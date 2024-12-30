10 Cheaper Dyson Airwrap Alternatives Worth Considering
For the longest time, Dyson was synonymous with fancy, innovative vacuums. However, it changed the game with the launch of its first hair styling tool, the Dyson Supersonic. For more than four years, engineers worked tirelessly to test multiple prototypes on various types of hair tresses and it seemed to have paid off. Today, Dyson products are the equivalent of sports cars for people who love styling their hair.
Previously, we've mentioned the different things we love about its Supersonic Hairdryer and Corrale Hair Straightener, including its quiet operation and technology that lets you style hair with less heat damage. However, there's one recurring concern that comes up time and time again — the price.
However, the $599.99 price tag for the Dyson Airwrap can make even devoted fans of the brand recoil. Launched in 2018, the Dyson Airwrap has released several sets specifically for Straight + Wavy and Curly + Coily hair types which come with a slew of styling tools. It has even introduced integrations with the MyDyson app to help guide you with your styling process. If you're a fan of the Dyson Airwrap, but your wallet isn't, we've rounded up some of the best alternatives in the market. Should you want to know more about how we chose them, you can head to the end of the article. However, if you're ready to spend less on show stopping hair, keep reading.
Beauty Works Aeris Multi-Styler
While not significantly cheaper than the Dyson Airwrap, there's a lot to love about the Beauty Works Aeris Multi-Styler, which is priced at $320. Like the Dyson Airwrap, it has six attachments, including small and large barrel sizes for curling. However, what really sets it apart from the rest of the products on this list is the presence of a digital display screen that lets you know exactly what temperature and speed your device is at.
Typically, most styling tools only have generic settings, like high, medium, and low, which have temperatures that vary across manufacturers. With the Beauty Works' Aeris, you can use precise temperature control and they even share recommendations on their website for the ideal temperature based on your hair type. Plus, the Aeris remembers your preferred settings, so you don't have to keep adjusting the speed and the heat every time you use it. Lastly, it comes in a luxurious looking storage bag that some might argue makes the Dyson case pale in comparison.
Over a hundred people on LookFantastic have given it 4.65 stars and one reviewer even mentioned that it was able to handle their thick hair better than the Dyson Airwap. Since it ships from the U.K. there are two caveats to be aware of — it has a U.K. plug, so you'll need an adapter, and delivery can take up to two weeks. Lastly, Beauty Works only offers half the warranty period of the Dyson Airwrap at one year.
Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
Through the years, Shark has consistently been part of our lists for Dyson dupes for everything from vacuum cleaners to air purifiers – and with good reason. Shark is known for producing products that are great value for money, including its Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System.
Similar to the Airwrap, the FlexStyle uses the same Coanda technology that makes it possible to painlessly style barrel curls. While Dyson does have more tools (and barrel sizes), you can manually select which three accessories you'd like to ship the FlexStyle with, so you'll be able to avoid having to hold on to attachments that may not be suited to your hair type. Plus, true to its name, the FlexStyle lets you flex its head, which lets you use it in ways that may not be possible with the Airwrap.
On average, over a thousand people have given the Shark FlexStyle a rating of 4.3 stars on its official website. Retailing for $279.99, it's less than half the price of the Dyson Airwrap and offers the same warranty period of two years. If you want something similar to the Dyson Presentation case, a similar Shark storage case made of vegan leather sells for $52.99 on Amazon. Apart from the styling unit itself, the travel case can fit up to five attachments in the protective compartments. Over 500 FlexStyle owners seem to be happy with it and gave it an average of 4.7 stars.
T3 Aire 360 Multi-Styler & Blowout System
A new kid on the block, the T3 Aire 360 Multi-Styler & Blowout System is giving the Dyson Airwrap a run for its money. Launched in 2024, the T3 Aire 360 is a mid-priced option that combines both hair prep and styling in one. Out of the box, it has two fewer attachments than the Dyson, but the T3's ceramic CeraGloss surface designed to give extra shine to blow outs has some positive reviews. Compared to the Dyson that weighs 1.5 lbs, the T3 is slightly heavier at 2.5 lbs.
While it doesn't have the iconic Dyson Presentation case, its vegan leather storage tote is pretty elegant in its own right. Plus, it has space for things like bobby pins and easier to pack up and bring on-the-go for frequent travelers. At $299.99, the T3 Aire 360 is still cheaper than the refurbished Dyson Airwrap Origin Multi-Styler (Long) which goes for $349.99 on the official website. Available in three colors, it has an average of 4.1 stars from over a hundred reviewers on Amazon.
Apart from this Airwrap dupe, T3 also offers a ton of other hair styling tools that you might want to consider. For example, if you're a blow out kind of girl, it's Airebrush blow dry brush starts at $149.99. But if you just want a good curl, T3 even lets you choose your preferred barrel size (1" to 1.5") for its Singlepass Curl X that sells for the same price.
