10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Ram 1500 (New Or Used)

Many of the 1500's latest tech upgrades are only offered with top-spec trims, but buyers looking for a straightforward work truck are also well served thanks to the broad range of trims on offer for 2025. As of this writing, the cheapest Tradesman trim starts from $40,275, excluding fees — although, given the current uncertainty around tariff implementation, all of the prices listed here might be subject to change. The Big Horn trim starts from $45,230, while the Warlock will cost at least $54,505. The latter is only available in four-wheel drive, while the former can optionally send power to two or four wheels.

Advertisement

The Laramie is the priciest trim to be offered in two-wheel drive, although it can also be had with four-wheel drive. It starts at $60,030. Buyers looking for maximum all-terrain capability should look towards the Rebel and RHO, which start from $64,440 and $69,995, respectively. In contrast, those looking for luxury have a trio of options at their disposal. Ram offers the 1500 in Limited, Limited Longhorn, and now Tungsten trim, with the Tungsten being the priciest at $87,320. That puts it in the same price bracket as some high-end luxury cars and significantly above top-tier truck trims from the likes of Ford and Chevy.