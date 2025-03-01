Honda Passport Trailsport Trims: What's Different Between Each One?

Japanese auto giant Honda showcased the all-new Passport in late 2024 as the fourth generation model of the brand's two-row, Pilot-based crossover SUV. Sporting a more rugged, squared-off stance, the 2026 Honda Passport is available in RTL, Trailsport, and Trailsport Elite trim grades. Honda introduced the first Passport Trailsport in 2022, becoming the first Honda production vehicle to wear the "Trailsport" label, a more off-road-ready version with trail-rated hardware and a more outdoorsy vibe.

The Trailsport legacy is alive and well in the new Honda Passport, but there are subtle differences between a Trailsport and Trailsport Elite. All new Passports share an extensively redesigned body style with flared fenders to accommodate 18-inch wheels and tires across the lineup. However, the Trailsport and Trailsport Elite have signature amber DRLs, LED fog lights, metallic silver front and rear skid garnishes, a gloss black front grille, and Trailsport badging.

Honda's Blackout Package is available for the base Passport RTL, Trailsport, and Trailsport Elite. It includes black 18-inch alloy wheels with HPD center caps, black wheel lug nuts, and glossy black front and rear emblems for an additional $1,200 over the base MSRP.

