10 Luxury Cars That Are Cheap To Maintain

Luxury cars have a reputation: sleek looks, plush interiors, and bills that'll make your wallet cry. Just the thought of a dealership visit is enough to cause mild financial anxiety for the average citizen. So what if you could have the first two without having to worry about the third one? What if driving a luxury car didn't mean also driving your bank account into a burning ditch.

Believe it or not, there are high-end rides out there that won't demand a second mortgage every time it sees the inside of the local mechanic's. From EVs that dodge oil changes to sedans that run like tanks, some rides prove that you don't need to sacrifice style for savings. We've used data sourced from CarEdge, a live-service program which keeps track of the current market prices for everything vehicle-related, to find the luxury vehicles that cost the least to run.

So if you've got champagne tastes on a rum and coke budget, you've come to the right place — here are the cheapest luxury cars to maintain.