The 10 Cheapest New Honda Vehicles On The Market In 2024
Honda is one of the world's largest vehicle manufacturers, with a range that includes cars, trucks, motorcycles, and much more. Across that range, Honda's vehicles have a reputation for high levels of build quality and reliability, which makes them especially attractive to budget-oriented buyers who don't want the risk of unexpected repair bills later down the line. To cater to those buyers, many of Honda's bestselling vehicles are offered in a no-frills base variant with a temptingly low MSRP.
We've rounded up the cheapest option for buyers looking for a new Honda across the 10 most popular market segments, from passenger cars to minimotos. Every price listed here includes Honda's compulsory destination and handling fees, but further local taxes or dealer fees might still apply. Each entry corresponds to the newest model year of the vehicle as of this writing, with some vehicles now available as 2025 models, some as 2024 models, and one still only available as a 2023 model.
Passenger car: Honda Civic Sedan – $24,250
Buyers looking for the cheapest Honda car will need to look no further than the brand's best selling Civic, which starts at $24,250 for the 2025 model year, although you should expect to pay $1,095 in destination fees. The sedan model is a few hundred dollars cheaper than the hatchback, which starts at $26,045 including fees. Buyers of the base spec model get a naturally aspirated 2.0L four-cylinder engine which makes 158 horsepower. It's mated to a CVT, which helps the car achieve an officially claimed combined rating of 36 mpg. For buyers willing to splash out a little extra on higher Civic trims, a more powerful 1.5L turbocharged engine is also available.
The base-spec trim doesn't come with many options available, although an All-Season Protection Package can be specced for buyers looking to add an extra layer of protection against snow and mud to their car. It includes additions like a splash guard set and more durable floor mats. It's short on luxuries, but the Civic's combination of everyday practicality and Honda's famed reliability means that it's still an attractive option for buyers on a budget.
SUV/Crossover: Honda HR-V – $25,100
Compact SUVs are among the fastest growing segments in America in 2024, and there is a huge range of offerings on the market to choose from. The most affordable crossover that Honda currently offers is the HR-V, which starts at $25,100 for the 2025 model year. The base spec HR-V is two-wheel drive as standard, and upgrading to four-wheel drive costs an additional $1,500. The engine remains the same across both options, being a 2.0L, four-cylinder naturally aspirated unit making 158 horsepower.
SlashGear spent a week testing the current generation HR-V in 2023 and found it to be well equipped for the price, plus roomier than the previous generation of the car. It also looks sharper both inside and out than many buyers might expect for a budget-oriented crossover, ditching the more conservative looks of its predecessor. Honda's CVT is a quirk that might take some getting used to for those used to other types of transmissions, as its constant hum became more noticeable at highway speeds.
However, we couldn't fault most of the rest of the driving experience, especially the infotainment, which features a seven inch touchscreen as standard alongside wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Truck: Honda Ridgeline – $40,145
The 2025 Honda Ridgeline is currently the only truck that the brand offers, and it starts at $40,145. The Ridgeline is all-wheel drive as standard and features a V6 engine churning out 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. That's enough to give it a tow rating of 5,000 pounds. The truck is only available in either black or silver as standard, with red, blue, and gray available for an extra $455. A range of packages are also available at an extra cost, with the most expensive of those being the off-road oriented Adventure Package, which costs almost $4,500.
SlashGear's verdict on the 2024 Ridgeline was a mixed bag — it was comfortable, practical, and in the mid-tier TrailSport trim our tester came in, it looked good too. However, its off-road capability is not the best in class, despite an options list that suggests otherwise, and its in-car infotainment tech was also lacking. It's far from perfect then, but given that it still offers the practicality and reliability that buyers expect from a Honda, it's still a worthy contender in a highly competitive segment.
Minivan: Honda Odyssey – $41,920
The minivan segment is not as lucrative as it once was, and that has forced the remaining minivans on the market to step their game up in order to win a slice of the remaining market share. Fighting off competition from Toyota, Kia, and Chrysler, is the Honda Odyssey — the brand's sole minivan offering. It starts at $41,920 for the 2025 model year, with a 280 horsepower 3.5L V6 being the only engine option available. It's paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
The Odyssey sees a suite of upgrades for the 2025 model year, including a new standard seven inch infotainment screen and revised styling that's more closely aligned with the rest of the brand's contemporary lineup. Honda offers a large range of accessories covering all kinds of applications -– kayak attachments, a roof basket, and even a six-person tent can all be added at an extra cost. A trailer hitch also features in the options list, with the Odyssey able to tow up to 3,500 pounds.
EV: Honda Prologue – $47,400
Honda launched its new Prologue SUV for the 2024 model year, and it's the brand's first American market EV. It sports a base MSRP of $47,400, but thanks to a hefty $1,395 destination fee, its final price will come to at least $48,795. For that, buyers get a single electric motor making 212 horsepower, putting power through the front wheels only. A dual motor upgrade with all-wheel drive costs $3,000 extra, and boosts power to 288 horsepower.
