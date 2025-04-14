10 Luxury Cars That Are Cheap To Maintain
Luxury cars have a reputation: sleek looks, plush interiors, and bills that'll make your wallet cry. Just the thought of a dealership visit is enough to cause mild financial anxiety for the average citizen. So what if you could have the first two without having to worry about the third one? What if driving a luxury car didn't mean also driving your bank account into a burning ditch.
Believe it or not, there are high-end rides out there that won't demand a second mortgage every time it sees the inside of the local mechanic's. From EVs that dodge oil changes to sedans that run like tanks, some rides prove that you don't need to sacrifice style for savings. We've used data sourced from CarEdge, a live-service program which keeps track of the current market prices for everything vehicle-related, to find the luxury vehicles that cost the least to run.
So if you've got champagne tastes on a rum and coke budget, you've come to the right place — here are the cheapest luxury cars to maintain.
Infiniti QX50
Punchy performance meets low-stress ownership. The QX50 flies under the radar with comfort, tech, and an engine that doesn't chew through your paycheck. Its estimated maintenance costs sit at a friendly $3,626 over the first five years, with just a 6% chance that it will need any major repairs.
Sure, ever since its concept was first released back in 2016, we knew it might not be the most thrilling ride, and the CVT transmission is more mellow than sporty, but the QX50 shines where it counts for budget-conscious luxury seekers. It's roomy, offers 25 miles on the gallon, and comes loaded with safety features like lane-keep assist, blind-spot warning, and ProPilot Assist.
For $43,000, you get leatherette seats, wireless Apple CarPlay, and enough cargo space (up to 65 cubic feet) to handle a Costco run with ease. You better act quickly, though, as Infiniti's calling it quits on the QX50 after 2025, so now's your chance to snag this stylish, practical SUV before it disappears into the luxury car afterlife.
Volvo S90
Scandinavian style meets low-effort ownership with this Volvo. The S90 is known for its sleek design, luxury touches, and safety, but it's also refreshingly light on maintenance drama. At only an estimated $3,240 for five years of maintenance, if you want an all-season plush ride that doesn't throw surprise bills your way, this one's for you. There's also only a 4% chance it will even need any major repairs in the first five years -– making it a solid pick for luxury buyers who want to keep their cars and wallet intact.
The S90 offers 295 horsepower, all-wheel drive, and a mild hybrid setup that boosts efficiency without making you plug in. With a respectable 25 miles per gallon starting at $58,300, it delivers big money vibes without the premium upkeep. The interior is a haven of clean Swedish design, premium materials, and heated everything.
This car is roomy, well equipped, and offers enough safety tech to make a crash feel like an unlikely rumor. While it won't outrun a Tesla, the S90 pulls off the winter-chic look like it owns the genre and is a thoroughly practical commuter car. If you want a luxury sedan that minds its manners and your budget, you're looking right at it.
Cadillac XT5
Bold styling, a cushy ride, and -– shockingly -– some of the lowest upkeep costs in its class at around $3,175 for its first five years, the XT5 proves American luxury doesn't have to mean expensive service appointments. It also comes with just a 5% chance of major repairs early on, a love letter to your savings account. Add in a respectable 24 miles per gallon along with a starting price of $45,790, and you've got a premium SUV that won't ambush you with surprise bills.
The XT5 is a compact luxury crossover SUV introduced in 2015 and launched in 2016 to replace the aging SRX. It was the second model to adopt Cadillac's alphanumeric naming and the first in its XT crossover line. The XT5 quickly became the company's best-seller. In fact, the 2017 model earned an IIHS Top Safety Pick when equipped with optional collision prevention tech, a nod to its emphasis on safety as much as style.
Inside, it delivers where it counts with upscale materials, comfy seating, and enough cargo space (30 cubic feet), for everyday versatility. The AWD system is smart and confidence-inspiring, though it adds to the price tag. Downsides? The infotainment system can still be frustrating, and the engine -– while fine -– won't get your pulse racing. If your goal is to glide through life with less stress and fewer dealership visits, the XT5 hits the sweet spot between posh and practical.
