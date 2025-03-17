12 Of The Most Popular Cars & Trucks Named After Animals

The Ford Mustang might be one of the most famous cars to borrow its name from an animal, but the exact origins of that name are lost to time. Accounts differ on whether the car was named directly after the animal or after the P-51 Mustang fighter plane, and even Ford doesn't have a definitive answer. In a 2013 press release, the brand noted that many names had been bandied around for Ford's new sports car at the time. According to the release, designer John Najjar claimed that he had thought of the Mustang name, first seeing it used on the airplane but then realizing that its animal connotations fitted well with the type of car that the team were trying to create.

Ford intended for it to be a workhorse, with the brand's head of engineering explaining in 1962 that the car needed to be "equally at home on a city street or a race course." The brand also wanted to emphasize the homegrown aspect of the car to differentiate it from the European rivals from which it had taken inspiration. The 1965 sales brochure called it, "as American as its name ... and as practical as its price." The Mustang, a wild horse that roams the country, seemed like the ideal imagery for such a car. Whether the initial idea for the name came from the plane or the animal, it was certainly the imagery of the latter that saw bosses give it the greenlight.