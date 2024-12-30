10 Cheaper Dyson Airwrap Alternatives Worth Considering

For the longest time, Dyson was synonymous with fancy, innovative vacuums. However, it changed the game with the launch of its first hair styling tool, the Dyson Supersonic. For more than four years, engineers worked tirelessly to test multiple prototypes on various types of hair tresses and it seemed to have paid off. Today, Dyson products are the equivalent of sports cars for people who love styling their hair.

Previously, we've mentioned the different things we love about its Supersonic Hairdryer and Corrale Hair Straightener, including its quiet operation and technology that lets you style hair with less heat damage. However, there's one recurring concern that comes up time and time again — the price.

However, the $599.99 price tag for the Dyson Airwrap can make even devoted fans of the brand recoil. Launched in 2018, the Dyson Airwrap has released several sets specifically for Straight + Wavy and Curly + Coily hair types which come with a slew of styling tools. It has even introduced integrations with the MyDyson app to help guide you with your styling process. If you're a fan of the Dyson Airwrap, but your wallet isn't, we've rounded up some of the best alternatives in the market. Should you want to know more about how we chose them, you can head to the end of the article. However, if you're ready to spend less on show stopping hair, keep reading.

