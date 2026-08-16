5 Tech Brands That Are Owned By Anker

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Anker has become synonymous with phone chargers and power banks. It's one of the most reputable brands and is quite popular in global markets like North America and Europe. The company is headquartered in China and has over 30 offices that operate worldwide. Anker got its start selling replacement laptop batteries on Amazon but quickly expanded into smartphone chargers, cables, and other charging accessories.

A quick search on Amazon for a "power bank" or a "phone charger" is highly likely to yield at least a few of Anker's products among the top results. The reason Anker is so popular comes down to a combination of quality, consistency, and, most importantly, value. Apple charges $60 for its 35W dual-port USB-C adapter, while Anker sells a 65W 3-port charger for half the price.

The company is currently best known for its high-capacity power banks, such as the Anker 25,000 mAh Power Bank, or its fast charging wall adapters, like the Anker 140W GaN Charging Block. Both of these products have high ratings and thousands of reviews on Amazon, but you'd be surprised to know that Anker's catalog doesn't stop at charging accessories for laptops and smartphones. Over the years, the brand has expanded into categories such as smart home accessories, home entertainment, wireless audio, and portable power solutions for outdoor use. Here's a closer look at a few brands you may not have known are owned by Anker.