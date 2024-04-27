10 Great Gift Ideas From Best Buy Under $100
Despite what you might think, gift shopping at Best Buy doesn't limit your choices to personal or home electronics. The chain actually carries quite a bit beyond smartphones, TVs, and various accessories, so it's definitely an option if you're trying to find a gift for a friend, family member, or co-worker.
Even if you're on a bit of a budget — say, under $100 — there's quite a bit to choose from. Of course, it's a good idea to figure out what kind of items the person you're shopping for is interested in or might need. But once you narrow it down you might be surprised by just how much of it is hiding behind that recognizable yellow sign.
Which is exactly why we've put together a list of 10 kinds of gifts you can find at Best Buy within a $100 budget. Don't think of it as set-in-stone instructions but more of a generalized and curated guide meant to get you started. One that covers a variety of categories from obvious items like fitness trackers and video games to more broad choices like air purifiers and kitchen supplies.
How we chose
This list sticks with brands and companies that are widely trusted. That said, less popular or well-known companies that we were able to vet by way of professional reviews or personal experience were also in the running.
We're also purposely not taking any sale prices into account to hit that under $100 requirement. Sales are temporary, and we want to recommend items that won't suddenly cost more than $100 at some point in the future. Evergreen prices, basically. Though as is sometimes the case with product sales, there is a chance that a given item's MSRP (manufacturer's suggested retail price) will fluctuate over time as the company produces newer iterations. Variety was an important consideration as well. Our goal was to highlight more than just the obvious electronics and accessories, because Best Buy carries a lot of products across a variety of markets — from computers and TVs to phones and home appliances.
Beyond those general criteria, all of the products chosen for this list were finalized after referencing professional reviews, our own hands-on coverage, or the writer's personal experience.
Device storage expansion
With modern digital devices regularly increasing in overall specs as time goes on, it's easy to overlook the significance of optional add-ons like some extra storage space. Everything from computers and cameras to video game consoles stands to benefit from the addition of a few extra (and compatible, that part is key) gigabytes or even terabytes.
Something as simple as an external SanDisk Cruzer Glide 128GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive allows users to free up hard drive space or carry important files around without bringing an entire laptop with them. SlashGear considers Western Digital to be one of the best SSD brands around, and $69.99 will get you a Blue 2TB Internal SATA Hard Drive for a desktop computer.
SD, microSD, SDXC, and microSDXC cards are arguably even more useful as they can work with more than just desktops or laptops. Just $34.99 for a SanDisk Extreme 256GB microSDXC card will add eight times the storage to a Nintendo Switch's default 32GB. Or, if the gift recipient likes to take a lot of photos using a standalone digital camera, there's always the $64.99 Samsung Pro Ultimate 512GB microSDXC Memory Card and included SD adapter. This accessory provides more photo and video storage and is more likely to work with older cameras that were built for SD cards rather than microSD.
Streaming devices
A market still exists for physical media like DVDs and Blu-Ray discs, but digital streaming has become the norm for a lot of households. But rather than buying a dedicated TV or trying to get an app working on a video game console, why not give the gift of a dedicated device that can be hooked up to an HDMI-compatible display someone already owns?
You can't really go wrong with something like the $59.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. As we outlined in our review, we liked it because of its competitive performance and a bit more internal storage potential for additional apps compared to other models — though you'll get the most out of it with a 4K TV. The same goes for other Fire TV Sticks, with plenty of variety available from Amazon alone.
Of course there's the other big name in small streaming devices, Roku, which has its own 4K device: the $39.99 Roku Express 4K+. As we noted in our review, the Express 4K+ is lacking in a few areas, but it's still a worthwhile purchase for the asking price if you don't mind the lack of Dolby Atmos or Vision support. And just like with Amazon there's more than one Roku streaming device out there, so you're bound to find a model that fits a giftee's setup and your budget.
Point-and-shoot cameras
Lots of people own smartphones these days, and though most come with pretty decent built-in cameras, not everyone wants to pull out their phone to take a picture. Fortunately, there are several point-and-shoot alternatives (both digital and film) available for under $100 — and some even offer comparable (or better, depending) megapixel counts than some modern smartphones.
