Honda 1.5L Vs. 2.0L Engine: Which Option Is Best For The Civic?

One of the Honda Civic's best qualities is its versatility. There have been all sorts of available body styles throughout the history of the Civic, including targa top convertibles, two-door hatchbacks, and full-on wagons. More than just unique body styles, the Civic is offered in hyper-efficient trims, in well-equipped configurations, and with high-performance engines that continue to help define the hot-hatch category. This has been true for a long time in the world of Civics and it still holds true today, as there are several available trims to choose from, with unique engines that offer different driving experiences across the lineup.

At the moment, there are four different engine configurations available for the Honda Civic: a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder, a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 180 horsepower, a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder that puts out 200 horsepower, and a turbocharged 2.0-liter under the hood of the Type R that puts out over 300 horsepower. That lineup is about to change very soon, however, as Honda has announced the imminent arrival of the Civic Hybrid, which will replace the 180-horsepower 1.5-liter engine in the Civic lineup.

Before it's taken out of the lineup, let's take a look at the 1.5-liter engine and how it stacks up against the base 2.0-liter engine. And, while we're at it, we can have a quick look at the upcoming hybrid and high-revving Type R engine for a bit of fun.