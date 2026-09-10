5 Anker Gadgets With Hundreds Of Five-Star Ratings
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Smartphones are being fitted with increasingly powerful chips, brighter displays, and denser batteries, and yet we barely get any accessories out of the box anymore. The newest iPhones require a 40W adapter for their fastest charging, while Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra boasts charging speeds of up to 60W, but users can't take advantage of those speeds without first buying a compatible charging adapter. Samsung's 65W charger costs $60 at Best Buy, and Apple charges the same for its 35W adapter. Turning to third-party manufacturers is therefore an easy way to save some money while enjoying the same benefits.
That's one of the reasons Chinese brands like Anker have become so popular in the smartphone accessory space. Be it charging adapters, data cables, wireless chargers, or USB hubs, there's often an option at a price that undercuts what smartphone manufacturers charge for their first-party alternatives. You will still need to confirm compatibility in some cases, like making sure a charger supports the specific fast-charging protocol your smartphone demands.
It's also a good idea to stick with options that have a high product rating and a good number of customer reviews. In fact, Anker has a huge catalog of smartphone accessories and gadgets that fit this bill — here's a closer look at five of them that you might want to consider the next time you're shopping for upgrades for your devices.
Anker Nano II 65W Charger
If you have a relatively modern smartphone or laptop that charges via USB-C, you may be doing it a disservice by continuing to use an older charging adapter that can't hit the maximum rated charging speed your device supports. The Anker Nano II, also known as the Anker 735 Charger, is a pretty inexpensive pick at $30 considering everything it offers. It's a 65W GaN (gallium nitride) charger, which makes it considerably more compact than the 70W charging adapter that Apple sells.
The adapter can charge up to three devices at the same time thanks to the two USB-C and one USB-A port. Either USB-C port can output up to 65W when used on its own, while the USB-A port can deliver up to 22.5W. Most modern smartphones only ship with a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box now, so the Anker Nano II is a good immediate upgrade if you want to charge your device a bit faster.
The charging adapter supports PPS charging and can fast-charge compatible smartphones from Samsung, Apple, Google, and other brands, as long as you have a cable that can handle the required wattage. The Anker Nano II is extremely popular on Amazon and has over 22,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.
Anker MagGo Power Bank
Arguably one of the best hardware additions the iPhone has received in recent years is MagSafe. It's one of those features that seem gimmicky at first, but then you accumulate a handful of magnetic gadgets and wonder why every other phone doesn't offer the same convenience. Well, MagSafe-style accessories have made their way to Android smartphones as well, either through cases with magnetic ring attachments or native solutions like Pixelsnap on Google phones or the HMD Skyline that we reviewed.
If you're looking to expand or even start building your collection of magnetic accessories, the Anker MagGo Power Bank is an easy recommendation thanks to its 4.2-star rating and close to 9,000 reviews on Amazon. It's a 10,000 mAh power bank that supports the Qi2 wireless charging protocol. This means it can charge compatible smartphones at up to 15W wirelessly. If you do need faster top-ups, the Anker MagGo can deliver up to 27W with a cable.
It will snap onto the back of MagSafe-compatible iPhones, although this model isn't compatible with Android devices. The Anker MagGo Power Bank is priced at $90 and comes in a few different colorways. It also includes a built-in display that reads out the remaining battery percentage and estimated recharge time. There are other MagGo options as well, like a 7.5W, 5,000 mAh version priced at $43.
Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station
There's no smartwatch that works as well as the Apple Watch does if you own an iPhone. Plus, it's tough to resist the excellent ANC performance of AirPods Pro. Before you know it, you've got at least three Apple products in your everyday carry — all of which need to be charged regularly. The iPhone and the AirPods case can be charged with the same cable, assuming they're both USB-C-compatible, but for the Apple Watch, you'll need its proprietary charging puck.
The Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station has close to 2,500 reviews on Amazon and aims to solve this very problem by accommodating the charging needs of all three of those devices while requiring only a single power outlet. It's a great accessory for your nightstand or desk — somewhere you can quickly mount your devices for a couple of hours and come back to them charged and ready to go. It uses the Qi2 standard, so modern iPhones can be wirelessly charged relatively quickly. You can also tilt the charging pad to adjust your iPhone's viewing angle.
Unfortunately, unlike some of Anker's other accessories that fit well regardless of which ecosystem you're in, the $90 MagGo Charging Station is designed for Apple users. Though Anker says the station isn't compatible with Android phones or smartwatches, the smaller charging spot is only meant to accommodate the Apple Watch.
Soundcore Q20i Headphones
It might surprise you just how many brands operate under Anker. Soundcore is one of the more popular ones and is a well-regarded brand to shop from if you're looking for wireless headphones, earbuds, or speakers at affordable price points. The Soundcore Q20i are a pair of Bluetooth headphones that tout many of the premium listening features you'd expect from more expensive options, like active noise cancellation, Bluetooth multipoint, and Hi-Res audio when used with a wired connection. They also happen to be one of the most popular pairs of headphones you can buy on Amazon, with 73,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.
The headphones boast up to 60 hours of listening time with ANC off, or up to 40 hours with the feature turned on. They also feature a foldable design that makes them easier to carry in backpacks. The Soundcore Q20i uses USB-C for charging and ships with a 3.5mm cable in the box if you do decide to use them wired. You can install Soundcore's companion app on your Android or iOS device to tweak the EQ. There are 22 built-in presets you can pick from in case tuning the EQ by yourself feels like too much work.
In addition to active noise cancellation, the Soundcore Q20i provides a transparency mode that makes it easier to hear what's going on around you. They retail for $70 on Amazon but are often heavily discounted, making them an easy recommendation for those looking for wireless headphones.
Anker Prime Docking Station
A good way to make the most of your laptop's USB-C port is to extend its functionality by hooking it up to a dock. Anker sells a variety of them, but if you're looking for the ultimate solution, its Prime Docking Station covers all the essentials and then some. At $300, it's meant not only to let you connect your laptop to multiple external monitors but also to make sure it receives enough power to keep it charged.
There are a total of 14 connectivity options, including multiple USB-C and USB-A ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, SD and TF card slots, and a headphone jack. You will find the USB-C upstream port at the back, which is where you will connect your laptop to the dock. This is a 10Gbps port that can handle charging at up to 140W. You also get three USB-C ports on the front that can each deliver up to 100W, allowing you to charge additional devices at fast speeds or connect storage devices for transferring files.
There's a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port as well, in case you prefer a wired connection when you're docked. The docking station is compatible with both Windows laptops and MacBooks with M-series silicon, but you will need to install DisplayLink drivers to get it working with external monitors. The docking station itself has a small built-in display that shows you useful real-time information like power output and data transfer status. It has a 4-star rating on Amazon with close to 800 reviews.