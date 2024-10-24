Plymouth 'Cuda Vs. Barracuda: What's The Difference Between These Classic Muscle Cars?
Many people think 'Cuda is simply a shortening of the Plymouth Barracuda name. While the 'Cuda was derived from the Barracuda and both rode on the E-body platform, they are not the same car. It's one of those situations where it's all 'Cudas are Barracudas but not all Barracudas are 'Cudas.
The Plymouth Barracuda name spawned in 1964, not as a stand-alone model at first, but as an option package for the Plymouth Valiant. By 1965, the Plymouth Barracuda came into its own. Over the years spanning the late 1960s, the Plymouth Barracuda's base engine was the 273 V8, with an optional big-block 383-cubic-inch V8. Then, by 1968, at the height of the horsepower wars and as the golden age of muscle cars dawned, it was available with the Chrysler 426 HEMI. In '70 and '71 the 440 Six Pack engine became an option.
The 'Cuda nameplate came in 1969 as a performance-oriented version of the Plymouth Barracuda. An easy way to tell the difference between an early 1970s Barracuda and 'Cuda is to check the first two letters of the vehicle identification number, or VIN.
Plymouth Barracuda VINs start with BH, while Plymouth 'Cuda VINs begin with BS. One example is this 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda from Bring a Trailer with VIN BS23H0B379146. This green metallic 'Cuda featuring a 340-cubic-inch V8 and automatic transmission did not sell after the top bid of $47,777 failed to meet the reserve.
[Featured image by MercurySable99 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
What makes a Barracuda a 'Cuda?
Similar to the relationship between the Chevrolet Camaro and Z28, Pontiac Firebird and Trans Am, and Ford Mustang and Shelby GT500 cars from around the same time, the 'Cuda was the high-performance version of the Barracuda. The first-generation Plymouth Barracuda was introduced as a Valiant trim in 1964 and ran through 1966. The A-body second-gen Barracudas, 1967 through 1969, featured new model-specific styling and a host of powerful engine options including the 426 HEMI. The 'Cuda trim was introduced in 1969 with an option for the 440 Super Commando V8 engine.
Third-generation Barracudas were produced on the larger E-body platform from 1970 through 1974, along with the optional 'Cuda trim. The 1970 and 1971 'Cudas get the most attention, and for good reason. These cars stood out with vibrant colors, bold graphics, and powerful engine options.
'Cudas from the early 1970s were powered by V8 engines like the 340, 383, 440, and the 426 HEMI with four- and, in some cases, six-barrel carburetors. The bold graphics on their sides and badged hood scoops made it clear to everyone what engine lurked under the hood waiting to be unleashed. And a selection of 25 exterior colors like Lemon Twist, Vitamin C, and Lime Light were available.
The year 1972 marked the beginning of the end for the once powerful 'Cuda. The big-block engine options were gone, leaving small-block V8s to carry the load until the Barracuda was discontinued after 1974.
[Featured image by Mustang Joe via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]