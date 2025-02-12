4 Of The Worst-Looking Honda Models Ever Made

Honda is known for its reliable models, but maybe not for how cool they are. There's a sentiment going around that Honda cars are getting uglier and uglier. While looks are subjective, there's no denying that many Honda vehicles are on the safe side, void of any unique styling or stand-out features. While fitting in can sometimes be safe, it's also what has ultimately led to the car community's complaints about Honda. However, not all boring Hondas are made equal — some are lamer than others.

Advertisement

After scouring the internet for outspoken Honda haters on a variety of forums, it's become clear that a few Honda models have been discussed at an alarming rate when it comes to debating the ugliness of Honda's car lineup. Here is a list of the ugliest Honda cars around, from a tiny, forgotten vehicle in the U.K. to a big, boxy nightmare — all equally uninspired and unfortunate.