The 14 Most Fuel Efficient Pickup Trucks You Can Buy In 2025

When a person thinks of fuel efficiency, pickup trucks are rarely top of mind. Usually, the role of the fuel-efficient people-hauler goes to sedans and hybrid or EV crossovers. However, pickup trucks have gotten better over the last few years due to more efficient engine options and increasingly stringent government regulations. Thus, average pickup truck fuel efficiency has skyrocketed since the 1960s, going from under 10 mpg to nearly 25 mpg today in some cases.

It is entirely possible to get a pickup truck that lets you do the things you need to while also putting up some decent fuel economy numbers. The strongest trucks all come equipped with powerful V8 engines that are on the lower side of things in terms of fuel efficiency. However, most people can get by with far less than 40,000 pounds of towing capacity and can save money at the pumps while they do.

So, here are the most fuel-efficient trucks available in 2025. Some of them are EVs and are measured in MPGe—or miles per gallon equivalent — instead of MPG. Kelley Blue Book has a good primer on how MPGe works if you don't know.