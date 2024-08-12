HMD Skyline Review: This Android Phone Supports Your Right To Repair

HMD (Human Mobile Devices) is best known as the company behind every phone with the Nokia name since the end of 2016. Over the years, HMD has used the Nokia name to release a variety of devices, including Android-based phones, as well as nostalgia-inducing phones like the Nokia 3210. HMD is now also delivering new HMD-branded smartphones to the masses.

The Skyline is the latest Android-based device from the Finnish phone manufacturer. The Skyline is a well-equipped phone with a solid set of specs and is coupled with a fun design. While performance and looks are great, its real selling point is its repairability. With a $499 price tag, HMD has positioned the Skyline to go toe-to-toe with other phenomenal devices like the Google Pixel 8a, the OnePlus 12R, and the Samsung Galaxy A54.

HMD is betting that its repairability will resonate with consumers, setting it apart from the current midrange champions. HMD sent over the Skyline for the purposes of this review.