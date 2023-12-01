Panasonic SoundSlayer Wireless Review: A Wild New Alternative To Gaming Headphones

Compared to the SC-GN01 wired SoundSlayer model, this new GNW10 wireless SoundSlayer features new housing that's 60% larger to incorporate more powerful bass, making the sound experience even more immersive. Inside, there are four 38mm speakers, with two in the front and two in the back to create a layered, more realistic soundscape while gaming.

This wireless headset works via a wireless receiver that you hook up to your computer, PS5, or Nintendo Switch in TV mode, but it's not equipped with Bluetooth. Considering how small Bluetooth chips are, this felt like an odd decision.

Sarah Chaney/SlashGear

For gaming purposes, connecting via its wireless receiver will result in lower latency. Panasonic estimates "latency of less than 20 milliseconds" when transmitting 6-channel audio signals on a dedicated 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band between the GNW10 SoundSlayer and the wireless receiver, which is great when you're gaming. But if you wanted to listen to music or watch a movie from your phone, a Bluetooth connection would be perfectly fine, and it feels like a missed opportunity here to add some extra value to the speaker.

The headset comes with six preset modes to switch between, or you can create three custom sound modes in the PC app. Then, there's a subwoofer output on the wireless receiver if you want to add extra oomph to the soundscape.

Panasonic's GNW10 SoundSlayer is also equipped with an AI-powered microphone setup from Intelligo Technology. There are microphones on both sides of the unit to make sure your voice is picked up no matter which direction you're talking. Each noise-canceling, echo-canceling microphone is designed to pick up only your voice and eliminate background noise and game audio coming out of the speakers.