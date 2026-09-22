13 Useful Anker Mini Gadgets That Can Easily Fit Into Your Pocket Or Backpack

Plug converters are incredibly cheap and easy to find online. But if you want something a little better than the cheapest, most basic option available — one that bundles a charger into an adapter — try the Anker Nano Travel Adapter instead. Unlike most plug adapters out there that are big and chunky enough to double as a doorstop, the Anker Nano Travel Adapter could pass as just another charger, and packs an EU, UK, and Australia plug into its small form factor of about 3.39 by 1.97 inches.

Using its wall plug, two USB-A ports on the bottom, two USB-C ports on the side, you could in theory charge a maximum of five devices at once — though not big ones. The key is in the name: Nano. Slim form factor for smaller, low-powered devices like phones, earbuds, smartwatches, and cameras. For bigger devices that need faster charging speeds, try Anker's "big boy" chargers like the 160W Prime.

The only downside is that the plug-in does not support three-pronged plugs, as many aforementioned chunky adapters do. So if your device needs that type of plug or needs grounding, you'd best look for another charger that is safe to use. Just make sure the devices that have a third prong, like a hair iron, are rated for the voltage of your destination country and/or not banned by the TSA.