Ella Bella 6 in 1 Professional Hot Air Styler
In many ways, Ella Bella's 6 in 1 Professional Hair Styler offers a lot of similar technology and add-on features that make the Dyson Airwrap special. With six different attachments out of the box, it's one of the few options in this list that offers the same variety, which include a hair dryer, straightening brush, volumizer brush, and round hot brush. In addition, it uses negative ion technology and the same Coanda effect that the Airwrap is known for with its automatic curl wrap.
The Ella Bella professional hair styler also comes with a solid travel case that gives it a premium feel despite the relatively cheaper price tag. Plus, it also has the super useful cold shot feature, so you don't have to pin your curls for them to set properly. For the girls who love the feminine colors, you can buy the set in either black and rose gold or champagne.
Retailing at $199.99, over 600 people have given the Ella Bella hot air styler an average of 4.7 stars on Amazon, so you can rest assured that most people think it's good value. If you're on a budget, Ella Bella also offers a dual voltage Auto Curler for only $99.99 on its website, which 170 buyers have also given 4.7 stars. Not to mention, Ella Bella prides itself in being a woman-owned, family business, so it's a great way to support a local entrepreneur versus a more established conglomerate.
7MAGIC 6 in 1 Hair Styler
A quarter of the price of the Dyson Airwrap, the 7MAGIC 6 in 1 Hair Styler goes for $149.98 on Amazon. Although it only has one barrel size at 1.25", it does utilize the same Coanda effect that the Airwrap is known for and features accelerated drying. Unlike the Airwrap, the hair styler comes with two barrels that let you curl in different directions. Sold in two colors — silver and gold — the 7MAGIC set also comes with heat insulating gloves, hair clips, and combs, so it has everything you need to start styling. Also, if you're particular with hygiene, it has a special auto-clean mode and mechanisms to prevent hair from getting stuck inside.
On Amazon, the 7MAGIC hair styler has an average rating of 4.3 stars from more than 900 people. In general, the 6 in 1 hair styler is a great option for travelers due to being lightweight at 1.2 lbs (or about 0.2 lbs lighter than the Airwrap) and its ergonomic swivel cord. Although, you'll likely need to buy a separate bag for it and its attachments, since it doesn't ship with a travel case. On the other hand, if you're just looking for an easy-to-carry hair dryer, 7MAGIC also offers a foldable version for only $39.99. Not only does it weigh 0.88 lbs, but it can be packed up in a pretty compact way with a maximum length of 7.67".
Conair InfinitiPRO Digitalaire Styling System
Available on Ulta, the Conair InfinitiPRO Digitalaire Styling System sells for less than a quarter of the Dyson Airwrap at $129.99. There's even a zero-interest option for only $32.50 over a four-week period. A little less than the Airwrap, Conair's InfinitiPRO styling system comes with four attachments — a drying nozzle, paddle brush, round brush, and curling wand. Depending on your preferred style, the styling system also comes in either blue or white and ships with a heat resistant string bag, wherein each attachment has a home pocket.
Similar to the T3 option, it uses ceramic technology to manage the heat distribution and avoid unnecessary damage to your hair. In addition, it has features like its Frizz Defense ionic generator, which is great for people who need to control their naturally frizzy hair. Plus, it has a cool shot feature that it recommends using for around ten seconds to lock-in styles such as beachy waves or classic curls.
As of this writing, 195 buyers have given it 4.2 stars on Ulta, and it generally has a lot of positive reviews. Despite its significantly cheaper price point than the Dyson Airwrap, the InfinitiPRO styling system also has a significantly longer warranty period at five years. This means that there's a bit of assurance that the Conair is still committed to quality, even at its affordable price point.
ion Luxe 4-in-1 Autowrap
While it only has four attachments, the nice thing about the ion Luxe Autowrap 4-in-1 is its commitment to focuses on what a lot of people love about the Dyson Airwrap — the automatic wrapping feature. With two barrels that go in both directions, it a straightforward way to blow dry and curl hair simultaneously. It also has the cool shot mechanism, a useful setting feature to keep your curls lasting longer. Depending on your styling needs, the Luxe Autowrap also lets you choose between three heat settings and two airflow settings. Plus, it has some nifty additions that you might not realize you need, like a nine foot cord and a heat-resistant finger glove.
On Amazon, the ion Luxe Autowrap has an average rating of 4.4 stars from more than 350 people. Retailing for $124.99, it's definitely a good Dyson Airwrap alternative that is best for people who just want an easy way to curl their hair with less heat damage. Alternatively, if the pair of standard 4.13" barrels aren't enough for your long mane, ion also sells additional long barrel attachments that go up to 6" in length for $19.99. If you think it's going to be your styling companion for years to come, you can add two-year and three-year protection plans which cost $15.99 and $21.99, respectively.
