13 Of The Most Unreliable Pickup Trucks On The Market Right Now

Among other vehicle categories, which include SUVs, minivans, and cars (sedans, hatchbacks, and wagons), pickup trucks are the least reliable option, according to the most recent data from Consumer Reports. If you're looking for the most reliable vehicle overall, you may want to avoid pickup trucks in general, but if the perks of a pickup truck — towing capability, cargo space, and excellent off-road management — outweigh your desire for top-tier reliability, there are plenty of decently reliable pickup trucks on the market to choose from.

If you don't have any specific pickup truck models on your wish list, a good place to start is with all the major pickup truck brands. A good, reliable brand generally delivers good, reliable vehicles across the board, but there are always exceptions. For example, in a SlashGear survey, 29% of people reported that Ford makes the most reliable pickup trucks, and yet a few Ford models made it onto this list of the most unreliable pickup trucks.

With that in mind, remember that just because a brand's specific model is on this list, that doesn't mean all models from that brand or even all years of that particular model will be unreliable. These are the most unreliable pickup truck models you can get compared to other modern models.