Honda 1.5L Vs. 2.0L Engine: Which Option Is Best For The Civic?
One of the Honda Civic's best qualities is its versatility. There have been all sorts of available body styles throughout the history of the Civic, including targa top convertibles, two-door hatchbacks, and full-on wagons. More than just unique body styles, the Civic is offered in hyper-efficient trims, in well-equipped configurations, and with high-performance engines that continue to help define the hot-hatch category. This has been true for a long time in the world of Civics and it still holds true today, as there are several available trims to choose from, with unique engines that offer different driving experiences across the lineup.
At the moment, there are four different engine configurations available for the Honda Civic: a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder, a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 180 horsepower, a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder that puts out 200 horsepower, and a turbocharged 2.0-liter under the hood of the Type R that puts out over 300 horsepower. That lineup is about to change very soon, however, as Honda has announced the imminent arrival of the Civic Hybrid, which will replace the 180-horsepower 1.5-liter engine in the Civic lineup.
Before it's taken out of the lineup, let's take a look at the 1.5-liter engine and how it stacks up against the base 2.0-liter engine. And, while we're at it, we can have a quick look at the upcoming hybrid and high-revving Type R engine for a bit of fun.
The Civic 2.0-liter engine
At the base of the lineup, the 2024 Honda Civic uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It comes standard on the LX and Sport trim levels, on both the sedan and the hatchback. The 2.0-liter engine produces 158 horsepower and 138 lb-ft of torque, which is certainly no tower of power, but those are similar numbers to competitors like the Toyota Corolla (169 horsepower) and totally adequate for a daily commute. It's available with an automatic continuously variable transmission (CVT) or a six-speed manual.
If you're looking for an efficient sedan with an approachable starting price, the LX and Sport trim levels of the Civic are a great place to start. Fuel economy estimates for the 2.0-liter engine fall between 33 and 35 mpg combined, with the LX starting at just $25,045 (including $1,095 destination charge). The LX and Sport trim levels come with a strong list of standard features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, and automatic climate control. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine might not raise pulses, but powering an entry-level sedan or hatchback, it has a lot of appeal.
The Civic 1.5-liter Turbo engine
As you read this, Civics with the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine might still be available for sale on dealer lots, but as we mentioned earlier, they won't be around for long. The 1.5-liter turbocharged engine is being replaced for 2025 with the Civic Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid, which uses a 2.0-liter engine paired with a two-motor hybrid system to boost fuel economy to a Honda-estimated 50 miles per gallon. But while the 1.5-liter engine is still around, it's definitely worth a closer look.
Currently available in the 2024 Civic Hatchback with the EX-L and Sport Touring trim, and with the Sedan's EX and Touring trims, the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine puts out 180 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque. While that's not a massive increase over the standard model, it is enough to make the Civic feel a bit livelier. The 1.5-liter engine is also more efficient. In hatchback models, it's rated by the EPA to return 31 to 35 mpg combined (depending on trim level). With the sedan, it's even higher, with EPA estimates from 32 to 36 mpg combined.
The starting price for Civics with the 1.5-liter engine is, as you'd likely expect, a bit higher. A 2024 Civic Sedan with the 1.5-liter Turbo starts at $28,045 (including destination) and a hatchback starts at $29,745 (including destination). Those higher prices do include significantly more standard equipment, though, including items like heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power moonroof.
Other Civic engines
The 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine and the 1.5-liter Turbo are certainly popular engines and they're likable for their own reasons, but there are other impressive powertrains in the Civic lineup too. The 1.5-liter turbocharged engine is also used in the Civic Si, a higher performance version of the standard Civic, where it makes 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. A car aimed at enthusiasts, the Si is only available with a six-speed manual transmission. Despite its sporty nature it has a respectable fuel economy rating of 31 mpg combined. So it's fun, but still practical.
There's also the hot-hatch Civic Type R which uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 315 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. The Type R has set all sorts of records at racetracks around the world, giving it a proper place in history amongst high-performance compact cars.
Last up on the list is the upcoming Civic Hybrid. It will use a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors. Combined output for the new powertrain is 200 horsepower, the same amount as the current Si, but it's rated at a much-higher 232 lb-ft of torque. The extra torque should help the Civic scoot off the line in a hurry, and fuel economy estimates are off the chart. Honda expects that the Civic Hybrid will return as high as 50 mpg combined, making it a real competitor for vehicles like the Toyota Prius.