted in our 2023 Honda Pilot Trailsport review, that while certainly off-road capable, this iteration lacked finesse on roadways, and was lacking in terms of technology features.

One of the most important question potential buyers could ask about Honda's SUV, pertains to whether or not it's a dependable vehicle worthy of their dollars. While expert reviews are a great resource for outlining features, specifications, and initial impressions, Pilot owners can provide even more insight. Fortunately, in this case, with the exception of a few dodgy production years, by and large, this model is considered a reliable choice by those who purchased one.

