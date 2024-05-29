Do Those Universal Sockets Really Work? We Found Out

The one I bought from a local hardware store is called the "Gator Grip" and is made by the Endeavor Tool Company. A similar product on Amazon is listed as "Super Universal Socket Tools Gifts for Men — Gifts for Dad Father's Day from Kids Son Daughters Wife Grip Set with Power Drill Adapter Cool Stuff Ideas Gadgets for Men Birthday Gifts for Women Husband." Quite a mouthful.

No matter what brand you buy it from, most are priced around $9-$12. How bad could it be? And does it really work?