10 Of The Fastest Honda Cars Ever Made, Ranked By Top Speed

Honda is known for a lot of things. Their cars are some of the most reliable around, and Honda has some of the most fuel-efficient vehicles on the market. It's also one of the increasingly few automakers that'll still sell you a car over a truck or an SUV, although Honda's SUVs are quite popular. Another thing Honda is known for is going fast. A souped-up Honda Civic driven by Vin Diesel was the first car you saw in the original "The Fast and Furious" movie. The film didn't start the street race movement, but it definitely got the major players right, and Honda was one of them.

There are a few nameplates that are associated with going fast in the Honda lineup. The dearly departed S2000 was among them, along with the NSX and, of course, the Civic. Honda has also built cars specifically to go fast. The Honda Civic Type R is one such example and has been the Honda's high-performance option for enthusiasts for a long time. Honda also has plenty of famous fans of its fast cars, including John Cena and Chris Pine.

While most of the fastest Hondas come from stock cars that have been heavily modified, Honda has been known to put together the occasional speedster all on its own. Granted, it's only a couple of nameplates that will hit the top lists, such as the aforementioned Civic Type R and NSX. However, those cars can go wicked fast, and Honda deserves credit for making them as consistently fast as they have.

