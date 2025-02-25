The 14 Most Fuel Efficient Pickup Trucks You Can Buy In 2025
When a person thinks of fuel efficiency, pickup trucks are rarely top of mind. Usually, the role of the fuel-efficient people-hauler goes to sedans and hybrid or EV crossovers. However, pickup trucks have gotten better over the last few years due to more efficient engine options and increasingly stringent government regulations. Thus, average pickup truck fuel efficiency has skyrocketed since the 1960s, going from under 10 mpg to nearly 25 mpg today in some cases.
It is entirely possible to get a pickup truck that lets you do the things you need to while also putting up some decent fuel economy numbers. The strongest trucks all come equipped with powerful V8 engines that are on the lower side of things in terms of fuel efficiency. However, most people can get by with far less than 40,000 pounds of towing capacity and can save money at the pumps while they do.
So, here are the most fuel-efficient trucks available in 2025. Some of them are EVs and are measured in MPGe—or miles per gallon equivalent — instead of MPG. Kelley Blue Book has a good primer on how MPGe works if you don't know.
2025 Honda Ridgeline
Let's start things out with the 2025 Honda Ridgeline. Honda keeps things simple with the Ridgeline, offering a single V6 engine as its only option. Most trucks use a body-on-frame architecture that gives them more power but also more weight and clumsier driving dynamics. The Ridgeline bucks this trend by being a unibody design like modern crossover SUVs and sedans but with a truck bed instead of a hatch. That means the truck rides smoother and handles better than most pickup trucks in its class but does result in some downsides as well. The maximum towing capacity is just 5,000 pounds, which is on the lower end of the segment. In short, this truck is for hauling things and while it can tow, it's not the best at it.
As for fuel economy, the Ridgeline gets 18 MPG in the city, 24 on the highway, and 21 combined. This isn't phenomenal in the overall scheme of things, but it does act as a good base line for our list. Trucks with less than 21 MPG were not included as a midsized, V6-powered truck is a reasonable starting point for fuel efficiency.
2025 Nissan Frontier
The 2025 Nissan Frontier is another midsize truck that outputs decent but not great fuel economy. Every Nissan Frontier for this model year is powered by a naturally aspirated, 3.8-liter V6 that outputs similar horsepower to the GMC Canyon's four-cylinder engine but has less torque at 281 lb.-ft. As such, it loses out on towing a bit versus the Canyon at 7,150 pounds but makes up for it with more cab-and-bed configurations. In short, the two trucks trade blows but are ultimately on par with one another in terms of customization and capability. Nissan does win the price war, though, with its top trim coming in at over $20,000 less than its GMC counterpart.
For fuel economy, it's much the same story. Nissan says that the truck is capable of 19 MPG in the city, 24 MPG on the highway, which combines for 21 MPG overall. These numbers reduce to 17 in the city, 22 on the highway, and 19 MPG combined if you opt for the 4x4 model. Unfortunately, that means the GMC Canyon does a little better overall with its all-wheel drive system, but Nissan still puts up okay numbers for a midsize truck.
2025 GMC Canyon
The GMC Canyon is the automaker's midsize truck option and was redesigned in the 2023 model year. It shares some commonalities with the Honda Ridgeline. For example, every trim of the GMC Canyon is powered by one engine, which is a turbocharged, inline-four that puts out 310-hp and 430 lb.-ft of torque. That helps keep things simple. The truck measures slightly better than the Ridgeline in most specs, including more towing at 7,700 pounds and a higher maximum price tag at around $67,000 for the top-end AT4X AEV Edition. Reviewers praise the truck for its good ride quality and above average capabilities for its class but do bemoan that there aren't more bed and cab configurations or another fuel-efficient diesel option.
Speaking of fuel economy, the GMC Canyon does as well as the Honda Ridgeline but only if you get rear-wheel drive instead of all-wheel drive. The rear-wheel drive variants put up 19 MPG in the city and 23 on the highway for a total of 21 MPG combined. This reduces to 18 in the city and 22 on the highway for a combined 20 MPG if you opt for the all-wheel drive variant.
2025 Toyota Tundra Hybrid
The 2025 Toyota Tundra Hybrid is the first of several hybrid trucks on the list. Unlike many trucks, the hybrid model of the Tundra is actually more powerful all-around than its gas-only model. It's powered by a twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor helping things out. In total, the engine outputs 437 hp and 583 lb.-ft of torque, making it even more powerful than the previous generation Tundra's V8 engine. It's also the fastest truck on the list so far with a zero to 60 MPH time of 5.6 seconds. All of that power translates to an eye-popping 11,450 pounds of towing capacity when properly equipped, making it the most capable truck on the list so far. In short, Toyota uses its hybrid system in the Tundra for power and not necessarily for fuel efficiency.
That means the fuel economy numbers aren't quite as surprising as the rest of the truck's stats. With rear-wheel drive only, the truck gets 20 MPG in the city, 24 MPG on the highway, and 22 MPG combined, just barely edging out the prior trucks on the list. Adding all-wheel drive reduces efficiency to 20 MPG.
