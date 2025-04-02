2025 GMC Canyon AT4 Review: Magic Dampers Make The Perfect Spec

Rarely is it so easy to pinpoint what makes a particular vehicle feel special, or a success, as with the 2025 GMC Canyon. The midsize pickup isn't short on competition, not only from trucks like the Toyota Tacoma and Ford Ranger, but sibling rivalry in the shape of the Chevrolet Colorado. What the Toyota and Ford don't offer, though, are Multimatic dampers.

As usual, you pay a premium for the GMC badge, even though the Canyon is mechanically the same as the Colorado. GMC's range kicks off at $43,295 (plus $1,595 destination) for the Elevation 2WD trim; you pay $3,300 to add 4WD. A base 2025 Colorado WT 2WD starts at $33,495 (including destination) though creature comforts and 4WD don't start until you're edging past $40k.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Base spec doesn't get you access to the Multimatic club, mind, regardless of the badge. On the assumption that you don't just want to go off-road capably, but do so without shaking your teeth loose, the special suspension is probably worth the upgrade. Question is, does the rest of the Canyon package live up to that?