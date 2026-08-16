5 Tech Brands That Are Owned By Anker
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Anker has become synonymous with phone chargers and power banks. It's one of the most reputable brands and is quite popular in global markets like North America and Europe. The company is headquartered in China and has over 30 offices that operate worldwide. Anker got its start selling replacement laptop batteries on Amazon but quickly expanded into smartphone chargers, cables, and other charging accessories.
A quick search on Amazon for a "power bank" or a "phone charger" is highly likely to yield at least a few of Anker's products among the top results. The reason Anker is so popular comes down to a combination of quality, consistency, and, most importantly, value. Apple charges $60 for its 35W dual-port USB-C adapter, while Anker sells a 65W 3-port charger for half the price.
The company is currently best known for its high-capacity power banks, such as the Anker 25,000 mAh Power Bank, or its fast charging wall adapters, like the Anker 140W GaN Charging Block. Both of these products have high ratings and thousands of reviews on Amazon, but you'd be surprised to know that Anker's catalog doesn't stop at charging accessories for laptops and smartphones. Over the years, the brand has expanded into categories such as smart home accessories, home entertainment, wireless audio, and portable power solutions for outdoor use. Here's a closer look at a few brands you may not have known are owned by Anker.
Anker Solix
Anker has already solved many of the problems consumers faced with expensive, bulky phone chargers and power banks. The next logical step was addressing the battery problem at a much larger scale — home energy. In 2023, the company decided to apply its expertise in power storage and delivery to home energy by launching Anker Solix — a brand dedicated to portable power stations and solar generators.
While some of Anker's larger power banks can keep a laptop going for a couple of hours, Solix offers solutions for bigger appliances that require a lot more power. Think refrigerators, televisions, and power tools — essentials that are often powered directly from a wall outlet. At this scale, batteries are measured in watt-hours (Wh) and aren't touted for how many times over they can charge your phone but for how long they can keep larger appliances running.
The Anker 536 PowerHouse is a 508Wh portable power station that uses LiFePO4 (lithium iron phosphate), a composition that offers a higher power-to-weight ratio than traditional lead-acid batteries. Anker Solix also sells home battery systems that are designed to keep your entire house powered during an outage. If you ever decide to install solar panels, Solix has a few solutions for that, too. Despite operating in a more specialized category that requires larger-scale power storage solutions, Anker Solix's products remain competitively priced. Most of its portable power stations come with a couple of AC outlets, USB ports, and surprisingly fast charging for when they run empty.
AnkerWork
Hybrid work setups have grown in popularity ever since the pandemic hit. This helped drive the comeback of better-quality webcams and headsets with microphones that don't sound like you're underwater. AnkerWork is the company's answer to this growing demand. The sub-brand's portfolio of products is currently not as rich as some of Anker's other ventures, but there's not much to complain about here.
The PowerConf C200 Webcam brings a noticeable improvement to your video calls with its 2K resolution and wider field of view. It snaps on top of your monitor, comes with two microphones, and has an adaptive light sensor that adjusts how your image looks based on the ambient light around you. For the security-conscious, the webcam offers a switch that physically covers the camera lens for when you don't need it. If you don't like how high your monitor is or simply prefer a different angle, you can grab AnkerWork's Mini Tripod that can hold a webcam, smartphone, or a dedicated camera.
The company also sells speakerphones that are designed to dramatically improve how you sound to others in meetings, as well as how well you can hear them. The AnkerWork SR500 uses eight microphones to handle audio recording from all directions and a 10W speaker that fills the room with sound. You can connect up to five of these speakerphones if you're in a larger meeting room with several people.
Eufy
Eufy may be a name you recognize. It specializes in smart home surveillance and cleaning, with a wide range of security cameras, video doorbells, and robot vacuums to choose from. Anker launched the sub-brand in 2016 as part of its efforts to expand beyond the charging accessories it was known for. Looks like it worked — Eufy's products generally enjoy positive reviews despite stiff competition in the home automation space.
What Eufy is doing a bit differently in this segment is reducing the reliance on subscriptions. Popular competitors like Ring and TP-Link often require you to subscribe to a monthly plan if you wish to access longer video histories or unlock more advanced features. While this makes the upfront purchase more affordable, the ongoing costs can add up over time. By contrast, the Eufy Indoor Camera that's priced at $70 doesn't ask for any monthly fees and instead lets you store your footage locally via its SD card slot.
That said, Eufy's security controversy in 2022 raised concerns about the company's privacy claims. The company responded by clarifying how certain features and data flows worked. Eufy continues to make smart home devices, with some of its newer security cameras offering features like motion detection and the option to store your recordings in the cloud. Some of its outdoor security cameras are solar-powered, too. Eufy also ranks quite well among major robot vacuum manufacturers.
Soundcore
Like Eufy, Soundcore is one of Anker's more recognizable brands. It was officially unveiled as an audio-focused sub-brand in 2018, though Anker had been selling Bluetooth speakers and other audio products for years before that. Today, Soundcore has a decently large catalog of over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds, speakers, and even an AI voice recorder for some reason. Though it's Soundcore's affordable range of headphones and earbuds that gets the most attention, the brand does have a couple of premium offerings as well.
The Soundcore Space One Pro headphones retail for $200 and feature support for Hi-Res audio, active noise cancellation, Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, and up to 60 hours of playback time with ANC off. Users generally say good things about Soundcore as a brand, too, with its products punching well above their price range. That said, if you're looking for a true premium alternative to headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM6 or Apple's AirPods Max, Soundcore doesn't operate in quite the same league yet.
You do get an assortment of earbuds here. At $230, the Liberty 5 Pro Max are Soundcore's flagship true wireless earbuds, featuring an AMOLED display on the case that lets you manage earbud settings in case you loathe having to pull out your phone every time. Soundcore also sells earbuds specially designed for sports and sleep. You have a wide range of open-ear earbuds to choose from, too. Its selection of Bluetooth speakers includes options that are waterproof, portable, or decked out with features like spatial audio and Hi-Res sound.
Nebula
Having locked down charging accessories, smart home products, and consumer audio, Anker turned to the world of home entertainment with Nebula — a sub-brand focused primarily on delivering portable projectors. Nebula has been making projectors since 2017, but the sub-brand joined Soundcore in 2025. Like some of its other sub-brands, Soundcore Nebula has options at various price points.
The Nebula P1i is the entry point to the lineup, allowing users to project movies, TV shows, and other presentations in up to 1080p, all while being relatively portable. It comes with two 10W speakers that can be flipped around for a more immersive audio experience. You get essentials like auto Keystone correction, a tiny adjustable stand, and built-in support for Google TV so you don't need to plug in an input source.
Moving up the lineup, you'll find larger, more capable projectors that can serve as replacements for televisions. Products in Nebula's Mars and Cosmos series offer resolutions up to 4K, much larger projection sizes, and technologies like Dolby Vision. Besides projectors, Nebula also sells accessories like tripods, carry cases, and projector screens.