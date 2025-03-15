You Can't Buy A Ford Everest In America, But These Are The Next Best Thing

There are a lot of cool cars in the United States, but there are models we don't get, that are available in other continents. One such model is the Everest, a Ford SUV that's built on the same platform as the midsize Ford Ranger pickup truck. And like the Ranger, the Everest uses a body-on-frame setup which allows it to tow and haul big loads, and give a strong platform for impressive off-road capability. The Everest, however, is a bit unique when it comes to power and interior space.

The Ford Ranger offers two engines on standard models (a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder and a turbocharged 2.7-liter V6) and a third on the high-performance Raptor model (a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6). The Everest gets a 2.3-liter gasoline-powered engine like the Ranger, also known as the EcoBoost. However, the Everest also gets a 2.0-liter diesel engine — something you don't see very much in trucks sold in America, especially midsize trucks. The Everest also offers a premium interior with three rows of seating. So what's available for buyers who want some of the magic the Everest provides, but they can't get it from something with a Ford badge? It turns out that there are several impressive options.