2025 Ram 1500 Hybrid
The Ram 1500 is one of the most popular trucks in the U.S. and for good reason. It's handsome, capable, and the most recent generations can have some downright luxurious interiors. Even the ride quality and handling are massively improved from prior years. Ram started putting a mild hybrid system into the truck in recent years as well, giving the Ram a much-needed boost in fuel economy. However, this does impact tow capacity as the hybrid Ram 1500 tows about 5,000 pounds less than a maxed out V8 version.
This is also where engine options start coming into play a lot more. Ram has three total engine options, including a 5.7-liter Hemi V8, a surprisingly decent 3.0-liter V6, and the 3.6-liter Pentastar engine that comes with a hybrid motor. In terms of fuel efficiency, the V8 outputs up to 20 MPG if you get it with Ram's eTorque hybrid engine while the Pentastar V6 puts up 23 MPG as the most fuel-efficient engine Ram offers in the 1500. The number of engine options is still low compared to some competitors but at least you still have the option of choosing between power and efficiency.
2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz
The Hyundai Santa Cruz is one of the more interesting trucks on the list. It's built on the same architecture as the Hyundai Tucson but replaces the storage space behind the second row with a truck bed. Thus, it has more in common with the Honda Ridgeline than it does any other truck in the segment. On top of its smooth looks, the Santa Cruz is powered by two engines, a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated inline-4 that makes 191 hp or the upgraded turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-4 that makes a healthy 281 hp. With the upgraded engine, you get a truck that handles more like a car and a zero to 60 MPH time of six seconds.
Interestingly, both engine options are more fuel efficient than prior trucks on the list. The regular engine does 23 MPG combined regardless of whether it's front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive while the upgraded engine drops only slightly to 22 MPG combined with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. That makes the Santa Cruz among the most fuel-efficient gas-only trucks on the market with the only downside being that it isn't rated to tow any more than 5,000 pounds.
2025 Ford F-150 Hybrid
The 2025 Ford F-150 will no doubt be one of the highest-selling trucks in the U.S. this year since it's spent decades at or toward the top of the list. There are a variety of reasons for this. Ford has a bunch of trim levels, cab-and-bed configurations, and engine options. For the 2025 model year, Ford has five total engines, ranging from a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 to a 5.0-liter V8. Mixed into that is the 3.5-liter PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6. It offers a good amount of power with 430 hp and 570 lb.-ft of torque, which makes it the second strongest engine in Ford's lineup. Like the Tundra and Dodge Ram, Ford's hybrid engine tries to goose some extra fuel efficiency without reducing capability.
As such, the PowerBoost is Ford's most economical engine on the F-150 with 22 MPG in the city, 24 MPG on the highway, and 23 MPG combined. That beats the rest of the engine options by anywhere from three to 11 MPG depending on your choice. Ford also hasthe strongest hybrid trucks on the market with a tow capacity of 12,700 pounds, beating out the rest of the market.
2025 Chevy Silverado Hybrid and GMC Sierra Hybrid
We're going to list the 2025 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra together because they are not only stablemates at GM, but their most fuel-efficient engine is the same. In fact, both trucks have a total of four engine options, and they are virtually identical no matter which way you slice it. They range from a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine to the brawny 6.2-liter V8. However, for this list, we'll be talking about the humble 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel that outputs 305 horsepower—the lowest of any available engine on the Silverado or Sierra—and 495 lb.-ft of torque, which is the most of any engine in the lineup.
On top of getting the most possible torque, the turbo-diesel also gets the best fuel economy. At 23 MPG city and 29 MPG highway, the combined 26 MPG smokes the rest of the competition so far with just the city efficiency being as good or better than everyone else so far. Interestingly, the engine seems adept at keeping to those numbers. Motortrend did a test drive where they achieved 34.1 MPG over 800 miles of driving, and it was all on one tank.
2025 Ford Maverick
The Ford Maverick has the distinction of being the most fuel-efficient pickup truck that isn't a full-on EV. Ford's smallest truck has two main engine options and both of them are surprisingly good on gas. This is due to a variety of factors, but most of all is that the Maverick is a fairly light truck at around 3,700 to 3,800 pounds depending on whether or not you get the hybrid. That means Ford can put smaller, more fuel-efficient engines in the truck without it feeling sluggish. As a light truck, it also handles well, although reviewers often cite the stiffer than normal ride quality.
The main powerplant for the Maverick is a 2.5-liter inline-4 that outputs a modest 162 hp. In return, the engine gets 23 MPG in the city and 30 MPG on the highway, good for 26 MPG combined. The hybrid variant bumps that up significantly to 42 MPG city and 35 MPG highway, which translates to 37 MPG combined. The truck can't tow a lot but if you just need something for trips to Home Depot that doesn't cost a ton at the pump, the Maverick is your best bet.
