5 Key Things To Consider Before Installing Home Solar Panel Batteries

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The journey toward true energy independence doesn't end with panels on your roof. There are several other factors to consider if you want to make sure you are ready to enter the solar age. Remember that the sun doesn't shine at night, and sometimes utility grids won't fairly pay you for all that extra energy your panels made during the day.

The tricky part is integrating a battery system that's sized and set up correctly for your specific household needs, whether you want reliable backup power or just to save money. Installing a battery is a big project, though. It's more than just picking a brand; you need to carefully think about electrical standards, where it will go, and whether it's compatible with your existing system.

Before you commit to the big investment of a home energy storage system, you need to understand the key planning steps that make it work well. Don't expect companies that just want to make a sale to do this for you, either. Here are a few key factors that every homeowner must check before installation begins that will save you a lot of time and money down the road.