This 2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road has a Redarc power station

Australian RV electrical specialist Redarc has 40 years of experience in outfitting off-the-grid power stations to overlanding rigs and off-road vehicles. Redarc is entering the US market with its latest build, a Toyota Tacoma with more electrons than you can handle.

When you’re camping in the wild outdoors, you can never have enough electrical power. Utilizing decades of experience custom-fitting and managing a fleet of Hilux overlanders, Redarc chose the right vehicle to capture the hearts and minds of American off-road enthusiasts: a 2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road.

The TRD Off-Road Tacoma sits between the TRD Sport and Limited versions while still having all the niceties expected from an overlanding-ready rig. It has textured black fenders, a lockable rear differential, and premium Bilstein shock absorbers.

Redarc takes it further by installing a bespoke Mits Alloy flatbed tray canopy to accommodate its proprietary Redarc Manager30 battery management system (BMS) with dual 120-ah lithium batteries. True, the flatbed tray canopy setup is not popular among the American overlanding crowd (since the method involves removing the stock truck bed), but it’s a massive hit in Australia. The system has color displays on each side of the canopy to display and monitor battery charge settings, accessory controls, and other essential data.

Redarc’s innovative off-the-grid power station has enough juice to power a slide-out ARB Zero refrigerator, an ARB air compressor, and a couple of 110V AC outlets via a 2,000-W pure sine wave inverter. The system even allows jump-starting the car battery in case of emergencies. Under the hood, you’ll also find a Redarc Full Throttle AGM battery to power the Rigid off-road lights and area lighting on the front grille and roof canopy.

The system includes an in-vehicle battery charger to top up the auxiliary battery consistently. It draws power from the alternator when the engine is running, but it can also sip juice via solar panels. The kit also includes a nifty dual-battery gauge in the dashboard to help keep the driver informed of the battery status.

Completing the overlanding vibe is a 1.5-inch Icon lift kit, Falken Wildpeak AT3 off-road tires, a custom front bumper with a standard WARN VR 10-S winch, a Front Runner roof rack with Rigid LED lights, and a 30-inch Rigid light bar. Redarc’s custom Toyota Tacoma will make its formal American debut at the Overland Expo Mountain West show in Colorado later this month. It will also appear at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas this November.