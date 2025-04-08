5 Of The Best-Looking Honda SUVs Ever Designed

Honda is one of the more popular brands in the U.S., ranking top five among the biggest automakers with a 9% market share, according to Visual Capitalist. Aside from making some affordable vehicles that make it easy to buy for the average American, it's also known for building reliable models that are inexpensive to maintain. This makes it one of the go-to options for many who are considering purchasing a new (or even used) car.

Of course, no manufacturer is perfect, and Honda has made its fair share of models that are boring, awkward, or just downright ugly. But even so, this Japanese carmaker has also built SUVs that are absolute gems.

Note that you might find some used Honda models you should keep away from included in our list. Or maybe you'll see a pick with an overwhelmingly underwhelming performance. However, we're only considering the physical appearance of these vehicles, so our judgment here is skin (or sheet metal) deep. If you want to see blazingly fast cars, you should look at these Hondas with the highest top speeds or this CR-V with more power than a Lambo. But if you're here for the beauty pageant, then gaze at some of the most beautiful SUVs that Honda has ever made.

