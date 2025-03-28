10 Practical Commuter Cars With Surprisingly High Horsepower

Although it doesn't quite boast as many horses under the hood as the most powerful cars here, the Hyundai Elantra N still offers more power than many enthusiasts might expect given its price tag. According to the brand, its turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine churns out 276 horsepower, yet it delivers 24 mpg combined and up to 29 mpg on the highway with the manual. An automatic transmission is also available, offering a combined 23 mpg.

Advertisement

At a starting price of $34,350 excluding fees, the Elantra N is comfortably the cheapest model on this list, but it doesn't feel like it. We put the 2025 model through its paces in late 2024 and came away impressed with both its sharp handling when pushed hard and its ride comfort at everyday speeds.

It wasn't without its flaws, though. The lack of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is a sticking point in its usefulness as a daily driver, but a wired connection is still standard. It's also not quite as powerful as other sporty daily drivers like the Civic Type R, but the key thing is that it's nowhere near as expensive either.