6 Honda Models That Are Actually Rebadged Cars From Other Manufacturers

One of the more amazing things about the automobile business is how a company is able to sell multiple iterations of what are essentially the same vehicle. General Motors does this quite frequently, with the most famous example being the Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra. Aside from some minor aesthetic details unique to each company — both of which are owned by General Motors — these are mechanically the same pickup trucks. You might find it odd that the company would intentionally create competition with itself when it could just put all its energy into one or the other, but considering both trucks are among the ten best-selling vehicles in the United States, GM has been able to find success in maximizing the vehicle platforms it has built.

You can understand this somewhat because it is all under the umbrella of the same company, but that is not always the case. Sometimes, one company builds a vehicle, and another company strikes a deal to rebadge that vehicle as its own to sell. This could be for territorial reasons if the initial manufacturer doesn't have a strong foothold in one country, but it could also be because these two companies collaborated together on developing a particular vehicle, allowing each company to sell its own version of it whether you realize it or not. Although it doesn't do it often, Honda has several of these vehicles in its automotive history that fit into both categories. Hondas have hit the road that were actually made by American, British, and even other Japanese competitors, and here are six that may surprise you.

