2022 Tacoma Trail Edition gets a suspension lift and more

Toyota has been busy revealing new models and concepts this week. One of the new trims the automaker has revealed is the 2022 Tacoma Trail Edition 4×4. This version of Toyota’s popular mid-size truck is only offered in 4×4 drive configuration. One of the model’s key features is that it gets a 1.1-inch front and 0.5-inch rear suspension lift.

The truck is based on the SR5 grade Tacoma pickup and only comes in a 4×4 Double Cab model. The front suspension lift comes thanks to taller coil springs. Toyota also deletes the front air dam found on the SR5 to increase ground clearance. With the taller suspension and the deleted air dam, the truck has an approach angle of 34 degrees.

The rear suspension is lifted by half an inch, thanks to a spacer between the rear axle housing and leaf springs. Toyota says the spacer helps level the truck’s profile and improves departure angle to 23.6 degrees. Suspension tweaks also improve the breakover angle to 26.4 degrees. Trail Edition 4×4 buyers also get a standard locking rear differential for traction.

Other features include undercarriage skid plates from the TRD Off-Road trim to provide additional protection under the vehicle. Buyers can choose from four exterior color options, including a color called Lunar Rock, Army Green, Midnight Black Metallic, and Super White. All paint colors come with black exterior badging accents and a new Trail Edition badge for the tailgate.

The rear bumper is also color-keyed to match the exterior paint option. Trail Edition gets a new heritage-inspired grille seen on the TRD Pro but gets bronze-colored lettering. Different wheels offer a 0.5-inch wider track for the front and rear and are fitted with Goodyear all-terrain tires. The truck’s bed has lockable storage for additional versatility, and the driver-side storage compartment is insulated and can be used as a cooler. Trail Edition 4×4 models also feature a 120-volt power outlet in the bed. Power comes from a 3.5-liter V-6 making 278 horsepower and 265 pound-foot of torque. Toyota also includes the Tacoma Tow Package as standard with a maximum towing capacity of 6400 pounds.