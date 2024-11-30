Why Did Lexus Discontinue The GS?

Lexus debuted the first-generation GS in 1993 after mesmerizing the global auto industry with the original LS 400 in 1989, one of the most reliable production cars ever made. The brand unveiled the ES, its second car, in 1992. It became an instant hit with its renowned build quality and reliability. At the same time, its lower starting price and front-wheel drive platform made it more attainable than a comparable Mercedes C-Class or BMW 3-Series.

Lexus debuted the first-generation GS in 1993 to lock horns with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5-Series, and it came with Toyota's legendary 2JZ-GE straight-six engine and rear-wheel drive to settle the score. Unlike the ES, the GS rode on a bespoke architecture shared with Toyota's crown jewel, the Crown executive sedan, making it worthy of following the footsteps of the flagship LS.

However, the Lexus GS has always lagged behind the ES in the sales charts. Lexus tried shaking things up by introducing the V8-powered GS 400 for the second-gen variant, a hybrid for the third-gen, and the high-performance GS-F in 2016, but it wasn't enough to resurrect the GS' dwindling sales numbers.