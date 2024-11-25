6 Of The Lightest Cars To Ever Hit The Road

Lighter weight cars are coveted for their exceptional handling and acceleration, making them great for spirited drives. Well, until you get very, very light, that is. The cars in this list are beyond what you'd think of when you hear "light car" and take that to the extreme. Most of these cars don't even hit 1,000 pounds. While some are still taken to the track, others are not deemed safe enough to drive through your neighborhood. That hasn't stopped them from being highly desirable to collectors, however.

SlashGear previously presented a list of the world's heaviest cars to hit production, which saw cars reach well above 10,000 pounds. It's now time to take a look at the other end of the spectrum, including cars missing wheels, features, and horsepower in favor of weighing as little as possible. Featuring innovative materials and creative designs, these lightweight cars challenge what it means to be considered a vehicle.