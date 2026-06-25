5 Useful Accessories That Can Upgrade Your Google Pixel Phone
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The Google Pixel lineup reigns strong as one of the best Android phones out there. One could easily make the case that Pixels pave the way for AI-enabled camera wizardry, and they're the de facto AI testing bed where bleeding-edge features often release first — and sometimes stay exclusive to Pixel devices. You can't go wrong with a Pixel. Since they've been around for a while, too, they've also acquired a healthy spread of accessory options to complete them beyond the software front where they dominate.
This is our (very brief) list of great Pixel accessories. We'll be avoiding phone cases, since there are a billion options for those and people diverge strongly when it comes to aesthetics. Not all accessories listed here will work for all Pixel phones; Pixels go back a decade already, and in recent years we've seen some major design and hardware changes that separate the new Pixels from the old. Having said that, these are the accessories that make the Pixel feel just as useful physically as it feels in the software department.
Pixelsnap charger
Ever since Apple introduced MagSafe charging and accessories to the iPhone 12, it has remained a major leg up for the iPhone over Android. Then the introduction of Qi2 charging closed that gap. Now, Google's Pixelsnap adopts Qi2 as a homegrown, brand-named MagSafe competitor. The Pixelsnap charger for $39.99 is recommended for anyone with a compatible Pixel phone.
Pixelsnap looks and functions identically to MagSafe. Simply place the puck on the back of your Pixel phone and (provided the case isn't too thick) it will attach magnetically, ensuring perfect alignment every time and guaranteeing efficient and fast wireless charging. Note that Pixelsnap (like MagSafe) is not just a charger; it's the catch-all term for a wide variety of magnetic accessories using the same array.
A few things are worth noting here. One, Pixelsnap only supports the following Pixel phones: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and presumably all Pixels going forward. Two, the only real benefit of this specific charger is that it supports a maximum of 25W charging, and only on the Pixel 10 Pro; 15W is the max for all other Pixel 10 models. Some testing has concluded that even then the 25W claim does not hold up. Third, since Pixelsnap is effectively Google taking the open Qi2 standard and scrawling "Google" in Sharpie all over it, you don't need to purchase Pixelsnap to get wireless charging for a Pixel 10. Any Qi2 charger should work. Finally, be aware of the pros and cons of wireless charging generally. Pixelsnap charging is convenience first and foremost, so charging will always be faster with a cable.
Pixelsnap Ring Stand
The Pixelsnap charger is for all intents and purposes MagSafe Android edition, and thus includes far more than mere wireless chargers. Pixel users can finally get their hands on many of the unique and useful MagSafe accessories for iPhone. Google's Pixelsnap Ring Stand for $29.99 is a good example.
The Ring Stand is a stand meant to work for all purposes, at all angles. So not only will it support horizontal and landscape orientation, but adjusting the orientation is as simple as twisting the ring. Importantly, this is not an accessory that needs to stay attached to your phone 24/7, or installed with its own proprietary case like many stands do. Google claims it is effortless to attach or remove via the Pixelsnap magnetic array.
The same caveats as before apply here; this is only compatible with Pixel 10 phones that have Pixelsnap support. Any other Qi2 accessories should, in theory, work just as fine. We mentioned this version because it looks great and vibes well with the Pixel's aesthetic. That and it's shockingly thin, portable enough to be carried in almost any pocket or any purse or pair of pants.
Arc Pulse
Perhaps the most distinctive feature of Pixel phones has to be the camera bar — and occasionally a controversial feature. Having one of the most sensitive pieces of a phone's hardware sticking out and exposed raises questions about what happens when you drop it bar-down, and irks some case-free users (myself included, when I had a Pixel) any time you set your phone down. The Arc Pulse has to be one of the most brilliant case designs we've seen to date that mitigates the camera bar's potential vulnerability, and it's not even technically a case.
As you can see in the photo, the two-piece Arc Pulse gives bumpers to your corners and — most importantly — your camera bar. These attach and detach easily, certainly much easier than most cases. Now you can rock your phone roughly 70% "case-free" and still protect the camera bar. The CNC aluminum is a stylish choice over what could have been less-sightly rubber, and Arc claims the bumpers do not interfere with ports or wireless charging, and add extra drop protection.
Now for the downsides. The Arc Pulse is pricey, costing as much as some of the best cases from other brands despite covering only part of the phone. The odd devil-horn look may look great to some and terrible to others. It was also out of stock when we initially checked. If you own any other devices, Arc Pulse makes more bumper-only cases for other brands, so you can unify your devices under one case-design umbrella.
Pixel Buds
If you own an iPhone, the natural choice for wireless audio is AirPods. On Pixel phones, that choice is Pixel Buds. Pixel Buds excel on any Android device, but for Pixel phones Google reserves a few exclusive features, like incorporating the settings into the device rather than requiring the separate Pixel Buds app. We'd recommend either one of Google's AirPods competitors, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 or Pixel Buds 2a.
The Pro 2 boasts superior ANC and longer battery life. In addition to this, you get a litany of smaller pro-only features that add up to justify the higher $229 price; things like conversation detection, head-tracked spatial audio, noise reduction for Gemini Live, being able to nod to reply to calls, touch gestures, and more. Feature for feature (and when comparing prices) these are a close competitor to the AirPods Pro 2 — and they even introduced live translation long before any AirPods did.
The Pixel Buds 2a may be half the price, but they're by no means an unimpressive budget alternative. They have the same Google Tensor A1 chip, Gemini Live, transparency mode, Clear Calling noise cancellation, and tap playback controls. With the exception of a few features like Bluetooth Super Wideband, both Pixel Buds should work flawlessly with Pixel models going back years and most Android devices. We'd argue these are some of the best Android-first earbuds, period, aside from the Samsung Galaxy Buds.
ESR for MagSafe Wallet with Stand
One of the coolest iPhone MagSafe accessories has to be the MagSafe wallet, a slim, easy-to-remove wallet that sticks to the back of your phone. It's ideal for those who prefer minimalist wallets and only need at most a handful of cards and a few bills in cash. Once you've owned such a wallet, there's no going back. Now the Pixel gets in on the fun; MagSafe wallets work just fine with Pixel 10 phones even if they're not branded as Pixelsnap or Qi2. Options abound for MagSafe wallets. One that caught our eye is the ESR for MagSafe Wallet with Stand.
The RFID-blocking wallet doubles as a kickstand for supporting the phone in vertical and horizontal orientation. You can fit five cards total. There's also a transparent window on the underside for showing off an ID or another card you use frequently. For $20 with 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this is a must-have accessory.