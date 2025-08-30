13 Of The Most Unreliable Pickup Trucks On The Market Right Now
Among other vehicle categories, which include SUVs, minivans, and cars (sedans, hatchbacks, and wagons), pickup trucks are the least reliable option, according to the most recent data from Consumer Reports. If you're looking for the most reliable vehicle overall, you may want to avoid pickup trucks in general, but if the perks of a pickup truck — towing capability, cargo space, and excellent off-road management — outweigh your desire for top-tier reliability, there are plenty of decently reliable pickup trucks on the market to choose from.
If you don't have any specific pickup truck models on your wish list, a good place to start is with all the major pickup truck brands. A good, reliable brand generally delivers good, reliable vehicles across the board, but there are always exceptions. For example, in a SlashGear survey, 29% of people reported that Ford makes the most reliable pickup trucks, and yet a few Ford models made it onto this list of the most unreliable pickup trucks.
With that in mind, remember that just because a brand's specific model is on this list, that doesn't mean all models from that brand or even all years of that particular model will be unreliable. These are the most unreliable pickup truck models you can get compared to other modern models.
Tesla Cybertruck
Despite its unique looks, the Tesla Cybertruck is indeed classified as a pickup truck, and according to Elon Musk during a presentation in late 2023, it was the company's "best" product to date. There are plenty of cool features to explore in Tesla's Cybertruck model, but the vehicle is perhaps more well-known for its controversy and multiple recalls since its initial launch in November 2023.
The 2024 Tesla Cybertruck was a particularly unreliable model, and the data to back that up comes from the NHTSA, which reported eight recalls, two investigations, and 76 complaints. Some of these recalls were minor software issues, like a recall for the font size on warning lights in January 2024 and issues with displaying the rearview camera image in September 2024.
However, other Cybertruck recalls were hardware-related and posed a much greater risk to drivers and others on the road. In April 2024, a recall was issued for about 3,800 units, detailing the potential for the vehicle's accelerator pedal to accidentally get trapped by interior trim. Then, in March 2025, a recall for just over 46,000 vehicles addressed issues with the Cybertruck's exterior trim panel detaching while driving.
Jeep Gladiator
Overall, the Jeep Gladiator is a decent pickup truck for some people. We reviewed both the 2020 Jeep Gladiator and the 2025 Jeep Gladiator, and while it's clear the company has made some improvements between these year models, we're still seeing more concerning recalls than we'd like.
According to NHTSA recall data, the biggest problem years for the Jeep Gladiator are 2020 and 2021, both of which racked up seven total recalls and hundreds of customer complaints. 2020 Gladiator models with manual transmissions had issues with the clutch pressure plate overheating, possibly affecting over 33,000 units in March 2020 and over 42,000 2020/2021 models in January 2021. Then, both the 2020 and 2021 Gladiator models experienced a software recall involving accidentally leaving the rearview image on the display when driving.
At the present, the 2025 model doesn't have any recalls, and the 2024 model only has a single minor recall. That said, there are still quite a few cheaper alternatives to the Jeep Gladiator we'd consider instead that are more reliable.
Rivian R1T
The Rivian R1T was the first mass-produced electric pickup truck to hit the market, and for that, it deserves high praise. In truth, it's not a terrible vehicle, especially if you're searching for an eco-friendly EV that offers a ton of cargo space. We positively reviewed a dual-motor 2024 Rivian R1T and a 2025 Rivian R1T Tri, highlighting each model's high tow rating and overall practicality.
While Rivian's R1T may be a good choice for some people, it's not a great pick for those searching for a reliable pickup truck. The R1T was unfortunately named one of the least reliable vehicles by Consumer Reports in 2024 after analyzing survey data for over 300,000 vehicles between 2000 and 2024 models. To determine which vehicles are the least reliable, Consumer Reports looks at serious problems reported by those answering the survey, which could involve the engine, transmission, brakes, electrical system, and other major problem areas.
According to the NHTSA, most of the recalls affecting the 2025 model involve external lighting issues that decrease visibility, like headlight low beams and front turn signals failing to function. The 2022 model has the most recalls of all R1T models, and these recalls involve more serious issues, like airbags not deploying properly and the auto-hold or park feature failing to activate, which could cause the vehicle to move unintentionally.
Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford generally produces reliable vehicles, but the F-150 Lightning isn't nearly as reliable as the brand's other vehicles. Consumer Reports named the F-150 Lightning as one of the least reliable vehicles in 2024, based on data collected from surveys on over 300,000 vehicles.
If you're looking to avoid models with multiple recalls or consumer complaints, the years you'll want to avoid most are 2022 and 2023, according to data collected by the NHTSA. The 2022 F-150 Lightning has 242 complaints and six recalls, though the biggest recall, involving around 16,000 vehicles, was a fairly minor issue of a faulty rear lightbar. The 2023 F-150 Lightning has 154 complaints and nine recalls, one of which involved potential loss of steering control in nearly 12,000 estimated vehicles.
