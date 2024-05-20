Which Chrysler Models Have The 3.6L Pentastar Engine Under The Hood?

The Pentastar V6 was introduced to Mopar fans and waiting media at the New York Auto Show in 2009 and was first used in model year 2011 vehicles. It was developed to serve as a replacement for the long-serving LH series V6 first seen in the LH platform siblings like the Dodge Intrepid and Eagle Vision sedans, and later in the luxury-oriented Chrysler 300M and hot rod-inspired Plymouth Prowler.

Designed to be friendly for the transverse-mounted orientation needs of front-wheel drive vehicles, the 3.6 liter Pentastar V6 features a 60-degree angle between the aluminum cylinder heads as well as an aluminum block. The engineers at Chrysler opted for a timing chain rather than a timing belt to connect the camshaft and crankshaft which, according to "CJ Pony Parts", is a better choice as it is constructed of metal, is oiled, and can potentially last the lifetime of the engine. The 3.6 liter Pentastar V6 is currently manufactured by factories in Dundee, Michigan; Trenton, Michigan; and Coahuila, Mexico.

Since introduction, over ten million Pentastar V6 engines have been produced, with capacities including 3.6 liter, 3.2 liter, and 3.0 liter variants (the latter of which mostly used in China-specific vehicles). They have appeared in vehicles from many of the brands in the Stellantis, formerly FCA, group portfolio, including Dodge, Ram, Fiat, Lancia, even off-roaders from Jeep, and of course — Chrysler.