Are Honda Pilots Reliable? Here's What Owners Have To Say
Japanese automaker, Honda, released the Pilot in 2003, a mid-size SUV meant to combat models like the Ford Explorer. It offered a family-oriented design, that put the focus on functionality to target parents. In the years since, the Pilot's dimensions have increased, the styles have changed, and the mid-size SUV market has only become more fiercely contested.
But, from the looks of recent sales data, where Honda sold 141,245 Pilot's in 2024, this vehicle appears to be holding its own against the competition. Although, we noted in our 2023 Honda Pilot Trailsport review, that while certainly off-road capable, this iteration lacked finesse on roadways, and was lacking in terms of technology features.
One of the most important question potential buyers could ask about Honda's SUV, pertains to whether or not it's a dependable vehicle worthy of their dollars. While expert reviews are a great resource for outlining features, specifications, and initial impressions, Pilot owners can provide even more insight. Fortunately, in this case, with the exception of a few dodgy production years, by and large, this model is considered a reliable choice by those who purchased one.
Most Pilot owners commend its reliability
With more than two decades of production, the Pilot has had quite a few opportunities to disappoint, however, it seems from the bulk of reviews, Honda has succeeded in crafting a reliable SUV. Take for instance one reviewer who explained that after logging more than 220,000 miles on their 2008 Pilot, they bought another one with 130,000 miles to replace it.
Or how about another owner who posted (via Edmunds), a 2024 update, stating, "My 2012 Pilot is now twelve years old and has 160,000 miles on it. The car has been the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned." A telling pattern begins to develop when combing through reviews for this mid-size SUV, in that many owners have purchased more than one iteration of the Pilot.
Over on Kelly Blue Book, the 2015 Honda Pilot has an 85% recommendation rate from consumers, with an overall reliability score of 4.7 out of five. Echoing the growing praise, another owner (via Cars.com), stated in 2024, "I [now] have 109,000 miles on my 2020 Pilot Tour. My previous car was a 2012 Honda Pilot that I put 190,000 trouble free miles on." For those looking at a more recent model year, there are several new Honda Pilot features to be excited about.
A few things to keep in mind
While the Honda Pilot does have a substantial base of loyal fans, and for good reason, it isn't perfect. For example, there are a few production years with soaring complaints, such as the 2003 and 2016 models, which are plagued with issues. The 2003 Pilot has racked up the highest number of customer criticisms, with issues like strange noises emanating from the torque converter, problems with the ignition and even transmission failure.
The 2016 model also had owners frustrated, with reports of the auto start/stop system failing to function, stuttering transmission behavior and fuel injectors needing to be replaced. One owner (via Car Complaints), exclaimed at 81,000 miles, "Per [the] dealership, my check engine light indicates the fuel injectors need replacing at a cost of over $1,700!! INSANE to say the least." So, you might be wise to steer clear of those problematic production years when shopping for a Pilot.
The other point to consider, is that while Honda's offerings are compelling, the mid-size SUV genre has no shortage of equally enticing options. In fact, we put together a list of several alternatives to the Honda Pilot to consider before you buy. For instance, in terms of 2025 sticker prices, similar competitors like the Hyundai Santa Fe start at $34,200, whereas, the Pilot sits at $40,200 for the base model.