The more recent 2025 model is a better pick if you prioritize reliability and like what the F-150 Lightning offers. At the time of writing, it only has two noted recalls and zero consumer complaints, and we had plenty of positive things to say in our review of the 2025 F-150 Lightning.
Chevrolet Colorado
The 2025 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison earned a high score in our review, but previous years aren't nearly as impressive. One year earlier, the 2024 model landed an unfavorable spot among Consumer Reports' list of the least reliable vehicles overall. A year before that, the 2023 model suffered a major recall potentially involving around 55,000 vehicles and an issue with emergency braking activating automatically and unexpectedly, even at high speeds, greatly increasing the risk of crashing.
Chevy has been manufacturing the Colorado model since 2004, and earlier models aren't immune to major recalls and numerous consumer complaints. The 2015 Colorado has the most recalls and complaints of any model, according to NHTSA data, with seven and 458, respectively. The next worst model in terms of recalls and complaints is the 2011 Colorado, with five recalls and 42 complaints.
If you're set on buying a Colorado pickup, check out our quick guide on the best years for the Chevrolet Colorado to help speed up your search.
GMC Canyon
The GMC Canyon is quite similar to the Chevrolet Colorado, sharing the same parent company, many of the same components and, therefore, many of the same recalls. Due to their similarities, it's no surprise Consumer Reports also named the GMC Canyon as one of the least reliable vehicles in 2024, right alongside the Chevy Colorado.
Like the Colorado pickup, 2015 and 2011 were the biggest problem years for the GMC Canyon, according to the NHTSA. The 2015 Canyon had 302 complaints and eight recalls, the biggest of which involved a poor electrical connection that could cause loss of power steering assist, potentially affecting around 60,000 estimated vehicles. Then, the 2011 models had 23 complaints and five recalls, one of which affected around 118,000 vehicles with a major issue of the hood potentially opening during driving due to the missing secondary hood latch.
In recent years, the GMC Canyon has only accumulated a handful of consumer complaints and one or two recalls for each year model. At the time of writing, the 2024 and 2025 Canyon models currently have zero recorded recalls and zero complaints. However, it's worth noting that in our 2025 GMC Canyon AT4 review, we found that the engine can be "harsh when pushed" and the cabin in the second row is a little snug, so if any of those are dealbreakers for you, you may want to steer clear of the newest GMC Canyon.
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Some years of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 can be reliable, but certainly not all. One of the most important things to know when shopping for a Silverado 1500 is that first-gen models, including 1999 to 2007, are particularly prone to electrical issues. Third-gen Silverado 1500 models, spanning years 2014 to 2018, are also used models that are best to be avoided, as they weren't reliable long-term. Of course, this information will only interest you if you're shopping for a used Silverado 1500 on the market, but it's worth being aware of nonetheless.
New Silverado 1500 models are fairly well-priced and don't have nearly as many recalls as their predecessors. The latest 2025 model doesn't have any recalls, according to the NHTSA, and there are only 13 consumer complaints detailing a few seemingly isolated issues with the electrical system, engine, power train, and other minor components.
Toyota Tacoma
New Tacoma models, like the 2024 Toyota Tacoma we reviewed, are generally more reliable pickup trucks than earlier years. The 2024 model has zero consumer complaints through the NHTSA and only has one small recall for an incorrect weight capacity label on potentially 33,000 vehicles, and the newest 2025 model has zero complaints and zero recalls, at the time of writing.
If you're shopping the used market for a Tacoma, long-term reliability becomes harder to find. On top of buying a used model that already has years of wear and miles put on, older Tacoma models have more recalls and poor safety ratings to be aware of. First-gen Tacoma models, specifically 1996 and 1997, only received two out of five stars for driver safety in front crashes from the NHTSA.
Then, models made between 2006 and 2010 were riddled with recalls. The 2009 and 2010 Toyota Tacoma models amassed the most recalls at 13 and had hundreds of consumer complaints. The NHTSA received 510 consumer complaints for the 2009 model and 283 complaints for the 2010 model. One of the biggest recalls, affecting roughly 710,000 total vehicles (2005-2011 Toyota Tacoma Pre-Runner and 4x4 vehicles) involved the possibility of a leaf spring puncturing the fuel tank and causing a fire.
GMC Sierra 1500
The GMC Sierra 1500 is easily one of the least reliable pickup trucks on the market right now, whether you're buying new or used. If you're buying new, there's less to be afraid of. The newest 2025 GMC Sierra 1500 earned a positive review from us and currently has zero recalls and minimal consumer complaints, according to the NHTSA.
The same can't be said for the 2014 and 2015 models; you should avoid the two GMC Sierra 1500 years. The 2014 Sierra 1500 has a staggering 838 consumer complaints and 21 total recalls, and following closely behind is the 2015 Sierra 1500, with 778 complaints and 20 recalls.
