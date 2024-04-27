10 Great Gift Ideas From Best Buy Under $100

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite what you might think, gift shopping at Best Buy doesn't limit your choices to personal or home electronics. The chain actually carries quite a bit beyond smartphones, TVs, and various accessories, so it's definitely an option if you're trying to find a gift for a friend, family member, or co-worker.

Even if you're on a bit of a budget — say, under $100 — there's quite a bit to choose from. Of course, it's a good idea to figure out what kind of items the person you're shopping for is interested in or might need. But once you narrow it down you might be surprised by just how much of it is hiding behind that recognizable yellow sign.

Which is exactly why we've put together a list of 10 kinds of gifts you can find at Best Buy within a $100 budget. Don't think of it as set-in-stone instructions but more of a generalized and curated guide meant to get you started. One that covers a variety of categories from obvious items like fitness trackers and video games to more broad choices like air purifiers and kitchen supplies.