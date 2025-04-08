5 Of The Best-Looking Honda SUVs Ever Designed
Honda is one of the more popular brands in the U.S., ranking top five among the biggest automakers with a 9% market share, according to Visual Capitalist. Aside from making some affordable vehicles that make it easy to buy for the average American, it's also known for building reliable models that are inexpensive to maintain. This makes it one of the go-to options for many who are considering purchasing a new (or even used) car.
Of course, no manufacturer is perfect, and Honda has made its fair share of models that are boring, awkward, or just downright ugly. But even so, this Japanese carmaker has also built SUVs that are absolute gems.
Note that you might find some used Honda models you should keep away from included in our list. Or maybe you'll see a pick with an overwhelmingly underwhelming performance. However, we're only considering the physical appearance of these vehicles, so our judgment here is skin (or sheet metal) deep. If you want to see blazingly fast cars, you should look at these Hondas with the highest top speeds or this CR-V with more power than a Lambo. But if you're here for the beauty pageant, then gaze at some of the most beautiful SUVs that Honda has ever made.
2002 Honda CR-V
Different generations of the Honda CR-V, which means Comfortable Roundabout Vehicle, are some of the best-selling Honda SUVs of all time. While the 2002 Honda CR-V didn't make the list of popular Honda SUVs, it's still quite a looker. This model retained a similar profile to the first-generation CR-V, but it came with a larger bulbous headlight typical of the era, and its vertical taillights extended from the roof to the bumper (unlike the previous model, whose taillights were only as long as the height of the rear windshield).
The rear tire, mounted on the rear swing door, also added character to the vehicle, making it feel a bit more rugged. The CR-V is a crossover, not a full-fledged SUV, so you should not take it overlanding or going through hardcore trails. Still, it comes with an optional 4WD capability, letting you tackle lighter off-road tracks. It's also quite practical, with some trims featuring a rear floor that converts into a picnic table.
Despite these advantages, the 2002 CR-V is among the year models you should avoid. So, if you want to get this SUV in your garage, consider getting later-year models from 2003 to 2006.
2007 Honda Crossroad
Most Americans wouldn't be familiar with the Honda Crossroad, as it was sold exclusively in Japan. Unfortunately, most people from the Land of the Rising Sun will likely not know it, too, as both generations of this model were pretty short-lived. The first-generation Crossroad was a rebadged Land Rover Discovery and was sold in the country from 1994 until 1998. Even though this model looked like a proper off-roader, it still looked more like a Land Rover than a Honda.
However, the company revived the badge in 2007, and this time, it came with an all-original look. The 2007 Honda Crossroad had a clean, boxy look, giving it quite a solid and resilient stance. This is perfect for the "active life navigator" car, as Honda calls it, which retains the visual appeal of the previous-generation Crossroad while making it more practical for urban and city use.
The Japanese carmaker gave the second-generation Crossroad a third row, allowing you to haul more people around town. But if you need to carry cargo, the second and third rows fold flat, giving you ample space to load up and arrange items within the compact crossover SUV. It also claimed a class-leading effective minimum turning radius, making it perfect for use in tight city streets despite its larger size.
2023 Honda Pilot
This SUV is Honda's largest offering and is quite popular among its fans. The 2023 Honda Pilot is the fourth generation, and it features a similar front fascia to the 2023 Honda CR-V. But the monumental black front grille and headlights uniquely match the larger size of this mid-size crossover SUV. When you look at it from straight up, you see a muscular vehicle that's ready to tackle everything from the city to the trail.
If you look a bit more closely, you'll see steel skid plates mounted under the front bumper, showing you how it can handle off-road driving. Its sizable 18-inch wheels and all-terrain tires also match its frame, keeping the entire vehicle proportional while giving it the grip needed when going through tougher tracks. Despite its rugged looks and capabilities, it's also a great family car, with its three-row seating for up to eight passengers. You can also fold the seats flat for hauling stuff or if you just want to hang out in the back while enjoying the view from a cliffside.
What's interesting, though, is that its rear lights look like a previous generation Ford Everest. The Everest is a mid-size body-on-frame SUV that Ford sells outside of America, and the Pilot is actually one of the substitutes we recommend if you want to get something like it in the U.S.
2024 Honda Prologue
Honda is a bit late to the EV SUV game, and while it's coming up with its own fully homegrown models, the Japanese automaker partnered with GM to build the Prologue. This model uses the Ultium EV platform and took some cues from the Chevrolet Blazer EV, but it's still a solid SUV with excellent ride quality and sleek styling. Our review of the Honda Prologue found it a solid option for those looking for a sensible ride, although its competition might be a wee bit better.
Many motoring publications call this a stop-gap model — but if that's the case, then it's quite a handsome one. It's got the perfect bumper-to-bumper proportions that you would expect from a compact crossover SUV. Its front fascia tracks with the current design language of the brand, even though it's one of the rebadged Honda models from history.
Its rear end is quite clean, with its brake lights, rear turn signals, and reversing lamps all lined up neatly. The look of its rather large rear bumper is minimized by the black cladding added to its lower part, which is accentuated by the faux skid plate. Its six-spoke wheels with rounded corners complete its polished and streamlined look. Although it may not be as flashy as an NSX or a Lamborghini Urus, its modern, well-groomed appearance could catch the eye of car enthusiasts, even years from now.
2026 Honda Passport
The 2026 Honda Passport is the car company's latest model to come out, having just arrived on the market in March 2025. And even though it's just a new model, the car's unique, brawny look automatically added it to our list of the best-looking Honda SUVs ever made. The aggressive look puts it right at home in the wilderness, while its redesigned interior will give you all the comfort you want while taking it off-roading.
The small intake right above the front grille makes you feel that its engine has the grunt required to climb walls, while the large gray cladding on the front bumper tells everyone to get out of the way of its business. This model is available in eight colors, all of which suit it well. But if you want your pick to really stand out, you should choose the Sunset Orange option, with its bright tint contrasting directly with the dark cladding all around the vehicle.
We haven't had the chance to get our hands on this off-road Honda yet, but if we're going to judge it solely by its looks, then we have a winner. But if you're serious about taking your new Honda SUV off the beaten path, you should check out all the TrailSport trims and find the perfect one that will suit your needs.