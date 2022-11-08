29% Of People Think This Brand Makes The Most Reliable Pickup Trucks - Exclusive Survey
Consumers in the U.S. have a fair number of different brands to choose from when it comes to buying a pickup truck, but that's only part of the story. Brand loyalty drives many consumers' purchases, and the debate about which automaker produces the most reliable trucks can become heated quickly. Some pickups have been on the market for many years, most notably the Ford F-150, which is even now available in a more eco-friendly form. Ford is only one brand on the road, however, and its trucks face some heavy competition.
Toyota, Nissan, GMC, Chevrolet, RAM, and Honda all have their own impressive truck models on the market, and consumers have a pretty substantial range of options to choose from as a result. There's the Toyota Tacoma, of course, which comes in multiple forms, including an off-road variant. Perhaps lesser known in the U.S. but no less impressive is the Nissan Titan, though both have to contend with beastly options like the GMC Sierra. Which brand do consumers think is the most reliable? We conducted a survey to find out.
Ford may have won, but not by a large margin
Given that the survey involved responses from 610 people located in the United States, it would be reasonable to assume that American automotive brands would dominate the list. Ford did indeed come in first place in our survey with 29.67% of the votes, as many would expect — after all, its F-150 model has been America's favorite pickup truck for many years, not to mention one of the most popular vehicles in the U.S. overall (via CNBC).
However, Japanese automaker Toyota came in second place with nearly as many votes at 27.70%, beating out the likes of Dodge at 15.90%, Chevy at 14.59%, and GMC at 12.13%. When you take a look at Toyota's history, it's not hard to see why the automaker managed to beat out the other three U.S. automotive brands to stand alongside Ford.
Toyota has consistently ranked toward the top of the charts when it comes to vehicle reliability, and it has earned itself a reputation in the U.S. as a company that builds reliable vehicles. That said, it still faces still competition from its peers. Last year, Consumer Reports put Toyota in third place on its list of reliable brands, with Lexus taking first place and Mazda coming in second.