10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Ram 1500 (New Or Used)
Pickup trucks remain a thriving part of the automotive market, with recent entrants like Rivian and Hyundai providing buyers with additional choices to complement the lineups of the biggest players in the segment. One of those major players is Ram, which sold a reported 179,000 trucks in 2024. The light-duty 1500 is the brand's alternative to market leaders like the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado, and it has been given a makeover for 2025 to ensure that it remains competitive against those rivals.
The 2025 1500 lineup includes a wide range of trims to suit most drivers' needs and budgets, but those on a tighter budget might prefer to look for a used example. Your author has been an automotive writer and researcher for half a decade and has consulted SlashGear's review team regarding the truck's real-world performance. Drawing from that combined knowledge, we've put together a roundup of things worth knowing before you decide whether a new or used Ram 1500 is the right choice for you.
Ram has given the 1500 an overhaul for 2025
The list of changes made to the 1500 for 2025 is long. Among the most notable additions are the two new engines under the hood, both of which are covered in further detail below. A new top-spec Tungsten trim also arrives for the latest model year. This trim offers an upscale interior featuring heated and ventilated leather seats, a 23-speaker Klipsch audio system, and a pair of wireless charging pads. In certain trims, a new power inverter is available alongside two power outlets for running tools or small appliances.
The 1500's infotainment system has also been upgraded, with dual screens for the driver and passenger plus a separate digital instrument cluster. The driver's infotainment screen measures 14.5 inches across, while passengers receive a 10.25-inch panel. The tech upgrades don't stop there, as drivers can now unlock their trucks through their smartphones, thanks to the 1500's new digital key. They can even temporarily send smartphone keys to other drivers, but crucially, those extra keys can be revoked at any time. Any buyers who opt for the digital key will also receive a separate smart card that can be used in place of a smartphone.
Prices start from $40,275 for 2025
Many of the 1500's latest tech upgrades are only offered with top-spec trims, but buyers looking for a straightforward work truck are also well served thanks to the broad range of trims on offer for 2025. As of this writing, the cheapest Tradesman trim starts from $40,275, excluding fees — although, given the current uncertainty around tariff implementation, all of the prices listed here might be subject to change. The Big Horn trim starts from $45,230, while the Warlock will cost at least $54,505. The latter is only available in four-wheel drive, while the former can optionally send power to two or four wheels.
The Laramie is the priciest trim to be offered in two-wheel drive, although it can also be had with four-wheel drive. It starts at $60,030. Buyers looking for maximum all-terrain capability should look towards the Rebel and RHO, which start from $64,440 and $69,995, respectively. In contrast, those looking for luxury have a trio of options at their disposal. Ram offers the 1500 in Limited, Limited Longhorn, and now Tungsten trim, with the Tungsten being the priciest at $87,320. That puts it in the same price bracket as some high-end luxury cars and significantly above top-tier truck trims from the likes of Ford and Chevy.
The 1500 is no longer available with a V8 engine
One of the more controversial changes for 2025 is that the 1500 is no longer available with a V8 engine under the hood. Previous top-spec variants of the 1500 featured either a 5.7L or 6.2L Hemi V8, but the latest iteration replaces those powertrains with a choice of two Hurricane turbocharged 3.0L inline-six engines. The more potent of the pair is referred to as the Hurricane High Output, and it can be found powering trims like the RHO and Limited. The only powertrain that's carried over from the outgoing 1500 is the 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, which is offered as standard in lower 1500 trims.
Despite losing two cylinders, the new Hurricane engines promise both high power outputs and better efficiency compared to the V8. The standard Hurricane six-cylinder makes 420 horsepower and 469 lb-ft of torque, while the High Output variant delivers 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque. The 2024 model's 5.7L HEMI V8, in comparison, churned out 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque.
In addition to offering power gains, the six-cylinder Hurricane engines achieve marginally better efficiency figures than the old V8. The most frugal version of the standard Hurricane engine achieves an EPA-estimated 21 mpg combined, while the V8 available in 2024 models was rated at 20 mpg combined in its most fuel-efficient form.
Hands-free driving is available on some roads
Semi-autonomous driving technology has become increasingly commonplace in the pickup truck segment in recent years, and Ram has added a new suite of driver assistance features to the 1500 for 2025 to ensure it isn't left behind by its competitors. Ford has its impressive BlueCruise system, while many GM products from the likes of Chevy and GMC feature the similar Super Cruise system. Ram doesn't have a similarly catchy name for its latest system, but it aims to provide the same ease of use to drivers.
The 1500's Active Driving Assist feature combines lane centering with adaptive cruise control but requires drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road at all times. In addition, the 2025 model also offers Hands-free Driving Assist on some trims, which allows for hands-free driving on highways and certain other roads. The system still requires the driver to pay attention to the road but can automatically take back control after the driver intervenes, anticipate sharper curves in the road, and slow down accordingly.
We found the 1500's road handling to be particularly impressive
While buyers of the 2025 1500 will be able to hand off control to their trucks under certain conditions, they might not always want to. That's because the 1500 is both engaging and surprisingly enjoyable to drive, even in mid-spec trims like the 1500 Warlock we spent a week testing shortly after the 2025 model's launch.
Our test truck was equipped with the optional 3.0L Hurricane six-cylinder engine, one of two new powertrain additions for the 2025 model year. With a heavy foot, the truck will hustle more eagerly than you might expect, with our reviewer putting that power to good use on a trip for emergency surgery during the week.