If the idea of shooting instant photos on film is appealing, Fujifilm's $99.99 Instax Mini 40 lets photographers snap pics using relatively affordable film packs (around $8 to $10 for 10 sheets) while also providing a more vintage film camera look and feel. Kodak's $59.99 Printomatic Instant Print Camera, on the other hand, merges film and digital by storing a digital file of each photo in addition to producing a printout on Zink paper (about $40 for 100 sheets). Just bear in mind that print quality on the heat-activated paper can be unreliable.
There are several all-digital options to choose from as well, such as Polaroid's decent IS048 16MP Waterproof Camera that can take photos and video underwater, though several customer reviews note that "you get what you pay for" with this $49.99 option. The $99.99 Kodak Pixpro FZ45 is another solid choice of starter digital camera with FullHD video recording, up to 4x optical zoom, and 16.4 MP resolution. Though it requires two AA batteries and it doesn't support any additional storage (SD cards, etc).
Cleaning products
The thing about physical spaces (desks, rooms, entire homes, etc.) is they all eventually start to get dirty, at which point it's time to do that thing almost nobody likes. So why not give the gift of making those chores a bit easier?
Bissell's $41.19 AeroSlim Hand Vacuum can take care of dirt and dust on surfaces or in crevices and is compact enough to tuck away when not in use or keep out of the way by a desk or even in a car. Or if pet hair is a common problem, Shark offers its USB-chargeable, 1.6-pound Cyclone PET Handheld Vacuum for $59.99.
If the situation calls for more power than a hand vac, Stanley makes a variety of wet/dry vacuums for heavy-duty cleaning, with a 6-gallon model priced at $79.99 and a 5-gallon metal option at $84.99. Though for something like stains, it might be more useful to get Bissell's Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaner & Sanitizer for $49.99.
You may not find any robot vacuums coming in under $100, but if your gifting target already has one they probably wouldn't mind a random restock of iRobot Clean Base Dirt Disposal Bags ($16.99) or Braava Jet 240 Mopping Pads ($19.99). Just make sure you know what model they have before you start buying refills.
Personal and home audio gear
You're unlikely to find something for less than $100 that will truly please the audiophiles in your life, but sometimes we just need a decent pair of headphones or a decent speaker. And there are plenty of those within such a budget.
Edifier's G2000 speakers made our Top Rated PC Speakers of 2024 list, and though they're outside the $100 limit, the company does have other offerings at a lower price point. There's its R980T 24W Speaker System for $89.99, or its three-piece M201BT 2.1 Bluetooth Multimedia Speaker System for $69.99. Or there's JBL, a brand we've previously highlighted as a solid "budget or cheaper" selection. You can find its G03 Portable Waterproof Wireless Speaker — an affordable pick for travel or outdoor entertainment — for $49.99.
If someone's looking for a solid pair of earbuds without too many fancy features, Skullcandy is a highly-regarded and affordable line that made our wireless earbuds ranking. Its Dime 2 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones are $29.99, while Smokin Buds Wireless Earbuds are $19.99. Apple's own EarPods (wired earbuds, not wireless like AirPods) also come in USB-C or more classic 3.5mm for $19.99.
For headphones that go over the ear instead of in it, Sony's ZX Series MDRZX110 Headphones pack a decent amount of sound (albeit a little lacking in clarity) for $19.99. While on the budgetary high end at $99.99, Logitech's Zone Vibe 100 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones promise microphone noise canceling and 18 hours of battery life.
Fitness and health devices
For the health-conscious or those looking for a bit more information and control of their workouts, something like a fitness tracker can be a worthwhile gift. Provided they don't already own one (or a smartwatch), of course.
You can find the Fitbit Inspire 3 Health and Fitness Tracker for $99.95 in Lilac Bliss (purple), Morning Glow (orange), or Midnight Zen (black) colorways. As one of our picks for best non-smartwatch fitness trackers of 2023, the Inspire 3 works well as a comparably affordably introductory-level tracker that provides pretty much all the basics (exercise tracking, sleep tracking, etc.) anyone would need from such a device. It also boasts over a week's worth of battery life on a full charge.
Alternatively, if your intended recipient is trying to pay more attention to their weight — and you know each other well enough for this to not be interpreted the wrong way — Fitbit's Aria Digital Bathroom Scale is also available for $49.95 in either black or white. It works as a one-step digital scale, certainly, but it can also connect to the Fitbit app for simpler and more consistent weight goal tracking. It's a solid companion piece if the person you're shopping for already has their own tracker.
