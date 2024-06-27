The 5 Most Fuel-Efficient Hondas You Can Get In 2024
With the price of living going up more and more every day, even finding the most minimal ways to cut back can go a long way. If you're in the market for a car, that can be especially tough to do. Not only is the cost of the car itself, especially a new one, going to set you back a good few thousand bucks, but the cost of regular maintenance and care of your vehicle also needs to be accounted for. Perhaps the most irritating thing you're going to be spending on regularly is gas. While this expense ultimately depends on how far you have to drive on a daily basis, it doesn't help that gas prices themselves can become unexpectedly aggressive in the blink of an eye.
So when looking into what car to get, it doesn't hurt to find one that will save you on gas station visits, even if it means paying a bit more upfront. In this regard, a Honda may be the best option for you. The many models under the Japanese manufacturer are renowned for their reliability, low price, and ease-of-maintenance. Best of all, many of the best known names under the Honda umbrella go pretty light on the gas, with some even ranking among the most fuel-efficient cars ever made.
Whether you're trying to cut down on costs or are looking for a more environmentally friendly option, Honda has plenty to offer. Here are five of the most fuel-efficient Hondas hitting the roads today.
Honda Accord (29-37 MPG)
The Honda Accord has been a favorite among countless drivers for decades. When looking at the car itself, it's easy to see why. Accords make for a trustworthy, spacious car choice for most drivers. To top it off, Accords are also great if you're seeking a car that won't guzzle gargantuan levels of gasoline.
You can find the Accord in both hybrid and non-hybrid varieties. Even the non-hybrid option will get you a quite far with little effort from your fuel tank. Depending on the year, engine size, and trim level, you can get anywhere between 20 and 30 MPG in the city or 29 to 37 MPG on the highway. Unsurprisingly, the hybrid is an even more fuel-efficient option, with the 2023 and 2024 models alone reaching combined MPGs of 46 to 51.
With nearly a dozen generations to choose from, you're bound to find an Accord that suits your needs. Regardless of whichever you choose, you'll be guaranteed a smooth, capable mid-sized ride that's been rated consistently high by platforms such as J.D. Power and Kelley Blue Book. Its price may be a point of contention for some, with the 2024 model going for between $27,895 and $38,890 depending on the model and trim, although plenty of older used models can be found for much less.
Honda Civic (29-35 MPG)
Few cars can boast to have the versatility of the Honda Civic. Since its debut in 1972, the Civic's array of sedan and hatchback models have garnered a reputation for their compact build and fuel-efficient performance, which has only gotten better with age.
The 2024 Honda Civic Hatchback comes in four trim styles, all equipped with an inline four-cylinder engine, with both the EX-L and the Sport Touring's engines coming with turbocharger capabilities. They possess great gas mileage, with combined MPGs ranging from 29 to 35. The 2025 Civic Sedan provides even greater distances of 34 to 49 combined MPGs depending on if you go with the LX, Sport, Sport Hybrid, or Sport Touring Hybrid. With the Civic, you can also choose between CVT or six-speed transmission options.
With its variety of trims and builds, the Civic is a hard one to beat in terms of pure diversity. Likewise, this is another car that has many different generations to choose from, with some of the highest ranked being the fourth, tenth, and eleventh generations. Whatever road you go down with a Honda Civic, you know it will take you far without demanding much out of your gas tank. You can find 2024 Civics for between $22,056 and $31,962 depending on your vehicle's specifications.
Honda CR-V (26-34 MPG)
Even if it hasn't been around as long as some of Honda's other models, having come on the scene in the mid-1990s, the Honda CR-V has already etched itself into becoming quite possibly the company's flagship SUV. Aided by a compact design and a plethora of useful, state-of-the-art features, the CR-V is another multifaceted machine that also happens to be a great choice for the fuel-conscious individual.
The CR-V is another model that comes in both regular and hybrid varieties, with six different trims to choose from, including the LX, EX, Sport Hybrid, EX-L, Sport L-Hybrid, and Sport Touring Hybrid. The 2025 model has an average city MPG of between 26 and 28 and a highway MPG of 31 to 34, while the 2024 model has 27 and 28 city MPG and 32 and 34 highway MPG. Both the 2024 and 2025 CR-V hybrid models can go even greater distances, with 40 to 43 combined MPGs.
Getting such exceptional gas mileage out of an SUV isn't something you see every day, making it a perfect choice for those who need a lot of room in their car but don't want to spend a lot of money on constant refueling. Many CR-V years, particularly from the 2010s, have scored high on reliability from J.D. Power, including the 2014 with an 85, the 2013 with 86, and the 2011 with a 90.
Honda HR-V (26-32 MPG)
The Honda HR-V is another SUV from the Japanese manufacturer that has only been on the market for a relatively short amount of time, having only produced three generations since its debut in 1999. Given the previous Honda SUVs such as the CR-V provided such a fuel-efficient ride, it should come as no surprise that the company would continue to implement fuel-efficient features into this subcompact crossover as well.
The fuel efficiency of the HR-V is especially surprising considering there are no hybrid models of it to speak of, coming in only three trims with the LX, Sport, and EX-L. Each trim comes with a 26 MPG in the city, 32 MPG on the highway, and a combined MPG of 28. It's also a relatively affordable car, with the 2025 model costing between $25,100 and $29,200 depending on the trim.
Of course, there's more to the SR-V besides its great fuel efficiency. Spacious enough to fit in five passengers and jam-packed with features such as Honda Sensing, Apple CarPlay, and advanced parking sensors, the SR-V makes for a sufficiently comfortable and economical ride.
Honda Odyssey (19-28 MPG)
Minivans are likely not the first choice for someone seeking a vehicle that's easy on the gas. However, for those willing to look hard enough, you can find minivans that are surprisingly fuel efficient. As a leading car manufacturer, Honda has its fair share of minivans that fall under this category, with the Honda Odyssey perhaps being the most revered.
The Odyssey harbors the same level of dependability and space that drivers have come to expect from a minivan, while cutting down on the number of gas station visits you'll have to endure. The 2024 Odyssey, which is available in five different non-hybrid trims, is rated for 19 city MPG and 28 on the highway. This fuel performance level has remained consistent since 2018, as the Odyssey hasn't gone through many significant transformations during this time, with the exception of a facelift in 2021. So if you're not in the market for a newer car while still wanting something that comes close to current standards, there's little harm in getting an Odyssey model that's a few years old, although there are definitely ones you should steer clear of.
While not the best gas mileage you'll find out there, especially when compared to hybrid minivans, the Odyssey nevertheless stands out from a good majority of similar minivans and is more than suitable for most needs. You'll be paying between $38,240 and $50,370 if your heart is set on a newer model.