The electric SUV segment is a rapidly changing one, and Honda is betting that its combination of a familiar brand name and the Prologue's estimated 296 mile range will be enough to win over buyers. It's a gamble, especially given that electric vehicle sales dipped in the first quarter of 2024, and our first drive of the car didn't convince us that Honda was entirely confident in its plan. The Prologue is based on a GM platform and so sports different proportions to Honda's in-house designs, although the interior and bodywork is unique to the Honda.
Our tester found some small irritations like unintuitive infotainment controls and inconsistent fake driving sounds, but found the rest of the driving experience to be mostly on par with other EV rivals. The main issue the Honda faces is how to stand out among its competition while persuading existing Honda owners to make the switch to electric. That's a challenge we weren't convinced the Prologue can overcome.
Motorcycle: Honda Metropolitan – $2,949
Honda's range of motorcycles is huge and spans everything from superbikes to city scooters. The Metropolitan is an example of the latter, offering buyers a European influenced design and a simple automatic transmission. It's a cost effective way to zip through city centers and avoid getting stuck in traffic, but since its engine is only 49cc, it's not suitable for commutes that involve higher speed roads. It's a niche offering then, but that's no bad thing, especially since the Metropolitan is available for less than $3,000.
The Japanese manufacturer designed the scooter to be as accessible as possible, with an automatic transmission and an electric starter making it suitable for riders who are new to the world of motorcycles. It was also designed with style in mind, and features retro-inspired bodywork with a choice of two-tone paint jobs. A red and cream colorway is available alongside a blue and black colorway, with no cost difference between the two — both start at $2,649.
Minimoto: Honda Navi – $2,299
Alongside its lineup of regular motorcycles, Honda also offers a range of minimotos, with the most affordable of those being the Navi. It starts at $2,299 including destination fees, and features a 109cc four-stroke, single-cylinder engine. That engine is mated to an automatic transmission to make the Navi easier to ride. Honda claims the bike can reach a top speed of more than 50 mph, but much like the Metropolitan scooter, most riders are likely to spend their time in city traffic at lower speeds.
The Navi's four standard colorways don't match the retro chic of the Metropolitan, but there's an option to customize the minimoto's bodywork with a graphics kit for $100 extra. Three kits are available to choose from, with one of them paying tribute to Honda's famous Fireblade lineup. The Navi's diminutive proportions and low seating position won't be for everyone -– its seat is just 30 inches high -– but buyers looking for a unique alternative to traditional motorcycles won't find many rivals available for cheaper.
ATV: Honda Fourtrax Recon – $5,419
Retailing for as little as $5,419 including destination fees, the Recon is the cheapest variant in Honda's Fourtrax line of ATVs. It's available in a choice of two trims, with the main difference between them being the transmission. The cheapest variant, simply called the Recon, features a foot-shift transmission, while the Recon ES costs an extra $250 and features a push-button transmission. Both variants feature a 229cc four-stroke engine.
Like all of Honda's powersports products, the Fourtrax Recon is designed to be as durable and straightforward to maintain as possible, and as a result, there are no showy features or unnecessary additions. A mere three accessories are available from the official options list, and the ATV can be optioned in a choice of three colors: forest green, red, and bright green. The Fourtrax Recon is available for sale in almost every state, apart from California, where it doesn't meet legislative requirements.
SXS: Honda Pioneer 500 – $9,884
Honda's powersports division offers a varied lineup of side-by-sides, both for sport and utility, with the cheapest of the bunch being the Pioneer 500. It's available from $9,884 including fees, and is narrower than most of the brand's other SXS offerings. That means it's able to fit on a wider range of trails and can fit in most full-size pickup beds. It packs a 475cc four-stroke single-cylinder engine, and offers both automatic and manual shifting. The latter is operated via paddles that are mounted behind the steering wheel.
It can also easily be switched between two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive for added versatility while on the trail. A small cargo rack is fitted as standard at the rear of the vehicle, but a larger cargo tray can be optionally fitted. The tray is available as an official accessory for $440. Other accessories include a fabric door attachment and fabric roof, plus a protective front bumper that features a tow hook. The Pioneer 500 is available to buy new as of this writing but only as a 2023 model.
All-inclusive (any category): Honda Motocompacto – $995
While it's the smallest and least practical vehicle here, the absolute cheapest new vehicle that Honda sells today is the Motocompacto electric bike. It retails for $995 and is the spiritual successor to the cult classic Honda Motocompo minibike of the '80s. The original was designed for commuters to zip through small Japanese streets and fit into the trunk of the Honda City supermini when not in use. The Motocompacto is designed along the same lines, but it's both lighter and smaller. It weighs just 41 pounds and is around 29 inches in length, 21 inches high, and four inches wide.
That means it can be stored in the trunk of a car or even in the corner of an office. Of course, there are some caveats — a range of 12 miles and a top speed of 15 mph makes the Motocompacto useful only in select situations, most likely crowded city streets. Then, there's its design, which is bound to draw attention everywhere it goes. Depending on your preferences, that might be either a good thing or a bad thing, but it's inevitable. However, for less than $1,000, it's a fun novelty as well as being technically the cheapest Honda vehicle on sale today.