The 5 Most Fuel-Efficient Hondas You Can Get In 2024

With the price of living going up more and more every day, even finding the most minimal ways to cut back can go a long way. If you're in the market for a car, that can be especially tough to do. Not only is the cost of the car itself, especially a new one, going to set you back a good few thousand bucks, but the cost of regular maintenance and care of your vehicle also needs to be accounted for. Perhaps the most irritating thing you're going to be spending on regularly is gas. While this expense ultimately depends on how far you have to drive on a daily basis, it doesn't help that gas prices themselves can become unexpectedly aggressive in the blink of an eye.

So when looking into what car to get, it doesn't hurt to find one that will save you on gas station visits, even if it means paying a bit more upfront. In this regard, a Honda may be the best option for you. The many models under the Japanese manufacturer are renowned for their reliability, low price, and ease-of-maintenance. Best of all, many of the best known names under the Honda umbrella go pretty light on the gas, with some even ranking among the most fuel-efficient cars ever made.

Whether you're trying to cut down on costs or are looking for a more environmentally friendly option, Honda has plenty to offer. Here are five of the most fuel-efficient Hondas hitting the roads today.