MESCOMB 5 in 1 Hair Air Styler
With two auto-wrap curler barrels that measure 1.25" each, the MESCOMB 5 in 1 Hair Air Styler uses the same Coanda tech to effortlessly style your hair in any direction. In addition, the hair styler also comes with an oval brush, round brush, and hair dryer. With its powerful motor, you'll have the option to manage the temperature and airflow intensity up to 12 levels. According to MESCOMB, you can expect it to dry your hair in four minutes on average.
With over 200 reviewers giving it 4.3 stars on average, you can get it on Amazon for only $159.99. The 5 in 1 hair styler is also available in gold, gold rose, gray, and silver, which makes it perfect if you're planning to gift it to someone who prefers less feminine colors. In terms of safety, the MESCOMB hair styler has an ALCI plug that can protect it from electric shocks, in case you're going to park in your bathroom and put it at risk of water exposure.
If you want some added peace of mind, you can get up to three years of warranty via its protection plan. While this will set you back another $21.99, it's still going to cost significantly less than the Dyson Airwrap with its standard two-year warranty.
Plavogue Dual Voltage Blow Dryer Brush
Anyone who travels frequently knows the annoying experience of ruining electronics due to plugging into a socket with the wrong voltage. Personally, I've ruined a hair straightener or two before on holidays abroad and have almost given myself a heart attack when I plugged it in.
Unfortunately, Dyson specifically mentions that you can only use the Airwrap in countries that share the same voltage. For example, the Airwrap you bought in the United States can only be used in Canada, Japan, Mexico, and Taiwan, which all run on 100-127V. So, if you're a frequent traveler to other countries in Europe, Australia, or Southeast Asia, you'll need a hair styler that will have no problems switching up, like the Plavogue Dual Voltage Blow Dryer Brush.
Designed specifically to automatically adjust no matter wherever you are in the world, the Plavogue hair dryer weighs only 1.82 lbs and measures 13" by 2.4", so it can easily fit into any carry on. While it doesn't have any other attachments or many of the fancy tech you'll have in the Dyson Airwrap, it does have three standard heat settings — hot+, hot, and cool. As of writing, over 2,000 Amazon users have given the Plavogue hair dryer an average of 4.1 stars. For $59.99, it's possible to get it in either white gold or black, and you can even add one a two year protection plan for only $4.99 or a three year protection plan for $6.99.
Revlon One-Step hair dryer & volumizer
For many people, getting the Dyson Airwrap is mostly to be able to get the coveted curls that don't require added waiting time for heating up and cooling down. However, in some cases, the wait can be worth it, especially if you prefer the sultry, big waves like Jessica Rabbit.
Sure, you can get the 1.6" Airwrap barrel for $39.99, but you could also spend less to get a Revlon One-Step Volumizer instead. Similar to Conair, the Revlon One-Step hair dryer also uses ceramic coating and ionic technology. However, what really sets it apart is the 2.8" barrel, which can give anyone those coveted loose waves in just a few seconds. For its slightly under $40 price point, it's no wonder the Revlon One-Step Volumizer has a lot of fans. Over 24,500 people have given it an average of 4.5 stars on Amazon and it even tops the Hot-Air Hair Brushes category on the platform.
However, it's important to know that while it volumizes well, it doesn't have the full styling attachment suite you can expect from other options on this list. Not to mention, if you're after the hassle-free Coanda effect, this isn't going to be the one for you and it requires being a little more involved. Some users also report how loud the Revlon One-Step can get, but its intensity will also depend on your settings. Not to mention, the difference in loudness with the Dyson Airwrap may not be that significant.
What made these dupes Dyson Airwrap good?
While it has only been less than a decade since it patented its first hair care tool, Dyson has become the brand of choice for most consumers in the multi-billion dollar hair styling tool market, according to data collected by SkyQuest. With studies revealing the impact of using hair dyes and chemical straightening on cancer risk popping up, getting styling tools to do the job seems to be a good alternative.
To create this list, we rounded up some of the best hair styling tools that are notably cheaper than the Airwrap. Next, we looked into the different technologies that they use to make it possible to reduce overall damage to your hair. We also looked into both the quantity and type of attachments, including the ones you can purchase separately. Last, we looked at notable features, warranty coverage options, generally positive ratings, and other lifestyle-related matters like portability or style preferences.
Of course, Dyson still offers a lot of unique, industry-leading features in its iconic Airwrap and there's a reason why it's still pretty coveted. With its latest iteration, Dyson gives you more personalization with its Bluetooth-enabled Dyson Airwrap i.d. models and accompanying app. In addition, while many of these brands will promise less damage to your hair, keeping it healthy requires more than just changing your styling tool. Who knows — with MIT creating robots for untangling hair, there's hope that technology will continue to solve problems we didn't know we could get help fixing.