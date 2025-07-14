Can A Battery Generator Power A House?

During a power outage or when staying off the grid, your first concern is always the electricity. That's why a battery generator (or portable power station) is a wise investment. With a battery generator handy, you won't have to worry about the lights going out, your phone or laptop dying, or the food in your fridge spoiling. You just need to make sure you have the right size for your needs.

Compared to a whole home battery system, a portable power station — as its name suggests — is portable. You can readily fit it in your car, inside your camping tent, or even under your desk. Meanwhile, a home battery like the EcoFlow Smart Home Panel 2 And Delta Pro Ultra is generally harder to relocate due to their bigger size. But this large size also means the whole home battery has a higher power output. While a portable power station is limited to just around 2kW, a home battery comes in outputs of 10kW or more. A home battery is capable of directly connecting to the grid too, unlike a portable power station that only recharges with a wall outlet, solar panel, or car charger.

Despite being less powerful, a portable power station can still run your fridge, AC, and other home devices in an emergency. But the question is, can it also handle powering your entire house? Well, unfortunately, no — battery generators are too small to continuously supply your whole home with power. They're not built to support a load that massive, unless, of course, you live solo in a tiny house with only the essentials. But even then, don't expect it to last more than a few hours. In such cases, the better option is a dedicated home battery system.