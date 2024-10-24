Plymouth 'Cuda Vs. Barracuda: What's The Difference Between These Classic Muscle Cars?

Many people think 'Cuda is simply a shortening of the Plymouth Barracuda name. While the 'Cuda was derived from the Barracuda and both rode on the E-body platform, they are not the same car. It's one of those situations where it's all 'Cudas are Barracudas but not all Barracudas are 'Cudas.

The Plymouth Barracuda name spawned in 1964, not as a stand-alone model at first, but as an option package for the Plymouth Valiant. By 1965, the Plymouth Barracuda came into its own. Over the years spanning the late 1960s, the Plymouth Barracuda's base engine was the 273 V8, with an optional big-block 383-cubic-inch V8. Then, by 1968, at the height of the horsepower wars and as the golden age of muscle cars dawned, it was available with the Chrysler 426 HEMI. In '70 and '71 the 440 Six Pack engine became an option.

The 'Cuda nameplate came in 1969 as a performance-oriented version of the Plymouth Barracuda. An easy way to tell the difference between an early 1970s Barracuda and 'Cuda is to check the first two letters of the vehicle identification number, or VIN.

Plymouth Barracuda VINs start with BH, while Plymouth 'Cuda VINs begin with BS. One example is this 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda from Bring a Trailer with VIN BS23H0B379146. This green metallic 'Cuda featuring a 340-cubic-inch V8 and automatic transmission did not sell after the top bid of $47,777 failed to meet the reserve.

[Featured image by MercurySable99 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]