2025 Infiniti QX50 Review: With The End In Sight, Is This Crossover Worth Considering?

The clock on the Infiniti QX50 is counting down, with the end of the line in sight for what's currently the cheapest point of entry into the automaker's lineup. On the face of it, $43,000 (plus destination) doesn't seem so bad to drive something new off the forecourt of Nissan's luxury-minded division.

Advertisement

Buyers didn't entirely disagree, either. Infiniti sold just shy of 11,000 of the QX50 in the U.S. in 2024 (and around 3,700 of its slope-roofed QX55 "coupe" version on top of that), making it responsible for about a sixth of overall sales for the year. Demand even rose, with almost an 8% increase on QX50 sales versus 2023.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

That proved a rare bright spot in Infiniti's sales trajectory, with demand shrinking for every other product. Now, the numbers don't fully reflect the arrival of the new, third-generation Infiniti QX80 midway through 2024 (total second and third generation QX80 sales were about the same as for the QX50, but with a starting price close to double), but they do raise some big questions about a brand that many see as in free-fall.

Advertisement

So, what are we about to lose out on, with word that Infiniti is discontinuing both the QX50 and QX55 after the 2025 model year — confirmed to SlashGear and first reported by Automotive News – and should we really care?