In RHO form, the 1500 is also a riot off-road, and although it might lack the raw power of the now-discontinued TRX, we thought it was the better-rounded truck thanks to its on-road manners and more premium cabin. The RHO packs the Hurricane High Output six-cylinder engine, offering 540 horsepower. That's less than high-powered rivals from Ford and Chevy, but still more than enough to send the truck sideways into corners and flying off jumps. The latter is a more comfortable experience than before, too, because the RHO's sensors can work out the angle at which the truck's body moves and adjust yaw, pitch, and roll to stabilize it.
Heavy-duty Ram trucks offer more hauling power
The towing capacity for the 1500 varies considerably by trim, but pick the right one, and it's a highly capable truck. Multiple trims offer maximum towing capacities in excess of 11,000 lb, with the rear-wheel drive, quad-cab Tradesman offering the highest of the range, at 11,600 lb. To enable that capacity, buyers will have to option the truck with the 3.0L Hurricane six-cylinder engine, an eight-speed 8HP75 transmission, and a 3.92 rear axle ratio. However, if that's still not enough, buyers might want to consider Ram's heavy-duty lineup.
The 2025 Ram 2500 can tow up to 20,000 lb, while the 3500 can tow up to 36,610 lb. Both of those figures require the Heavy Duty range's 6.7L six-cylinder Cummins High Output turbodiesel engine. Unlike the 1500, both the 2500 and 3500 also offer a 6.4L Hemi V8 engine alongside the turbodiesel.
Prices for the 2500 start from $45,565, excluding fees for 2025, with a range of trims available. The base-spec Tradesman is best suited for those looking for a work truck, while on the other end of the range, the luxurious Limited trim costs at least $73,460. The 3500 is only a little costlier, with the base Tradesman trim available from $46,570 and the Limited starting at $75,020.
The 2014 model year is the most troublesome
Buying a used Ram 1500 can save a significant amount of cash compared to buying new, but not all previous Ram model years are equal. Some have recorded significantly more complaints with owners than others, with the most complained-about model on the NHTSA's database being the 2014 model year. Owners report a variety of issues with the truck, with one of the most common being the premature failure of the power steering. Issues with the truck's electrical systems are also reported, including persistent warning lights. Owners frequently attribute these warning lights to a fault with the fuel sensor.
Several other model years, including the 2014 model year, sport notably higher levels of complaints on the NHTSA's database. The 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 is the second most complained-about model year, with the most common complaint being its plastic dashboard, which is prone to disintegration over time. The 2016 Ram 1500 is another poor performer, with owners reporting a similar range of issues to the 2014 model year, including failing power steering and issues with the engine and fuel system.
The wildest Ram truck is now only available used
With a 702-horsepower Hellcat V8 under the hood and suspension designed to withstand the impacts of racing across the desert, the Ram 1500 TRX is arguably the wildest truck that the brand has produced to date. It proved popular with buyers from the jump — the launch edition sold out in a mere three hours — but it was a short-lived model, running from 2021 to 2024. After the 2024 model year, Ram decided to discontinue the TRX, most likely due to its brand-wide electrification plan and the truck's dismal efficiency ratings.
Since it's no longer offered new, the only way for buyers to get their hands on a TRX is by scouring the used market for one. Finding one in good condition might prove trickier than with most other 1500 variants — after all, the TRX was built to be thrashed, and it's safe to assume that most previous owners will have been keen to try out the truck's dune-bashing capabilities for themselves.
The TRX's rarity and capability mean that it has also held its value exceptionally well. Classic.com data shows the average sale price for used examples hovering around $101,000 as of this writing. For context, the launch edition TRX started at $72,120 when it was new in 2021.
Ram trucks have been in production since the '80s
Dodge first used a Ram mascot back in the 1930s, but the first pickup truck to bear the Ram name appeared for the 1981 model year as a replacement to the D-Series truck. This first-generation Dodge Ram remained in production until 1993. For the 1994 model year, a second generation was launched that featured more modern styling and updated powertrains. The third generation of the Dodge Ram began production for the 2002 model year and remained on sale until 2009.
From 2009 onwards, Dodge and Ram split into two separate brands, with Ram solely concentrating on trucks and commercial vehicles while Dodge continues to sell passenger cars and SUVs. It's not clear exactly why the split happened, but one thing is sure. The spinoff meant the third-generation Dodge Ram's successor was renamed the Ram 1500.
The fourth-generation Ram truck ran from the 2009 through 2018 model years, undergoing several changes during its lifespan, most notably to its powertrains and infotainment systems. The fifth, current generation debuted for the 2019 model year and was both lighter and more efficient than its predecessor.
A hybrid Ram 1500 will launch soon
While the fully electric 1500 REV has been delayed, Ram's range-extender hybrid truck is set to launch imminently. The 1500 Ramcharger resurrects a classic Dodge nameplate, but its tech is anything but retro, with a 92KWh battery pack and a gas engine that acts as a generator to recharge those batteries. When the battery pack has a high enough level of charge, the truck runs on all-electric mode, but when it gets low, the gas engine can kick in so that drivers don't have to rely on America's notoriously inconsistent public charging infrastructure.
Once drivers have found a suitable charging point and recharged the truck, it will return to emissions-free driving. With a full battery and gas tank, Ram claims the truck should be able to travel 690 miles without needing to recharge or refuel. At the time of writing, Ram has not unveiled an asking price nor an exact date for taking orders, with its website stating only that the truck is coming in 2025.