2024's Best Tech Gadgets Under $500 That Make Great Gifts

The AirPods 4 are perhaps the biggest upgrade to the lineup short of the AirPods Pro 2. They come in two flavors: a budget option for $129, and an ANC (active noise cancellation) option for $179. We recommend the latter, since that noise cancellation is going to make all the difference when listening to music in a noisy environment — that, and it comes with a bunch of features once locked to the AirPods Pro 2, which cost $249 brand-new.

The AirPods 4 have new and improved sound, and the H2 chip enables a bunch of previously Pro-only software features like Personalized Spatial Audio and Conversation Awareness. They even include some things which you won't find on the Pro, such as a tappable, capacitive button that makes it much easier to pair or reset your earbuds. For those worried about turning their AirPods into a brick after a good splash, the AirPods 4 have IP54 water and dust resistance.

However, do keep in mind that these are a much better gift for an iPhone user than an Android one. AirPods are famously so uncooperative with any non-Apple device that, if you only have an Android one, you can only update the AirPods at an Apple Store. They do work with Android phones, but you'd be hamstringing all the awesome Apple ecosystem features like Find My and automatic device switching. So if your gift recipient has a Google Pixel or a Samsung, we recommend the next option on this list. Both versions of Apple's AirPods 4 are available on Apple's Amazon store now.

