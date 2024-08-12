10 Honda Cars That Are Dirt Cheap To Maintain

Even after purchasing a car in full, you'll likely still end up paying for it in the long run. Once you inevitably find yourself needing oil changes or breaking down, maintenance and repair will still burn a hole through your wallet. This applies to almost every vehicle out there, making it important to know whether a new ride is worthwhile in terms of both immediate pricing and long-term costs. Luckily, anyone who happens to purchase a Honda likely won't need to worry too much about this in the long run.

On top of being one of the most popular car makers in the U.S., Honda provides a wide range of vehicles that aren't very expensive to maintain. In fact, these costs go even lower than the dirt-cheap Chevy Truck maintenance costs, making Honda a fantastic option for more budget-minded buyers. Not every model is made equally, though, with some having plenty of potential to leave you without much leftover cash. Fortunately, there are ways to figure out which Honda vehicles are the cheapest to maintain, which can be done by looking at estimated maintenance costs over a 10-year period.