Audi A4
German engineering usually means great driving at the cost of scary repair bills, but not this time. At an estimated $3,051 for five years of maintenance, the Audi A4 balances performance and comfort with below average maintenance costs, making it a solid pick for budget conscious luxury fans. Plus, with just a 6% chance of major repairs in the first five years, this executive sedan delivers peace of mind alongside premium perks.
Audi is among the leading luxury car brands in the world, and for good reason. The A4 blends timeless design with modern tech, offering a 201 hp turbo engine, 29 mpg combined fuel economy, and available quattro all-wheel drive for extra grip. Its elegant interior features soft-touch materials, a crisp 10.1-inch touchscreen, and Audi's Virtual Cockpit –- arguably one of the best digital gauge clusters on the market.
While some years of the A4 are more reliable than others, it's best puts many to shame. It doesn't just look good -– it drives like it means it. The A4's lightweight construction and refined suspension deliver a ride that's equal parts comfort and confidence, whether you're stuck in traffic or carving up back roads. With a starting price around $44,000, the A4 proves you don't need to drop a fortune to enjoy luxury and dependable performance. It may not shout for attention, but those who know, know.
Lexus RC F
At around $2,493 for its first five years of maintenance, this is a rare V8 luxury coupe that won't bankrupt you on repairs. It may not be the sharpest too on the track, but it's well-built, drama-free, and backed by Lexus reliability. With only a 2% chance of a major repair in five years, the RC F is basically a unicorn of high-performance luxury.
Beneath its sharp, aggressive design lies a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 pushing out 472 horsepower. It's paired with an eight-speed automatic and a torque vectoring differential that actually does something. While it's a bit tame in Normal mode, twist the drive knob to Sport S+ and suddenly it remembers it's a muscle car like you're activating a sleeper agent. The sound above 3,500 rpm is pure V8 glory. It's not the fastest in its class -– relax, BMW M4 fans –- but it delivers thrills in its own unique, analog-feeling way.
With 2025 being the final lap for the RC F, Lexus is also giving it a proper sendoff with the Final Edition -– carbon fiber bits, BBS wheels, and a $94,000 price tag. So, if you want one of the last naturally aspirated V8 coupes with actual character and low maintenance costs, better grab it before it rides off into the V8 sunset.
Alfa Romeo Giulia
Yes, an Alfa made it to this list, and no it's not a typo. The 2025 Giulia proved haters wrong with solid reliability scores and a serious lack of recalls. You can get the Italian flair, sharp handling, and best of all, reasonable maintenance costs. At approximately $2,370 for the first five years, that's thousands less than most rivals with less personality. With only a 3% chance of major repair, this may just be the most well-behaved Alfa in decades.
Beneath its sculpted sheet metal and signature grille lies a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine making 280 hp and paired with an eight-speed automatic. The Giulia is eager, playful, and shockingly communicative on twisty roads thanks to its DNA drive modes that adjust everything from throttle response to steering feel. It sprints from zero to 60 in 5.1 seconds depending on the drivetrain and still manages 27 miles per gallon, which is tame compared to its Quadrifoglio variant. It may not outsell its German rivals, but it certainly outcharms them.
Inside, the cabin blends sporty elegance with decent tech. It's not the plushest in its class, and the rear seats are best reserved for gym bags and very forgiving friends, but it includes key safety features such as adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning as standard. The 2025 Giulia lineup is trimmed down to a base and a special Tributo Italiano edition – because if you're going to drive an Alfa, it might as well sound exotic.
Lexus IS 350
Two Lexus cars on the same list? You better believe it. Compact, composed, and one of the most reliable new luxury cars to hit the roads, this luxury Japanese sedan gives you upscaled amenities and solid performance without the usual luxury markups at service shops. Its maintenance cost is an estimated $1,949 for five years of ownership. With only a 3% chance of major repair, it's the peace-of-mind performer in this lineup -– stylish, fast, and unlikely to throw a tantrum.
