2021 Ram TRX Launch Edition sold out in three hours

Unsurprisingly, the 2021 Ram TRX Launch Edition sold out in less than three hours, and this tells us two things. First, it means a lot of people were highly anticipating the arrival of Ram’s premiere Raptor slayer. And next, it also means people are willing to pay big money for a factory-tuned super truck with a 702-horsepower Hellcat V8.

Ram is only building 702 units of the TRX Launch Edition. With prices starting at $92,000, the TRX Launch Edition is costlier than a top-of-the-line Ford F-150 Raptor. It’s even more expensive than a Ram 3500 HD and is now the most expensive pickup truck in North America.

“We said the Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition would go fast. And we meant that in more ways than one,” said Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand. “The groundswell of demand for our all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition validates our efforts to bring the fastest, quickest, most powerful pickup truck to market.”

Indeed, the RAM TRX is the hottest thing to arrive in the pickup truck segment, it mainly has to do with its awesome engine. The 2021 RAM TRX is essentially a muscle car on stilts with knobby tires and a 5-foot 7-inch bed. It has a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 producing 702 horsepower. This means the RAM TRX has a top speed of 118 mph, and you can do it over smooth asphalt, sand dunes, or dirt roads. Connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the TRX rushes to 60 mph in 4.5-seconds.

The 2021 Ram TRX Launch Edition has standard Anvil Gray paint. It also has carbon-fiber interior trim, a heads-up display, beadlock-capable wheels, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and snazzy body graphics. You also get a commemorative red and brushed aluminum badge which is exclusive to the Launch Edition model.

According to Ram, production of the new TRX Launch Edition commences at the Sterling Heights assembly plant later in 2020. The new RAM TRX comes standard with 11.8-inches of ground clearance, bespoke Bilstein shocks, a 2-inch lift kit, and protective skid plates to protect the engine, transmission, and undercarriage.