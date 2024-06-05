The Best Years For The Chevy Colorado Pickup Truck (And Which To Steer Clear Of)

The Colorado is Chevrolet's midsize truck, and it fits in the lineup below their larger full-size pickup, the Silverado 1500. The Colorado was introduced in 2004 to replace Chevy's older entry level truck, the S-10, and it competes with midsize rivals like the Toyota Tacoma, Nissan Frontier, and Honda Ridgeline. That's a pretty robust competitive set, so the Colorado has its work cut out for it.

Thankfully, the midsize Chevy is available in a number of different trim levels, including the off-road ready ZR2, but there are more work-truck oriented trim levels available too. It's only available in a crew cab configuration currently, but there are five different trim levels to choose from with a long list of available features. So, the newest model is desirable thanks to its available equipment, and the ZR2 is an excellent off-roader, but what if you want to go with something used?

Shoppers looking for used trucks have a history of Colorado's that spans almost two decades to pick from. But which model years are undesirable and which ones are potential hidden gems? Aside from the typical markers of used-vehicle desirability like mileage, maintenance history, and overall condition, there are a few places to source owner complaints and satisfaction scores that will help you pick the right Colorado. So we've combed through the numbers to help point you in the right direction.