Which Chrysler Models Have The 3.6L Pentastar Engine Under The Hood?
The Pentastar V6 was introduced to Mopar fans and waiting media at the New York Auto Show in 2009 and was first used in model year 2011 vehicles. It was developed to serve as a replacement for the long-serving LH series V6 first seen in the LH platform siblings like the Dodge Intrepid and Eagle Vision sedans, and later in the luxury-oriented Chrysler 300M and hot rod-inspired Plymouth Prowler.
Designed to be friendly for the transverse-mounted orientation needs of front-wheel drive vehicles, the 3.6 liter Pentastar V6 features a 60-degree angle between the aluminum cylinder heads as well as an aluminum block. The engineers at Chrysler opted for a timing chain rather than a timing belt to connect the camshaft and crankshaft which, according to "CJ Pony Parts", is a better choice as it is constructed of metal, is oiled, and can potentially last the lifetime of the engine. The 3.6 liter Pentastar V6 is currently manufactured by factories in Dundee, Michigan; Trenton, Michigan; and Coahuila, Mexico.
Since introduction, over ten million Pentastar V6 engines have been produced, with capacities including 3.6 liter, 3.2 liter, and 3.0 liter variants (the latter of which mostly used in China-specific vehicles). They have appeared in vehicles from many of the brands in the Stellantis, formerly FCA, group portfolio, including Dodge, Ram, Fiat, Lancia, even off-roaders from Jeep, and of course — Chrysler.
These are the Chrysler vehicles that have used the 3.6L Pentastar V6
Among the first Chrysler vehicles to use the Pentastar 3.6 liter V6 were the 2011 model year 200 mid-size sedan and Town & Country minivan, where the engine produced a healthy 283 horsepower in each. This was the first year of production for the 200, where it supplanted the aging Sebring as the brand's Accord and Camry competitor. The Pentastar replaced the Town & Country's former 3.3 liter, 3.8 liter, and 4.0 liter V6 offerings as the sole option. It continued as the V6 option in each until the Town & Country was discontinued in 2016 and the 200 in 2017.
The Chrysler 300 full-size sedan was redesigned for 2011, and the 3.6 liter Pentastar V6 was the powerplant assigned to its Touring and Limited trims, replacing the LH V6 options of the outgoing model. While the 300C and above trims could be had with a raucous 5.7 liter Hemi V8, the Pentastar was no slouch in terms of output, with 292 horsepower on tap and was offered continuously going forward until the model's cancellation in 2023.
The Chrysler Pacifica people mover replaced the Town & Country in Chrysler's lineup in 2017 and offered a 287 horsepower 3.6 liter Pentastar V6 as its only engine. A plug-in (PHEV) hybrid version of the Pentastar powertrain was introduced in 2021, and both continue as options in the current model, along with a Voyager-badged version as a lower trim level.