Under the hood, you'll find a naturally aspirated 3.5 liter V6 delivering 311 horsepower. It can hit 60 mph in about 5.6 seconds with a top speed of 143 mph. Fuel economy is decent at 23 miles per gallon, and you get different drive modes like Eco and Sport. Rear-wheel drive models come with an eight-speed automatic, while all-wheel drive trims get a six-speed and some added traction for snowy days.
Inside, you'll find heated and ventilated leather seats, an LFA-inspired digital gauge cluster, and the option of a thundering 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system. The ride is smooth thanks to the adaptive suspension, and braking is strong. It doesn't have the roomiest of back seats and it could use rear USB ports, but otherwise, the IS 350 delivers a near-perfect mix of performance, comfort, and legendary Lexus reliability.
Lexus ES 350
If you need more room than the IS, the ES delivers. That, and a spacious interior, high-tech features, and Lexus' trademark reliability. Even better – it's cheaper to maintain than the IS, estimated at $1,970 for the first five years of maintenance with a 3% chance of it needing any major repairs. Most importantly though, it's one of the few Lexus models being produced in the US, so you won't need to worry about the tariffs effecting its price too much. Go figure.
The 3.5L V6 engine under the hood gives the ES a relaxed kind of power – 302 horses that make merging and passing easy without pretending it's a sports car. Ride quality leans towards comfort, especially with the adaptive suspension found on the F Sport trims. You won't be carving crayons, but you'll enjoy every mile thanks to its decent fuel economy at 25 mpg combined.
Inside, the ES keeps things clean and comfortable, Lower trims are a bit bare, but go a step up and you get ventilated leather seats, a solid infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto, and an optional 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system that genuinely delivers. Rear legroom is generous, the ride is smooth, and everything feels solid without being flashy. There's not much you need to know before getting a Lexus, but if you're looking for affordable luxury, Lexus is hard to beat.
Lexus GS 350
The Lexus GS 350 is one of the greats, quietly retired but still dominating in reliability and low upkeep. At around $1,960 for five years of maintenance, the GS is a no-nonsense luxury sedan that just works –- and keeps working –- with minimal expense and only a 5% chance of it needing any major repairs.
The GS was Lexus' play to challenge Germany's finest, with a rear-wheel drive platform served by V6 and V8 options. It might've lived in the shadow of its more popular sibling, the ES, but the GS carved out a space as a reliable, quietly stylish cruiser. It even offered AWD for buyers in snowy regions and came loaded with features including adaptive cruise control, power-adjustable everything, and a roomy trunk.
It was never the flashiest in its class, but the GS made up for that with the rock-solid durability and understated class. While rivals like the Audi A6 and Mercedes E-Class offered more glam, the GS focused on outlasting your next three phones. With production halted with the final Black Line editions rolling off the line in 2020, the GS may be gone, but it's definitely not forgotten -– especially not by those who like their luxury with a side of economy.
Tesla Model S
Don't let the Cybertruck distract you from the brand's successes. All-electric means no oil changes, no timing belts, and way fewer moving parts to break. The Model S may cost more upfront, but it saves you plenty over time, especially in the shop. Its five year maintenance cost is estimated at around $1,542. With an almost unbelievable 1% chance of it needing any major repairs during that time, it's about as worry-free a luxury car can get.
This sleek luxury sedan offers a massive 100 kWh battery and up to 405 miles of range under ideal conditions. In the real world, you're looking at around 345 to 360 miles depending on driving style and weather, which is still more than most EVs out there. If you do need a top-up, Tesla's massive Supercharger network makes refueling faster than a morning coffee stop. However, it's not just about efficiency.
The Model S Plaid packs an absurd 1,020 hp and hits 60 in just 2 seconds. Even the standard models do it in 3.1 seconds. Inside, the cabin is spacious, techy, and minimalist, with plenty of room for passengers and cargo alike. AWD comes standard, and the single-speed transmission keeps things simple. Cold weather may nibble at your range, but built-in battery heating softens the blow. It's not perfect –- but as far as luxury EVs go, this one's still setting the pace.