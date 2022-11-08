29% Of People Think This Brand Makes The Most Reliable Pickup Trucks - Exclusive Survey

Given that the survey involved responses from 610 people located in the United States, it would be reasonable to assume that American automotive brands would dominate the list. Ford did indeed come in first place in our survey with 29.67% of the votes, as many would expect — after all, its F-150 model has been America's favorite pickup truck for many years, not to mention one of the most popular vehicles in the U.S. overall (via CNBC).

However, Japanese automaker Toyota came in second place with nearly as many votes at 27.70%, beating out the likes of Dodge at 15.90%, Chevy at 14.59%, and GMC at 12.13%. When you take a look at Toyota's history, it's not hard to see why the automaker managed to beat out the other three U.S. automotive brands to stand alongside Ford.

Toyota has consistently ranked toward the top of the charts when it comes to vehicle reliability, and it has earned itself a reputation in the U.S. as a company that builds reliable vehicles. That said, it still faces still competition from its peers. Last year, Consumer Reports put Toyota in third place on its list of reliable brands, with Lexus taking first place and Mazda coming in second.