6 Of The Lightest Cars To Ever Hit The Road
Lighter weight cars are coveted for their exceptional handling and acceleration, making them great for spirited drives. Well, until you get very, very light, that is. The cars in this list are beyond what you'd think of when you hear "light car" and take that to the extreme. Most of these cars don't even hit 1,000 pounds. While some are still taken to the track, others are not deemed safe enough to drive through your neighborhood. That hasn't stopped them from being highly desirable to collectors, however.
SlashGear previously presented a list of the world's heaviest cars to hit production, which saw cars reach well above 10,000 pounds. It's now time to take a look at the other end of the spectrum, including cars missing wheels, features, and horsepower in favor of weighing as little as possible. Featuring innovative materials and creative designs, these lightweight cars challenge what it means to be considered a vehicle.
6. Model T Ford - 1,200
We often picture older cars as being very heavy and oversized, but the Model T Ford was surprisingly lightweight. From the day it came out in 1908 to the end of its production in 1927, it ranged from 1,200 pounds to 1,500 pounds. The first car to use vanadium steel for its chassis and other components, the vehicle was sturdy yet pretty light. It also had minimal features, likely due to the time period and focus on fast mass production rather than keeping the car nimble.
In fact, the Model T Ford was a very uncomfortable ride. It was known for its loud rattling and for shaking at higher speeds — it only reached 40 to 45 miles per hour. It was known to be difficult to control and lacking precise movements — the handling was incredibly lacking compared to cars today. Still, Henry Ford managed to sell 15 million during its time in production.
5. Reliant Robin - 992 pounds
The Reliant Robin is reliant if you, well, want to consistently roll over. Despite concerns over the car's balance at higher speeds, the British 70s car has remained a classic and favorite amongst collectors for its unique three-wheel design and small build. It was originally produced as a serious answer to fuel shortages and rising cost of vehicles at the time, but it's now seen as a whimsical piece of automotive history.
To appeal to money-conscious consumers, the Reliant Robin aimed to have a similar price to motorcycles. To qualify for motorcycle rates and a B1 category driving license, the Reliant Robin had to weigh less than 450 kg (992 lbs). To achieve this, the Reliant Motor Company used fiberglass for its body shell. It remained a popular pick for drivers in the UK for 30 years and is still coveted for its distinct looks despite only having 33 HP and a top speed of 73 mph. There's a surprising variety of three-wheeled cars on the market, but the Reliant Robin remains infamous after Top Gear showed how easy it was to roll it (Jeremy Clarkson later admitted he rigged the vehicle to roll over more easily).
4. Aixam Evolution - 772 pounds
Aixam is a French automobile manufacturer that has had a mission to create microcars since it was founded in 1983 — and they are still going to this day. One of its models was the Aixam Evolution, a two-door hatchback with four wheels and a tiny engine that produces 5 horsepower, 10 lb-ft of torque, and reaches a top speed of 25 miles per hour. The interior and exterior of this microcar echo that of a regular vehicle, with many of the same basic features and even a sunroof.
It may not be a track demon, but the Aixam Evolution is perfect for cruising around the countryside or doing errands (if it doesn't involve more than a few bags of groceries). Once you forget how small the car is, it really does feel like your everyday daily driver, which is a pretty interesting experience in such a lightweight vehicle. Turn on the radio, put your wallet in the glove compartment, and get ready to enjoy a relaxing drive to the grocery store.
[Featured image by Harald H. Linz via Wikimedia Commons | Public Domain]
3. BMW Grinnall Scorpion III - 726 pounds
In case you are now thinking about three-wheeled vehicles, we present to you the Grinnall Scorpion III. This is another three-wheeled car except this one has two wheels in front and one in the back. Grinnall Trikes founder Mark Grinnall started contemplating what a three-wheeled sports car would look like in 1991 when he became fascinated with the concept of a high-performance vehicle that's cost-effective.
The Grinnall Scorpion III is a mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive car powered by a BMW K series motorbike engine that reaches top speeds of around 130 miles per hour. It was created to have a "featherweight" design that supports pretty good handling due to its low center of gravity and wide front track. Is it as prone to toppling as the Reliant Robin? No, there's more stability with two wheels in the front rather than one. High performance? Check. Cost-effective? Check, the Scorpion is often sold for between $20,000 and $30,000.
[Featured image by Michael Gaylard via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]
2. Messerschmitt KR 200 - 506 pounds
This three-wheeled car is even smaller than the other two due to its design. Created and sold by aircraft engineer Fritz Fend from 1955 to 1964, this is a very unique car due to its tandem seating layout, narrower body, low center of gravity, and small engine. Fend was inspired by aircraft when he made the Messerschmitt KR 200, which is why it's so aerodynamic and uses lightweight materials. Over 41,000 were built and sold over its nearly decade-long production.
If you want one now, it'll cost you around $36,000. It's a four-speed car with a rear engine and rear-wheel-drive (for the one single wheel), reaching a max of 65 miles per hour. Drivers often note the peculiar steering bar inspired by aviation design. Its power output? Not even 10 HP thanks to its 191cc two-stroke engine. Still, it's most definitely a fun experience if you can handle the confined interior's heat.
[Featured image by Janee via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]
1. The Peel P50 - 130 pounds
The P50 currently holds the record for the smallest car ever to go into production. At just 130 pounds, this three-wheeled car is just 54 inches long and 39 inches wide. It can even fit through doorways, which was shown in an episode of Top Gear. This wasn't the first time the car was featured on television — Peel Engineering appeared on Dragon's Den to pitch the concept to investors.
The P50 is based on a car of the same name created in 1962 on the Isle of Man. The microcar had no reverse but could be maneuvered physically since it was so light. While the new version does have reverse, it remains true to the design of the original P50 in many ways, including having just a left side door, a single windscreen wiper, and just one headlight. Despite all this, the car is considered street legal in many countries, including the United States. They are hand-built to order and can be exported.