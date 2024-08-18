The 10 Cheapest New Honda Vehicles On The Market In 2024

Honda is one of the world's largest vehicle manufacturers, with a range that includes cars, trucks, motorcycles, and much more. Across that range, Honda's vehicles have a reputation for high levels of build quality and reliability, which makes them especially attractive to budget-oriented buyers who don't want the risk of unexpected repair bills later down the line. To cater to those buyers, many of Honda's bestselling vehicles are offered in a no-frills base variant with a temptingly low MSRP.

Advertisement

We've rounded up the cheapest option for buyers looking for a new Honda across the 10 most popular market segments, from passenger cars to minimotos. Every price listed here includes Honda's compulsory destination and handling fees, but further local taxes or dealer fees might still apply. Each entry corresponds to the newest model year of the vehicle as of this writing, with some vehicles now available as 2025 models, some as 2024 models, and one still only available as a 2023 model.