You Can't Buy A Ford Everest In America, But These Are The Next Best Thing
There are a lot of cool cars in the United States, but there are models we don't get, that are available in other continents. One such model is the Everest, a Ford SUV that's built on the same platform as the midsize Ford Ranger pickup truck. And like the Ranger, the Everest uses a body-on-frame setup which allows it to tow and haul big loads, and give a strong platform for impressive off-road capability. The Everest, however, is a bit unique when it comes to power and interior space.
The Ford Ranger offers two engines on standard models (a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder and a turbocharged 2.7-liter V6) and a third on the high-performance Raptor model (a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6). The Everest gets a 2.3-liter gasoline-powered engine like the Ranger, also known as the EcoBoost. However, the Everest also gets a 2.0-liter diesel engine — something you don't see very much in trucks sold in America, especially midsize trucks. The Everest also offers a premium interior with three rows of seating. So what's available for buyers who want some of the magic the Everest provides, but they can't get it from something with a Ford badge? It turns out that there are several impressive options.
Honda Pilot (and the upcoming Passport) are a well-rounded pair
There are two Honda SUVs that could serve as viable alternatives to the Everest – the Pilot and the Passport. These two Honda SUVs share Honda's light-truck platform and offer similar virtues to the Everest like spacious interiors, lots of off-road capability, and overall refinement. The Passport is completely redesigned, and new models should be available soon, but the Pilot is probably the better choice in the meantime.
Why? Well, for starters, the Pilot has been recently redesigned (a new model launched in late 2022 as a 2023 model-year) with lots of updates to the interior and exterior, as well as a new powertrain. So while we wait on the new 2026 Passport to arrive at dealers, a thoroughly modern Pilot is available for the taking. What's more, the Passport is a two-row SUV, while the Pilot offers three rows of seating.
The current 2025 Pilot is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 285 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. It has three rows of seating, comfortable and spacious enough for adults, and it has a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 pounds. The Ford Everest has a maximum towing capacity of 3,500 kg, which works out to 7,716 pounds. That's much more than the Pilot offers, but not an unexpected gap considering the Everest's robust body-on-frame underpinnings.
The comfortable and rugged Kia Telluride
Since its debut in 2020, the Kia Telluride has been lauded as a comfortable, premium SUV, with lots of space for adults in all three rows of seating. It's one of the best competitors for the Everest that we've got here in the United States. It has handsome styling, high-quality materials on the inside, and more than adequate power. Under the hood, the Telluride gets a 3.8-liter naturally-aspirated V6 engine that produces 291 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque — strong numbers for the class. By comparison, the Everest's diesel engine offers just 170 hp, while the EcoBoost engine produces 296 hp.
On most trim levels, the Telluride has a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 pounds, with some models capable of towing 5,500 pounds –so pulling most small trailers should be a relatively simple task. There are a number of refined trim levels available on the Telluride, as well as some off-road friendly versions like the X-Pro. So whether your interest in the Everest is based on quality or capability, the Telluride should be able to satisfy at least one of those requirements.
Dodge Durango: a muscle car with seating for seven
If you're looking for a muscle car in SUV clothing, look no further than the Dodge Durango. The Durango's standard powertrain is a simple and standard enough with Pentastar 3.6-liter V6 engine that powers (and has powered) many Stellantis vehicles over the years. It makes 295 hp and 260 lb-ft — not uncommon for the class. But it's the optional engines that really crank things up.
The Durango's optional 5.7-liter V8 puts out 360 hp and 390 lb-ft, while the available supercharged V8 SRT Hellcat Hammerhead engine uses 6.2 liters of displacement to rocket you towards the horizon via 710 hp and 645 lb-ft. Those are preposterous numbers for any family SUV, but especially one with three rows of seating and a maximum towing capacity of 8,700 pounds.
The Durango is focused primarily on street driving, it's unlikely to win any off-roading contests against the Everest, but it still has plenty of presence. It's also worth noting that the Durango also has a relatively tight third row of seating, so if your mission is to transport adults on a regular basis, a different SUV might be your best bet.
Jeep Grand Cherokee ups the ante with off-roading
The Jeep Grand Cherokee offers a lot of the same virtues as the Dodge Durango. Under the hood, it has the same 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, butwith a bit less power at 293 hp and 260 lb-ft. It's also available in a three-row configuration known as the Grand Cherokee L. However, it's also offered with a hybrid configuration called the 4xe (pronounced four-by-E) that offers as much as 25 miles of plug-in electric range. So, instead of a muscle-car SUV like the Durango, the Grand Cherokee is significantly more efficient. The EPA's fuel economy ratings for the Grand Cherokee range between 21 and 23 mpg combined. The Durango goes as high as 20 mpg combined, but the Hellcat drops to an abysmal 13 mpg combined.
Where the Durango is mostly on-road focused, the Grand Cherokee does its best to honor its Jeep heritage and be capable off-road as well. Multiple four-wheel drive modes are available for traversing different types of terrain, and trim levels like the Summit and Overland offer height-adjustable air suspension for extra capability. The tallest setting on the system allows for 10.9 inches of ground clearance — more than enough to get over most moderate off-road obstacles.
Ford Bronco offers style and capability but no third row
It doesn't offer three rows of seating, but the Ford Bronco could still qualify as an alternative to the Everest, depending on what you're looking for. The Bronco has impressive power from multiple available engines, class-leading off-road capability, and all the retro personality you could ask for. And if you're a Ford enthusiast, there's that box checked off as well.
There are several versions of the Ford Bronco, including two-door configurations. The base engine is a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder that produces 300 hp. An optional turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 is also available, which makes 330 hp. For real tire-shredding off-road enthusiasts, though, there's the Bronco Raptor, which uses a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 to make 418 horses.
Few off-road oriented SUVs are as powerful and as capable as the Bronco Raptor, thanks to features like Fox Live Valve suspension dampers and available 37-inch all-terrain tires. The Everest certainly has more appeal for large families, but if seating seven passengers isn't your main concern, the Bronco is worth a closer look.
The redesigned Toyota 4Runner is adventure ready on day one
No list of SUVs that prioritize adventure would be complete without the Toyota 4Runner. The 4Runner has been a staple in the off-road world for a long time, with lots of capability and a strong reputation for reliability. On top of being such an icon, the 4Runner was recently redesigned with all sorts of upgrades to its look and feel, as well as available powertrains. To top it all off, there are a few trim levels that are available with a third row of seating.
The standard engine for the new 4Runner is a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder that makes 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque — healthy numbers for a four-cylinder engine. Add the 4Runner's available hybrid system to the mix, and power goes up to 326 hp and a whopping 465 lb-ft of torque. Our recent first drive of the 2025 4Runner had us questioning the Toyota's price when compared to the competition (and when compared to other, highly-capable Toyota SUVs), but there's no doubt that the 4Runner would still be on our list of Everest rivals here in the states.