5 Anker Gadgets With Hundreds Of Five-Star Ratings

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Smartphones are being fitted with increasingly powerful chips, brighter displays, and denser batteries, and yet we barely get any accessories out of the box anymore. The newest iPhones require a 40W adapter for their fastest charging, while Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra boasts charging speeds of up to 60W, but users can't take advantage of those speeds without first buying a compatible charging adapter. Samsung's 65W charger costs $60 at Best Buy, and Apple charges the same for its 35W adapter. Turning to third-party manufacturers is therefore an easy way to save some money while enjoying the same benefits.

That's one of the reasons Chinese brands like Anker have become so popular in the smartphone accessory space. Be it charging adapters, data cables, wireless chargers, or USB hubs, there's often an option at a price that undercuts what smartphone manufacturers charge for their first-party alternatives. You will still need to confirm compatibility in some cases, like making sure a charger supports the specific fast-charging protocol your smartphone demands.

It's also a good idea to stick with options that have a high product rating and a good number of customer reviews. In fact, Anker has a huge catalog of smartphone accessories and gadgets that fit this bill — here's a closer look at five of them that you might want to consider the next time you're shopping for upgrades for your devices.