Travelers Beware: TSA Now Bans These Hair Appliances From Checked Luggage

In August 2025, NBC News reported that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced new rules around checking cordless hair appliances, such as curling irons and flat irons, which use gas cartridges and butane. Thankfully, this still means you can bring them with you, as long as they can fit into your airline's standard carry-on. However, extra gas cartridges are a no-go for either carry-on and checked-in luggage. Similar to the TSA's stand on electronics, cordless curling irons and hair straighteners that use lithium-ion batteries are also not allowed in checked bags. In addition, the TSA also requires some sort of safety cover designed to keep it from heating up during transit. Similar to why TSA confiscates some power banks, this is likely because of the predisposition of lithium batteries to be fire hazards in general. Lastly, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mentions that regardless what kind of cordless curling iron you bring, you're limited to one per person.

But of course, as with all of the TSA's rules, it's still going to depend on the officer present during the inspection if your particular hair appliance model can slide through or if it's going to be confiscated. While the TSA doesn't specifically state how much this violation could cost you, civil penalties can reach over $17,000. So, if you're not sure if your appliance makes the cut, it's best if you keep it in your carry-on or even just leave it at home, just in case.