Home climate control
Unless someone's home heating and cooling is meticulously monitored, chances are something like a fan or small heater will come in handy during the more temperature-extreme months. Other climate-controlling devices like humidifiers and air purifiers can also help with personal comfort.
Something as simple as a $21.99 Vornado Sphere Desk Fan can make those extreme summer days more bearable. Or there's the 683 Pedestal Circulator Fan for $84.99 if you'd prefer to cool a room rather than just one corner. If heat is more important there's also Vornado's Velocity 3R Whole Room Space Heater for $89.99, or the $69.99 70-Degree Oscillation Portable Heater from Dreo — which is perhaps better known for its air fryers.
If your giftee regularly has a problem with airborne irritants (pollen, localized air quality issues, etc.), an air purifier could help. Something like a $59.99 Airnow Desktop True HEPA Air Purifier from Levoit, one of our preferred air purifier manufacturers. Or for those dry winters (especially in homes with radiators), something like Levoit's $44.99 Dual 150 Top-Fill Ultrasonic Humidifier is in order.
Personal tablets
Okay, so you're not going to find an iPad or Samsung tablet for less than $100, but there are a few other options on the market that come in under three digits. Just don't expect anything super fancy.
If you know a digital artist, particularly one who's still using a keyboard and mouse for their work, consider Walcom's One Small Bluetooth Graphics Drawing Tablet at $99.95. The size (7.4 by 5.6 inches) makes it fairly portable, though the small surface can make drawing a little more difficult compared to larger models.
Otherwise you can also find a selection of Amazon Fire Tablets, including a 2023 16GB Fire 7 Kids Tablet, priced at $94.99 and available in red, blue, or purple. Seeing as it's intended for younger users, it doesn't come with all the bells and whistles you'll find in high-end tablets, and it's not necessarily the best choice for gaming. Similarly, Best Buy has 2022's Amazon Fire 7 Wi-Fi tablet available in both 16GB ($59.99) and 32GB ($79.99) models. Though as noted in our review, the Fire 7 is best thought of as an entry-level device (with pretty good battery life) due to middling hardware and limited support (just the Amazon app store). Not a bad option for inexpensive, basic gaming either — though it can't handle performance-heavy games.
Small stuff for the kitchen
Never underestimate the usefulness of something like a coffee maker, air fryer, or toaster. Whether the person you're buying gifts for likes to cook their own meals or just wants to grab something fast and simple, there are a lot of different small appliances and kitchen-based items that come in very handy in most households.
You can restock your friends with Keurig coffee or tea pods from a variety of brands like Starbucks, McDonald's, and Dunkin' Donuts. Even Swiss Miss makes hot chocolate K-cups. Most can be purchased for $34.99 for a pack of 44. Or you could grab one of so, so many brewing machines from companies like Hamilton Beach, which balances somewhat simple but reliable (and affordable) options like a 12 Cup Programmable Coffee Maker for $39.99, or a FlexBrew Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $59.99. Or nab its $69.99 Stainless Steel Professional 1.7L Electric Kettle for the tea drinker in your life.
How about a 12 Cup Deep Fryer from Hamilton Beach for $74.99? Or if you think they'd rather enjoy fried foods with less oil, it's Sure-Crisp 4-Slice Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $59.99? Or for even faster "cooking," you can find a Classic 0.9 Cubic Foot Countertop Microwave from Farberware for $99.99. And if you know someone who blends their own drinks, Ninja, our No.1 preferred air fryer brand, prices its Nutri-Blender Pro Personal Blender with Auto-iQ at $99.99.
Video games
It's almost as nebulous as saying "just get a gift card," but if the recipient plays video games and has a wish list, there's a good chance you can nab at least one (possibly more) of the titles they want for well under $100. Unless they're after a fancy Collector's Edition or something to that effect, anyway.
Beyond simply grabbing recent releases like Helldivers 2 ($39.99) or Princess Peach: Showtime! ($59.99), you can also find plenty of store credit denominations for various platforms' digital storefronts. Just $50 for the PlayStation Store or $20 to put toward Steam can go a long way when it comes to chipping down a wish list.
Alternatively, there are also plenty of subscription-based games, platforms, and services where the gift of an extra month or two would undoubtedly be appreciated. Whether it's a 60-day World of Warcraft subscription ($29.99) or three months of Xbox Game Pass ($49.99).