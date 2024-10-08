10 Of The Weirdest Products We've Tested In 2024

Ever noticed how taxi drivers often roll their windows down instead of running the air conditioning? There's a reason. According to the Department of Energy, you can see a decrease up to 25% of your fuel economy doing the latter. In that spirit, the Auto Fan reviewed by Samantha Cataland aims to save some gas via renewable energy, without sparing comfort. It's a solar-powered, window-mounted fan. Cataland tested the Muxan brand specifically, but these are a dime a dozen on Amazon and you can grab whichever suits your fancy.

The device is about as simple as can be. Mount it on the window with the included gaskets and it will run anytime it gets enough sunlight. There's no battery or speed control buttons, and it's only intended to be used when parked, not driving (otherwise, it could block your view.) So, ideal for someone who doesn't want to leave the car idling but doesn't want to pour sweat, either.

Alas, Cataland didn't see any improvement when leaving the fan on during a hot day, and it did little to neuter lingering smells. User reviews seem to agree; just search for this thing on Amazon, and virtually none of them go higher than three stars reviews. It's doing something, sure, but the effect is too minimal. Plus, the window gap the fan leaves presents a security risk since it wouldn't be difficult to remove it and break into the vehicle. So, weird for sure, but unfortunately, not hugely useful.

