What Years Are 4th-Generation Dodge RAMs?

The fourth-generation Dodge Ram 1500 got a new platform, although trim levels and the basic body design were carried over from the third generation. It was offered in standard and quad-cab versions, with three bed sizes ranging from 5.7 feet to eight feet. Initial engine offerings were a 215 horsepower, 3.7-liter V6, a 4.7-liter V8 that made 310 horses, and a 5.7-liter HEMI that cranked out 390 horsepower. The V6 gave way to the new 3.6-liter Pentastar engine in 2013, and a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel replaced the 4.7-liter V8 from 2014 through 2017. The two new engines helped Ram trucks win Motor Trend's Truck of the Year award in 2013 and 2014. 2017 and later HEMI-powered Rams are coveted for their impressive output of 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque.

Advertisement

Chrysler's new owner, Fiat, began to refine the Ram's interior during the fourth generation, adding heated rear seats on quad-cab versions, a backup camera, and adjustable pedals. The body, chassis, and interior were tweaked for a mid-generation update in 2013, bringing a new eight-speed transmission and an update to the Uconnect infotainment system. The off-road-ready Ram 1500 Rebel hit dealerships in 2016, and two years later, the EcoDiesel engine returned to the option sheet. In later years, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a Wi-fi hotspot were also added as options.

[Featured image by MercurySable99 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC-BY SA 4.0]