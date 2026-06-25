5 Useful Accessories That Can Upgrade Your Google Pixel Phone

Ever since Apple introduced MagSafe charging and accessories to the iPhone 12, it has remained a major leg up for the iPhone over Android. Then the introduction of Qi2 charging closed that gap. Now, Google's Pixelsnap adopts Qi2 as a homegrown, brand-named MagSafe competitor. The Pixelsnap charger for $39.99 is recommended for anyone with a compatible Pixel phone.

Pixelsnap looks and functions identically to MagSafe. Simply place the puck on the back of your Pixel phone and (provided the case isn't too thick) it will attach magnetically, ensuring perfect alignment every time and guaranteeing efficient and fast wireless charging. Note that Pixelsnap (like MagSafe) is not just a charger; it's the catch-all term for a wide variety of magnetic accessories using the same array.

A few things are worth noting here. One, Pixelsnap only supports the following Pixel phones: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and presumably all Pixels going forward. Two, the only real benefit of this specific charger is that it supports a maximum of 25W charging, and only on the Pixel 10 Pro; 15W is the max for all other Pixel 10 models. Some testing has concluded that even then the 25W claim does not hold up. Third, since Pixelsnap is effectively Google taking the open Qi2 standard and scrawling "Google" in Sharpie all over it, you don't need to purchase Pixelsnap to get wireless charging for a Pixel 10. Any Qi2 charger should work. Finally, be aware of the pros and cons of wireless charging generally. Pixelsnap charging is convenience first and foremost, so charging will always be faster with a cable.