One of the most significant recalls affecting the two models mentioned above involved about 652,000 potential vehicles across multiple makes and models, including 2015-2020 Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe, and GMC Yukon vehicles and 2014-2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 models. This major recall detailed a software error that could cause unintended braking on one side of the vehicle, greatly increasing the risk of crashing.
Ford F-150
The Ford F-150 is one of the market's most popular pickup trucks and the least recommended. There are some really great years for the F-150, with multiple unique models to choose from each year, but there are equally terrible years that you should avoid at all costs.
Among other things you should know before buying a used F-150, it's important to remember the 2022 year when shopping. This is one of the most reliable, fairly modern F-150 models you can buy used right now, as it was a top pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in its 2022 safety ranking awards.
On the flip side, 2013 F-150 models have the most consumer complaints through the NHTSA at 2,991, and 2021 F-150 models have the most recalls of any modern F-150 at 25, beat out only by the 1997 model with 26 total recalls. To name a few of the biggest recalls out of the 25 total, the 2021 F-150 was involved in a recall potentially affecting 850,000 total vehicles in which the low pressure fuel pump could fail and make the engine stall, another recall hitting about one million vehicles that dealt with a frozen or missing rearview camera image, and lastly, a recall involving risk to an estimated 870,000 vehicles of the electric parking brake unexpectedly engaging and potentially causing a crash.
Nissan Titan
If you're shopping for a used Nissan Titan, definitely avoid the pickup truck's earliest years, namely 2004, 2005, and 2006. According to data from the NHTSA, the 2004 Titan had a whopping 1,044 consumer complaints and seven recalls, three of which involved the seat belts, one of the most important safety components in a vehicle. One of these seat belt recalls also affected 2005 and 2006 Titan models, which had 889 and 429 complaints, respectively.
With the exception of the 2008 Titan, which also had quite a few recalls, it was pretty smooth sailing for future Titan models. Most newer Titans are relatively safe and reliable, with minimal recalls and few consumer complaints. However, the latest year you can find the Titan is 2024, as this was the year Nissan discontinued Titan production due to poor sales and a refocus on more electric options. Finding a new 2024 Titan through a dealership may be possible, but if you're set on getting a Titan, you may have to settle for a used model.
Ram 1500
In our first drive with the 2025 Ram 1500, we thought it handled beautifully, and according to the NHTSA, it's a relatively liked and reliable model, with only three recalls and 97 consumer complaints to its name at the time of writing. Similarly, the 2024 model has a fairly low number of recalls and complaints. However, the same can't be said for some Ram 1500 years.
One of the most important things to know before buying a used Ram 1500 is that you should avoid the 2014 model. The 2014 Ram 1500 is the most complained-about model in the NHTSA's database, amassing 1,601 total complaints, many of which focus on the pickup's faulty electrical system and issues with power steering. This model has also been involved with 17 unique recalls to date, requiring fixes for the crankshaft position sensor, high pressure fuel pump, EGR cooler, cruise control, and more.
GMC Hummer EV
The GMC Hummer EV hasn't been around for that many years, and it's generally a more reliable truck than Tesla's Cybertruck. However, it shares a lot of similarly questionable design choices and features. We reviewed the SUV edition of GMC's 2025 Hummer EV, and ultimately, we weren't that impressed. It's powerful and makes a statement, but it's quite expensive, has a lackluster interior, and it's largely impractical for most people. We didn't review the pickup version of the Hummer EV, but many online reviews note similar pros and cons.
Despite not being on the market for that long, the 2025 Hummer EV pickup already has 264 consumer complaints in the NHTSA database, many of which note issues with the electrical system and/or the propulsion system. The 2022 Hummer EV, the debut model for Hummer EVs, has gathered even more complaints, with a staggering total of 639. This 2022 model also had three minor recalls for a malfunctioning taillight, an incorrectly sealed battery enclosure, and improperly welded battery connections, affecting fewer than 1,000 estimated vehicles combined.
Methodology
Our list of the most unreliable pickup trucks on the market started with Consumer Reports' official recommendations for 2024, with models that either lost their recommendations from the previous year and models that have consistently ranked on the low end for reliability. We also looked at the overall brands Consumer Reports noted as the most and least reliable.
Using this data as a jumping-off point, we explored why these models and brands were ranked as unreliable. A perfectly reliable pickup truck on the market is one that is built to last with only routine maintenance, one that isn't subject to any major recalls, and one that retains strong resale value due to longtime brand trust. Of course, this definition of 'reliable' comes with caveats. Even the vehicles that rank highest among others when considering reliability are prone to breaking down, especially if not properly cared for or subject to rougher-than-average wear.
Ultimately, we gathered Consumer Reports recommendations, official reviews from Edmunds, recalls through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and customer reviews and concerns in relevant forums to compile this ranking.