2025 GMC Hummer EV Pickup
We now venture into the world of EVs with the least efficient model to start, which is the GMC Hummer EV Pickup. This thing is utterly massive and weighs a breathtaking 9,000 pounds with the battery pack alone weighing more than a Honda Civic. Our review notes that just about everything in regard to this truck is completely ridiculous. It's too wide for many typical parking spaces, can crabwalk at low speeds, and can cost over $100,000. The fact that it can shoot its 9,000-pound body to 60 MPH in 3.5 seconds is genuinely terrifying. This is not a truck for the faint of heart.
In terms of efficiency, the truck is easily the worst among the EV pickups by a fairly wide margin but is still better than any gas-powered or hybrid truck on the list. This massive tank of a truck gets 59 MPGe in the city and 47 MPGe on the highway, for a combined total of 53 MPGe. Opting for the X3 trim nets you a slightly worse 52 MPGe if you plan on spending more for your next truck than most people do for single-wide mobile home.
2025 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra EV
Things return to normal with the inclusion of the newly minted 2025 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra EV. Like their gas-powered siblings, the two trucks are virtually identical under the proverbial hood — which is a frunk on these models in real life — so we will list them together here. These two trucks are just about everything you expect in an EV. They can jump to 60 MPH faster than any gas-powered truck on this list while still being able to tow up to 10,000 pounds when properly equipped. These trucks are also just about as heavy as their GMC Hummer EV Pickup stablemate, maxing out at around 9,100 pounds.
EPA estimates didn't come out until after most reviews, so numbers are a bit difficult to find. Technically, the Silverado does better with 74 MPGe in the city and 61 MPGe on the highway, resulting 67 MPGe combined with a model that does 64 MPG combined. The Sierra only has the motor configuration that does 64 MPGe. Thus, if you want the more efficient truck, the Silverado is your bet, but the GMC Sierra isn't too far behind.
2025 Ford F-150 Lightning
The Ford F-150 Lightning was the first EV truck from a major brand with Rivian being the first overall to bring an EV to the market. Thus, Ford had a few years to add some refinement to its truck than GM did with the Silverado and Sierra. The result is a truck in its third year of life and so far, it seems to be the best yet. On top of being a capable pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning is also a Swiss army knife, being usable as a backup generator that can supply up to three days of electricity to an average household as long as the kids stay off of Fortnite.
The fuel economy numbers are also a step above the other mainstream competition. At its best, the F-150 Lightning can do 78 MPGe in the city and 63 MPGe on the highway, combining for 70 MPGe in total. There is a less efficient motor option that does 68 MPGe, which still edges out the most efficient Chevy Silverado. Going electric doesn't sacrifice capability in this case either as the F-150 Lightning is rated to tow 10,000 pounds.
2025 Rivian R1T
The 2025 Rivian R1T is the quintessential EV vehicle. It is highly efficient, very quick, and quite capable. Not only can the top-end motor scoot this thing to 60 MPH in three seconds flat, but it can also tow 11,000 pounds. Like all EV trucks, however, towing does reduce its range quite a bit and has a very negative impact on efficiency. In any case, the Riven R1T has three motor configurations, which is more than the Ford F-150 Lightning or Chevy Silverado EV. At the top end, the company's Quad-Motor can produce a shocking 1,025 horsepower and 1,103 lb.-ft of torque. The Tri-Motor and Quad-Motor systems are new for 2025.
Every version of the Rivian R1T is more efficient than most of its EV competitors. At its worst, the truck can do 81 MPGe in the city and 70 MPGe on the highway. That combines for 76 MPGe, which is still six MPGe better than the best Ford F-150. Rivian doesn't stop there. At its best, the truck is capable of 93 MPGe in the city, 80 MPGe on the highway, and a combined total of 87 MPGe, making Rivian the best among those with EPA estimates.f
2025 Tesla Cybertruck
Finally, we arrive at the highly controversial Tesla Cybertruck. The truck is having a rough time right now, with overall Tesla sales being down over the first few months of 2025 for varying reasons. However, it is still among the most interesting trucks on the market. It's wicked fast, with the fastest model going from zero to 60 MPH in about 2.6 seconds, making it the fastest truck on the list. The dual- and tri-motor configurations can tow upwards of 11,000 pounds while an upcoming single motor variant can still do about 7,500 pounds. It looks weird, many people either love or hate it, and its stainless-steel exterior has been the subject of many discussions online.
The Cybertruck also does us all the disservice of not telling the EPA its estimated efficiency, so we have to rely on independent numbers to figure out how well the Cybertruck does. Per a road test conducted by Edmunds, the 2024 dual-motor Tesla Cybertruck traveled 334 miles on a single charge with mixed city and highway driving, which results in an overall MPGe of around 92 MPGe. If true, that makes the Cybertruck the top dog in terms of efficiency but without official numbers, we'll tell you to take it with a grain of salt for now.