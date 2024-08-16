Testing TikTok's Solar Fans: Can They Actually Keep Your Car Cool?

In the midst of summer, we're always looking for ways to keep our vehicles as cool as possible, especially if you're on a car camping adventure or sitting in your vehicle longer than usual. There are relatively cheap ways to keep your car cool, such as reflective sunshades and window tint, but if you can't move the hot air out of the vehicle, then it will just sit stagnant, creating a warm and uncomfortable space.

If you're on TikTok and other social media sites, you may have seen the car solar fan made by Muxan. This auto fan is made in China and at $17.98 on Amazon, it is considered an option to keep air circulating in your vehicle while pulling the hot air out.

However, it has middling reviews on Amazon, but the gadget keeps getting bought. According to the Amazon product page, over 100 car solar fans were purchased last month, and it doesn't say that it's a highly returned product. That said, it's questioned whether or not the item actually works. I decided to purchase the solar-powered car fan and try it out for myself.